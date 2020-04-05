Tesla Fiat Agreement: Big Windfall Vs Big Disappointment

Factors that will reduce Tesla sales in Europe will also reduce the Fiat payments, so Fiat will not be a countervailing force.

Many factors, including Coronavirus, make it impossible to know the 2020 value of the deal, but it is extremely unlikely to be the savior to Tesla’s finances that was predicted.

In April 2019 Tesla and Fiat inked a deal to pool their fleet numbers to help Fiat comply with European Community CO2 emission standards. These standards have become increasingly stringent, and Fiat faced severe fines in 2020. Adding Tesla’s BEVs to Fiat’s pool would reduce average emissions and fines. In return, Fiat would compensate Tesla.

Details of the agreement have not been published. Many factors are involved and the strength of these cannot be assessed until 2020 is complete. However, keys for Tesla to profit are robust Fiat ICE sales to create the need for offsets and robust Tesla sales to provide BEVs for the offsets. Neither seems likely.

Here I call Tesla’s contribution “credits” as a useful shorthand, although technically they are not credits per se.

The amount paid will be based ultimately on Fiat’s need for credits, the costs of the fines, and Tesla’s sales which determine how many vehicles it can contribute to the pool. Fiat’s need for credits can also be reduced by selling its own BEVs and hybrids.

The EU rules are complex. Fiat can eliminate the top 5% of its CO2 producing cars. In addition, the CO2 requirements per car are affected by the weight of the car. We will not know the mix of Fiat car weights until the end of the year.

The number of Fiats sold directly affects the need for offsetting credits. Fiat sales in Europe have been slipping for years. January 2020 Fiat sales were 45K, well below the 5-year January average of 54K. This was before the Coronavirus took hold. Marc Opipari at Fidentis said in mid-March that a few weeks closure would not hurt Fiat due to over capacity but “the real problem is on the demand side. People are not buying cars and sale volumes are expected to be very bad in March.” (NYT, March 16, 2020).

Also lowering Fiat’s need for Tesla credits is Fiat’s efforts to increase its EV presence. The merger with Peugeot brings both EV production and EV expertise. The Fiat e500 is scheduled for release later this year. The ICE Fiat 500 has been one of Fiat’s successes. While it does not directly completely compete with the Model 3, e500 sales may siphon off BEV buyers and every e500 sold means a Tesla not needed for the pool.

The e500 was sold in the US years ago purely as a compliance car for some locales. In 2014 then CEO Sergio Marchionne actually urged US customers not to buy it because Fiat’s loss on the vehicle were greater than $14,000 per car. Fiat is serious about selling the e500 in Europe this time.

Understanding the FIAT/ Tesla Pool: Teslas and other BEVs count as zero CO2 even if charged from a coal plant.

The crude Fiat ICE numbers are: The Fiat g CO2 / km in 2020 would be about 112 (after allowing for excluding their top 5% emitters). The EC target is 91 g CO2 /km. Therefore Fiat’s deficit is 23 g CO2 / km. An excess gram of CO2 /km costs 95 Euros. Fiat’s average cost of compliance is about 2185 Euros per ICE car.

One BEV like Tesla eliminates the CO2 fines for 4.95 Fiats. Therefore the basic of value of a Tesla (or other BEV) to Fiat is 10,815 Euros. BUT, the first 7.5 grams of CO2 eliminated by BEVs involve a double credit, so those “super credits” are worth 21,631 Euros per BEV.

Implications:

1) Fiat / Peugeot will use their own BEVs and hybrids first to soak up the high value “super credits. Hybrid Jeeps in the UK should help also

2) Given the cost of compliance, Fiat / Peugeot can massively subsidize their own BEVs selling prices. Dropping the price of a Fiat or Peugeot by 8,000 Euros would be 2800 Euros better than paying Tesla 10,815 Euros. And if they are doing compliance with the initial super credits, then they could easily reduce their prices by, say, 20,000 Euros and it would still be cheaper than paying Tesla for compliance. They might choose not to, but the possibilities are obvious.

3) the Fiat e500, based on their popular 500 ICE car, should start being sold in serious numbers in midsummer.

How many “credits” can Tesla reasonably expect to earn? I don’t know, and no one else does either, but clearly a lot less than the preCorona pre Europe mature market $1.7 billion projected a year ago.

Tesla sold 11,279 cars in Europe in 2019. Britain (which is still part of Europe for CO2 purposes) should have increased sales due to very favorable tax treatment for BEV company cars. On the the other hand, UK companies may be loath to purchase company cars during the recession. We will see. Otherwise, Europe sales are poor, even before factoring in the COVID epidemic. The Netherlands is running well behind last winter, and it’s not just seasonal. Norway/ Netherlands and Spain March 2020 sales were 32% of March 2019 with a couple of days left to go. France was strong in February but Germany weak. New German subsidies to consumers have been enacted but seem to be inadequate so far. We should be getting first quarter sales numbers for Tesla in Europe this week.

Fiat’s ICE sales are also definitely going to be poor, generating less demand for Tesla CO2 offsets.

Summary: all the factors in 2020 so far are working against Tesla realizing a big pay out in the Fiat CO2 deal in 2020. It is impossible to estimate the shortfall there, but it clearly won’t be pretty.

Effect on Tesla share price: The share price is based on enthusiasm rather than on fundamentals like revenue and earnings. Therefore the effect of the Fiat deal on share price may be zero. I do not consider the Fiat deal’s likely shortfall a rationale for going short, although it is a long term negative for Tesla’s corporate outlook. In the long term, fundamentals will matter for Tesla but they haven’t so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small long term short position in Tesla via put options. I have a much larger short position in BPT, an oil trust. I have no position in FCAU or any other automotive company.

'I am not an investment adviser and this article should not be considered investment advice. Investors should do their own research and due diligence.