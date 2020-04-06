Williams Was Punished Unfairly Hard And Now Offers A Safe 11% Yield

Article Thesis

The oil price war is a major problem for many oil producers, especially those that have weak balance sheets. The market has sold off many stocks that are only somewhat related to the oil industry; in some cases those companies will not have major problems. Williams Companies (WMB) is one such company that has seen its share price drop, despite the fact that its business is rather insulated from headwinds caused by low oil prices. Its dividend looks safe, and the combination of a reliable double-digit yield and some long-term capital appreciation potential makes Williams look attractive at the current price.

The Oil Price Crisis And Its Impact

The coronavirus outbreak across most countries has led to immense demand destruction, as consumers use their cars less often, as airlines shutter flights, as manufacturing slows down, etc. At the same time, oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia were not able to agree on new production cuts at the beginning of the year, which has unleashed a war for market share primarily between these two countries, as both have announced they would expand production levels. This combination of substantially lower demand, and higher supply at the same time, has made oil prices crash to multi-year lows over the last couple of weeks:

Spot prices dropped to below $20, while the current front month price stands at $27 at the time of writing. This is still well below the oil prices that we have seen during the last couple of years, despite the short-term relief that came from the President's announcement that a deal with Russia and Saudi Arabia was in the works. With oil prices below $30, most oil producers are not profitable, and the current situation has already caused Whiting Petroleum (WLL) to file for bankruptcy.

It is thus not a big surprise that most oil producers have seen their share prices drop massively, as the outlook for these companies objectively has gotten much worse over the last two months:

The sector (XLE) is down 49% year to date, while individual companies, such as Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) have seen their share prices drop 37% to 68% in 2020.

Not only oil companies were hit, though, but Williams Companies has also seen its share price drop by 38% this year. This is surprising, as Williams is a midstream company that is not directly impacted by commodity price changes, while, on top of that, it does not transport oil. Williams is a natural gas pipeline company, which, in theory, should be well insulated from changes in the price of oil.

Williams is one of the largest natural gas infrastructure companies in North America, and essential for the supply of gas to all consumers and utilities that require it. Through operating pipelines, as well as gathering & processing assets, Williams allows natural gas producers to bring their product to the markets where it is needed.

Natural gas demand is not dependent on the price of oil, and it is also not dependent on the strength of the economy:

In the above chart, we see that there is some cyclicality, but that is entirely caused by non-economic factors, such as average temperatures during the winter months. Demand does not drop during times when the economy is in a weak position, natural gas demand actually went up between 2006 and 2010, during the Great Recession. As people still need to heat their homes, even when GDP goes down, and as utilities still need natural gas to generate electricity, it is not surprising that natural gas is actually a quite stable, recession-resilient commodity. The companies that process and move it, such as Williams, thus do not have to worry too much about an upcoming recession.

Since both the decline in oil prices, as well as an economic slowdown does not hurt Williams' business too much, the sell-off in its share price can be described as somewhat unjustified.

In the long run, Williams should be able to capitalize on the trend of growing natural gas consumption. This trend is clearly visible in the above chart, and it also makes a lot of sense: Compared to coal, natural gas is a significantly cleaner commodity that can easily be used to generate electricity, and thanks to its affordability it makes sense that natural gas will, over the coming decade, replace most coal-powered energy plants.

We can thus summarize that Williams will likely not be impacted to a significant degree in the near term, due to no meaningful exposure to oil prices and the resilience of natural gas demand during recessions. At the same time, the long-term outlook for the industry is positive as well, as the (comparatively) small environmental impact and its low price make natural gas a great successor for coal-powered electricity generation.

Williams' Track Record And Outlook

Due to the successful adoption of natural gas as a means to generate power and to heat homes, Williams' track record is quite solid, as the company was able to capitalize on this long-term trend.

During 2019, Williams was able to grow its EBITDA by 8%, while distributable cash flows grew at an even better pace of 15% year over year, easily beating management's conservative guidance midpoint for the year. Over the last four years, Williams has grown its EBITDA by 25%, which shows that 2019's solid performance was not an outlier.

Williams currently forecasts distributable cash flows (before maintenance capital) of $3.75 billion for 2020, in line with 2019. We have seen, however, that management's initial guidance oftentimes is too low relative to what the company actually delivers later in the year, such as in 2019, when DCF came in 7% ahead of the initial guidance midpoint. We can thus assume that 2020 will be a year where Williams should be able to grow its cash flows at least slightly. This should be achievable thanks to the in-servicing of new projects, such as Hillabee Phase 2 and Southeastern Trail, that will happen during 2020, which means that these projects will start to generate cash this year.

For those investors that are worried about a situation where Williams' customers are not able to pay for contracts any longer, e.g. due to the fact that they are both oil and natural gas producers, and their oil business breaks the company, the following slide should be very reassuring:

A whopping 90% of Williams' customers have an investment-grade rating, which is why the risk of them not being able to pay Williams any longer seems negligible.

High Yield And Upside Potential

Williams is active in an industry with massive long-term tailwinds, but that would not even be required for the company to be a solid investment. Shares offer a yield of 11.3% right here, even without any share price appreciation, that would be an attractive return. The dividend is well-covered, with a coverage ratio of 1.8, which means that there is no large risk of a dividend cut. Williams also has an investment-grade rating itself, which is why the company could likely easily access debt markets in case it requires additional liquidity (which does not seem likely anyways).

Once the world has recovered from the coronavirus impact and equity markets are relaxing, it would not be surprising to see Williams' shares rise meaningfully. If shares would trade at $20, they would still offer a yield of 8%, without any dividend increases. That would represent upside to its share price of ~50% from the current level that could be achieved over the next couple of years. Even though that may sound like a lot, it is not unreasonable, we believe -- half a year ago, shares traded at even more than that ($24), after all.

Takeaway

No investment is without risk, and that also holds true for Williams. The risks do not seem large, however -- its customers are mostly investment-grade-rated, natural gas consumption will likely not slow down meaningfully during this crisis, and the dividend is very well covered by strong cash flows.

Due to the fact that Williams' yield is quite attractive at more than 11%, and due to the fact that capital appreciation over the next couple of years does not seem unlikely, Williams is attractive from a return-to-risk standpoint right here, especially for those investing with a very long-term horizon.

