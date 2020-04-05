The Geron Saga: COVID-19 Edition

Geron is pursuing a long and winding road towards a future that has taken shape ever so slowly.

I titled my last article, "Geron A Different Company", pointing out how it had matured into a less exciting but more focused company. In this article I will take a look at Geron (GERN) and its prospects in today's world where COVID-19 seems to be driving the train.

In the current environment, many companies, particularly clinical stage biotechs without any product revenues, are pressed to attract investors.

Thirty years ago the Geron saga began with one man's search for the secret to immortality; it has since endured severe winnowing.

This search generated a mammoth trove of intellectual property [IP] but was unable to sustain any attractive business. In 2011 Geron's current CEO John Scarlett took over.

During his tenure Geron has narrowed its focus to cancer therapies based upon its telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat. Geron has monetized the bulk of its unrelated IP in chunks over the intervening years to help fund its ongoing operations.

During Scarlett's tenure, Geron's story has been much simplified, all about its imetelstat, most immediately as reflected by its IMerge clinical trial. IMerge is evaluating imetelstat in treatment of certain patients with lower risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome [MDS], who have relapsed after or are refractory to prior treatment with an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent [ESA].

Simplified does not mean uneventful; to the contrary Geron's progress in recent years has been fascinating as I have documented in a series of articles going back to 2017. In "Geron: A Different Company", I figured Geron was settling down to respectable middle age with a predictable path forward.

Geron's Q4, 2019 earnings CC showed it moving full speed ahead on multiple fronts.

Geron's Q4, 2019 earnings CC showed its forward plan in excellent condition. It is fully in control of IMerge which has reported favorable data from its phase 2. Its pivotal phase 3 IMerge trial is well underway; it began enrolling patients in August 2019 expecting to complete enrollment this year with first patient having been dosed in October 2019.

Scarlett expects topline results from IMerge by mid-2022. Under such a scenario, assuming favorable data from the trial, Geron would likely be looking at a 2023 launch. Whew. That would be a much anticipated achievement.

The following slide provides an overview of Geron's IMerge trial as it existed before any possible COVID-19 disruptions:

Beyond imetelstat in treatment of MDS, Geron's plan to restart its much anticipated IMbark study in Myelofibrosis [MF] are taking shape. Geron is expecting to submit "Phase 3 trial design proposals in MF to the FDA and in the second quarter of 2020 to have further discussions with the FDA regarding a potential regulatory approval path ... for imetelstat and MF".

Then in support of a more ambitious program, CEO Scarlett mentioned a possibility that some Geron investors had hoped would spark development by its erstwhile collaborator, Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, but never did so. Geron is in early stages of evaluating expansion of its imetelstat program in H2, 2020:

... by commencing a proof-of-concept single agent study in higher-risk MDS and Acute Myeloid Leukemia otherwise known as AML. These patients have a dismal prognosis after failure of hypomethylating agents. For example following HMA treatment failure, higher-risk MDS patients have a median OS of approximately six months and AML patients have a median OS of less than six months. There are currently no approved therapies to treat these HMA failure patients as such. They represent a significant unmet medical need. We believe that based on the mechanism of action of imetelstat it may be efficacious in higher-risk MDS and AML. In addition, we've reported strong preclinical data that suggests that imetelstat targets on malignant stem cells in AML.

That was then. Geron's Q4, 2019 earnings CC took place on 3/12/20 just the day after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. At the time Scarlett reported that Geron had not experienced COVID-19 disruptions beyond an increase in video teleconferencing. To that point Geron's trial enrollments and supply chains were operating seamlessly.

Noting that COVID-19 posed a significant known unknown, Scarlett indicated:

We continue to expect completion of enrollment in the IMerge Phase III trial by the end of 2020 and to achieve topline results by midyear 2022. In the Phase III we're enrolling the same population of low-risk MDS patients who are relapsed or refractory to erythrocyte stimulating agents and are using the same primary and secondary endpoints as in Phase II.

Geron will likely face significant trial disruptions because of COVID-19.

As we are uncomfortably reminded by yesterday's (4/2/20) COVID-19 related business update from Geron, there is a new sheriff in town. The best laid plans of men and mice are now very much up in the air. As the COVID-19 unknown is revealing itself over time, its potential for disruption shows its mean and jagged edges.

