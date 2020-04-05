Demand Is Dying And Taking The Economy With It

Stay at Home

As of Thursday, April 2, stay-at-home orders have been issued by 38 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Further, many major cities in the U.S. have followed suit in some of the remaining states. It is estimated that as much as 90% of the U.S population is under stay-at-home orders already.

When people stay home, they don’t buy as much. They may not even pay rent. Demand in the U.S. economy is shrinking with very few exceptions. For the time being, a few retail and pharmacy outlets remain open and continue to experience foot traffic, albeit at a reduced level than before the CV (CoVid-19 corona virus) pandemic outbreak. Walmart (WMT), CVS Health (CVS), Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA), and Target (TGT) are staying open and some are paying employees hazard pay to come to work. Where would we all be without them?

Online sales and streaming are going strong such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) to name just a couple. In addition, we expect parcel delivery businesses and food delivery to do well. United Parcel Service (UPS), Fed Ex (FDX) and Dominos Pizza (DPZ) come to mind. And restaurants with drive thru operations, like McDonalds (MCD) and Yum Brands (YUM) will continue to do enough business to survive with reduced staffing.

But for all but the online and delivery areas of the economy, business will continue to slow as more and more people get serious about social distancing and staying home except for emergencies. Even those businesses that are highly likely to survive, such as those listed above, will experience declining revenues. Demand is drying up and the worst is yet to come.

Job Losses making History

I expect that the economy could shed more than 30 million jobs from mid-February levels by mid-June (some estimates are for as many as 47 million), the fastest decline in jobs in our nation’s history. People without jobs don’t buy much other than the absolute necessities of shelter, food, medications, utilities, toilet paper and, in this case, cleaning and disinfecting products. Not many new cars or flat screen TVs are likely to leave retailer shelves until at least June, if not later. We already have clothing enough to wear around the house. If we aren’t going out why does anybody need a new outfit? Most retailers, large and small, are getting crushed. If the threat of online competition wasn’t enough, CV is going to put the final nail in many coffins over the next few months and bankruptcies could explode.

The economy has already shed 9.9 million jobs in the last two weeks. Nothing like this has every happened at such speed in the U.S., not even during the Great Depression. But this is not a depression yet, just a very severe recession. Hopefully, it will not last far into the summer months. How long it takes for economic activity to rebound will depend on how many people will feel safe enough to rejoin society and how soon they will do so. Even after the peak, we will need to shelter in place until the number of new cases becomes insignificant. How long that takes is anybody’s guess.

Wuhan, China is just now coming out of quarantine after going into lockdown on January 23, with the official lockdown to be removed on April 8. Once the lockdown was imposed, it lasted for 2½ months to ensure safety. Its actions were far more restrictive than what is being imposed in the U.S. Actions in many states began in just the last two weeks. The first stay-at-home orders came from California on March 19. The New York order came on March 22. If we look out 2½ months we get about early June before something akin to normalcy returns.

Then the question should be asked: Were our citizens as disciplined as the Chinese? It is hard to say, but my guess would be no. That may mean that it could take longer for the U.S. to corral the virus than in China’s experience. And we also should consider that the peak probably won’t come in all places at the same time. It could be more like a rolling peak because the disease did not get a foothold as early in some regions as it did in others. Will it be over in June or in July? I don’t think anyone knows yet. Even those possibilities seem overwhelming.

Now, just think what small and medium sized business owners are thinking when they realize that they may be forced to remain closed that long. How do they pay rent or mortgages? Will their suppliers still be in business when this is over? Can they afford to keep employees? Some will receive assistance from the government, some may not. If they need loans, will the business be able to service the additional debt? This is just a short list of their concerns. Front and center are: how soon will government assistance come and how do they tap into it? For many, sadly, it will be too late.

The real retail apocalypse is here. But it isn’t just an apocalypse for retail. It will adversely affect property owners of malls and other retail space as rents dry up or go away completely with no prospective renters available to replace the losses. Construction is slowing which means manufacturers of tools, building supplies, and machinery will lose a significant share of sales. Restaurants, bars, sports facilities, and many other recreational venues have been ordered to close for on site seating and remain so for the duration. Some may survive with drive thru or delivery options, but it could spell the end or others.

Of course, airlines, car rental companies and hotels will suffer greatly from dependence on travelers. Stay-at-home generally means do not travel. People will use far less gasoline if they are not commuting to work or going out shopping/dining, etc. Gas stations’ revenue will drop, as will that of convenience marts. Cruise lines are no longer initiating any cruises and have extended the date by another month recently. I expect them to be forced to extend again.

Every company that supplies those businesses that are closed with product or services is watching their revenue drop to near zero as well. There is very little of the economy that will not be negatively impacted by this pandemic. We can only hope that it is short-lived and that the economy recovers quickly when it is deemed over.

One great company that is taking multiple hits is Disney (DIS). While I like the company long-term because of its massive content, assets and brand, it currently is in a terrible position due to CV. It owns vacation destinations around the globe, most of which are closed. It owns hotels at those destinations which are also now closed. It owns digital production studios which are also closed. It owns cruise ships which cannot sail. It does own a streaming service which may or may not be making money yet. It cannot make movies so it cannot create revenue from theaters (which are closed). Revenue streams are drying up in almost every division for Disney. I expect the company to survive but for the stock to get really cheap before this is all over, especially if the pandemic is not over by early summer. If families cannot travel for vacation, they can’t help Disney.

You can see at a glance from the Friedrich quantitative chart that the fundamentals for Disney have been falling since 2018. We expect that results from Q1 and Q2, 2020 to hasten the decline. We shall see if price follows giving investors a tremendous bargain.

A Silver Lining

The stock market is forward-looking, and the American economic system is resilient. It is my belief that Wall Street has not yet comprehended how deep this recession is going to be or how long it will last. Currently it seems as though the market has priced in CV lasting until the end of April with businesses getting back to normal shortly after. But when the reality sinks in and is quantified, the market will price it into stocks. That should help form a bottom. No one knows the trouble we’ll see or when the bottom will occur. But when the worst is priced into stock the bottom will come quickly.

As the realization hits investors, another wave of panic should force stocks downward in capitulation. We haven’t seen that yet because the market still needs to price in reality. It cannot price what it does not understand. This process could require months, or it could be over in a matter of a few more weeks.

The good news is that it should not last forever. There is no light at the end of the proverbial tunnel just yet, but I think one is coming relatively soon. By relatively, I mean weeks not days.

Making a List

The best thing to be doing right now is to identify great companies that you would love to own but haven’t been willing to overpay for in the past few years. What was expensive could soon become bargains.

My favorite tools for this process are Friedrich and Stock Rover. If you like to do your own analysis, Stock Rover is a great tool. You can start by using a powerful screening tool that is customizable to meet your needs. You can then pull up company reports for each stock or run comparisons with rankings by your most important ratios. Friedrich is for those who want the analysis done for them as it includes model portfolios with buys and sells.

Holding cash in times like these can vastly improve a portfolio’s relative performance , now and in the future. You can read more about our strategy for the coming months here.

As always, comments and question are welcome. One of the great things about Seeking Alpha is that we can share our views as a community and learn from one another.

