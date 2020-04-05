Hyatt's Attractive Undervaluation

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Value Invest as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

The market disruption has caused Hyatt's (NYSE:H) share price to fall to unjustified lows. The undervalued stock is a great opportunity for those who seek high-value low-price stocks.

The coronavirus pandemic broke out 3 months ago, causing a huge health crisis. History has witnessed similar health crises before, and each one of them passed, and people continued their routine life. This one won't be an exception, but in the near term, the pandemic might cause a huge economic crisis, and the recovery won't be easy.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the most influenced industries are tourism-related industries, which will witness a very sharp decline in their business activity. The market anticipates these kinds of developments too. The stocks dropped dramatically and nobody knows exactly where the bottom would be. As a result of these developments, we will try to hunt for undervalued but financially safe and stable stocks.

The most important fact to consider is the liquidity of the company. The companies that have cash on hand to cover short term costs, without liquidating long term assets, will overcome the shock relatively easily.

Thus, we turn to the hotel industry and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Hyatt lost more than 50% of its market value due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite the shock, which would undeniably cause income statement and cash flow disruptions, the company has quite a strong balance sheet to survive and protect full business capacity after the crisis.

Data by YCharts

For simplicity let's explore the liquidity ratios of the company. The quick ratio stands at 1.27, which means that current liquid assets (cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivables) can cover the company's short term obligations 1.27 times. This provides a very safe cushion against any short term disruptions of the business. Let's dive deeper into some details.

The company possesses $961 million of cash and short term investments, $421 million of accounts receivables, $134 million of prepaid expenses, a very little amount of inventory (only about $24 million) and $125 million of restricted cash. These numbers reflect the fact that the company's short term assets are quite liquid and can't cause any problems concerning their liquidation. At the same time, the company's current liabilities stand at $1086 million.

When we sum up total cash and short term investments, prepaid expenses, and accounts receivables and divide the result to current obligations the result is about 1.39, which ensures a huge cushion against the business' short term disruption.

Hypothetical scenario

During the 2008 financial crisis, the company's revenue dropped roughly 14%. It felt from $3,835 million to $3,330 million. This time the situation is much worse than it was 12 years ago, as this time the health crisis directly harms the tourism sector, as countries close their borders for foreigners and urge their citizens to stay at home. So we will take a very pessimistic outcome and project 3 times more damage to the company than it suffered during the last crisis.

So what would happen if the revenue declines 40%?

In 2019 the company generated $5 billion revenue. In our hypothetical scenario, the sales would decline to $3 billion. The company's variable costs will decline in proportion with revenue decrease, while the fixed costs are not flexible in a 1-year horizon. So owned and leased hotels expenses will decrease roughly by 40% to $840 million, SG&A will be the same $410 million, costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties are fixed costs in nature and can't drop in a short term, so they will be about $2.5 billion. It means that the company would lose only $750 million, which is bearable for a company that generated the same amount of net income last year and possesses $961 million of cash and short term investments.

Data by YCharts

Let's explore the situation from another angle, the company's P/S ratio is at 5-year low, trading at about 2 times lower than it was in 2019. The ratio drop reflects the fact that the market expects 50% revenue drop, which is rather worse outcome than our hypothetical scenario. So if the revenue drops to $3 billion, with 2 P/S ratio, the market cap would be $6 billion, with 20% higher stock price than it is today. But we need to notice that even if the scenario would come to reality it can't be sustainable and will continue not more than a year, that is why we expect the stock price to rebound entirely as soon as the virus threat disappears.

Data by YCharts

The company trades at 1.225 P/B ratio. It is about half of the 3-year median ratio and almost the lowest level in the 10-year period. The value of the multiple is not justified at all, as our worst-case scenario doesn't predict any damage to the book value of the company.

At the same time, the US Government tries to save companies from bad consequences of the crisis, so the Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill, which is intended to add some more liquidity for companies.

So we might conclude that the entire productive machine of the business won't be hurt at all. It means that the management will keep its growth pattern as soon as the virus threat disappears. As a result of 2019, the company management opened a record number of hotels and signed a record number of new franchise agreements that resulted in pipeline growth of approximately 13% on a year-over-year basis. At the same time, the company continued growth levels with the addition of 90 hotels and over 19,000 rooms on a gross basis during 2019. The company continued to increase presence around the world, having added 35 new markets in 2019 alone through both new hotel openings and conversions.

Conclusion

Despite the coronavirus crisis, safely positioned companies can overcome the shock and even enlarge their stake in the industry, as more leveraged businesses might go bankrupt.

We consider the Hyatt Hotels Corporation a safe company that operates in a disrupted industry. Despite some short term revenue shocks, the company can protect its entire productive machine without any harm and the stock could rebound to all-time highs in 1-2 years' horizon.