No longer can Geron project timelines; no longer can we expect either the completion of enrollment in IMerge or start of a high risk MDL and AML by the close of 2020. Just as our collective social lives are pretty much on hold for an uncertain duration, so our hopes for Geron must also be forestalled.

In addition to giving up on its so recently projected 2020 timelines, Geron's 4/2/20 COVID-19 business update notes:

Given the fluid and rapidly evolving consequences of COVID-19, we cannot predict the long-term effect on IMerge timelines until we have more visibility on the length of the crisis and its impact on our IMerge clinical trial activities. We continue to monitor this situation and will provide an update on our next quarterly conference call.

Back to the future, in the bad old days when we waited tremulously for word on Janssen's latest imetelstat pronouncement, now Geron's fate rests on the progress of a viral infection. As my sainted grandmother was wont to say, "who'd a thunk?"

Geron's financial guidance shows that its liquidity will need bolstering as it moves towards completion of its IMerge study.

CFO Bloom provided a sobering 2020 financial guidance during Geron's Q4, 2019 earnings CC. She noted that Geron had $159.2 million in cash and marketable securities at close of fiscal 2019.

She guided to an expected annual cash burn of $75 million. This liquidity will cover expenses associated with the following activities:

...costs related to the global IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial, validation of supply chain vendors for the manufacturing of imetelstat. Further interactions with the FDA in connection with the planned submissions of Phase 3 trial design proposals in MF, and discussion regarding a potential regulatory approval path in MF, and commencement of a proof-of-concept study of imetelstat.

Such a scenario takes Geron through 2020, delivering it at the doorstep of 2021 with liquidity of $84.2 million. This is still well shy of expected topline data from IMerge, not expected til mid 2022. Exactly how Geron bridges such gap is unknown; however the most likely way it would do so is by issuing additional shares of stock in at-the-market transactions.

According to its latest 10-K issued in March 2020 (p. 76) Geron has generated substantial proceeds from financings in recent years, "[n]et cash provided by financing activities in 2019, 2018 and 2017 was $19.5 million, $93.0 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Dilution has been a fact of life for shareholders of Geron, as reflected in the following chart:





I anticipate that it will continue, however other avenues for fundraising are always a potential such as borrowing and/or deals.

It is not pleasant to contemplate, however Geron does in its 10-K (p. 56) note that its shares have traded beneath $1.00 at various points during 2019. If such condition were to persist for more than 30 consecutive days Nasdaq could start a delisting process.

If the shares were delisted it could substantially damage their value. If such became an issue Geron would likely propose a reverse stock split. While reverse splits are irrelevant to value insofar as they do not impact shareholders' percentage ownership in the company, they are an indication of a company having operational difficulties.

COVID-19 promises to make a difficult situation more challenging.

Insofar as time is money, we know that delays will likely be costly for Geron. CFO Bloom added the following input included in Geron's COVID-19 business update:

To actively conserve our financial resources during these uncertain times, we have implemented measures to manage our near-term cash burn, and expect our spending in 2020 will be lower than the $70 to $75 million we previously guided. We plan to update our 2020 spending guidance, to the extent practicable, on our next quarterly conference call.

As stated, it is not a problem. A lower cash burn is a good thing. However to the extent the reduced burn reflects retarded progress towards the goal of FDA approval for imetelstat following completion of the IMerge trial, it is not a good thing. To the extent it throws a shadow of uncertainty over Geron's timeline, it is not a good thing.

Conclusion

In common with many of its peers, Geron is likely to be hard to own over the next several months until the pandemic resolves itself. While I wish it every good thing in pursuing the lord's work of advancing imetelstat for unmet needs in hematologic myeloid malignancies, I am unable to frame a narrative supporting its potential as profitable investment for current retail investors.

I applaud optimistic souls who are convinced of imetelstat's therapeutic importance. Those of a glass-half-full caste can look to Geron's meeting (still) scheduled for Q2, 2020 with the FDA to discuss "a potential regulatory approval path for imetelstat in MF".

Potential for positive news from such a meeting could bolster the stock price going forward, thereby mitigating more extreme dilution in likely future ATM transactions. I look forward to comments from those who envision other constructive potential catalysts for current Geron investors.

Although I am neither a Geron investor nor a Geron booster, I am a Geron follower and a Geron well-wisher. Good luck to all and stay safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.