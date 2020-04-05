The Virus Bears Exit As The Recession Bears Enter, The Next 10 Days Are Pivotal

If you have experience with hedging I have given you a few ideas. I would wait to hedge if the indexes go higher. Now is not the time to use leveraged ETFs if you haven't studied them closely. It can be a great way to lose your shirt.

It's the darkest right before the dawn...

Italy’s grim arc of death begins to follow other countries that have come out on the other side. NYC is about to follow this difficult transition from a spike of death to a lesser toll in the coming weeks. We also are very close to getting news, I believe to be good news on treatments for Wuhan Fever. Chloroquine is being used more widely, and Gilead’s (GILD) Remdesevir has been distributed on a compassionate use basis in addition to clinical trials. GILD announced last week it has now accelerated distribution to “expanded access.” The move will accelerate its emergency use for multiple severely ill patients. More than 1,700 patients have been treated so far. GILD CEO Daniel O’Day said in the letter on Saturday that “it’s donating 1.5 million doses of its experimental anti-coronavirus drug Remdesivir, which could treat 140,000 patients." They expect to expand to 500,000 treatment capacity by October and 1 Million by December. I believe that they would not make that announcement unless there was good news on the horizon. Other promising treatments from collecting antibodies from convalescing patients to strong treatments from Regeneron (RGEN) as well. Whether social distancing is working, washing hands vigorously and wearing masks in public, the epidemic will subside in any case. This is all to the good, as sad as the next 10 days will be. We need to look beyond the peak, both for our mental health and since my purview is trading and investing stocks, economically as well. As an aside, I believe that even though the developments by GILD and RGEN have been well telegraphed, conventional media has so overshadowed any good news it's likely good alpha still in these names. We will chart these names later.

The message of the Market: 20 to 30 Million People Unemployed OK With Us... Maybe

As we move away from the existential risk, as a corollary of Maslow’s “Hierarchy of Needs,” our thoughts turn to the economic devastation that is in the aftermath of this epidemic. I once again call your attention to the maxim that the stock market abhors a lack of visibility. As we are about to embark on earnings season, nearly all public companies will likely withdraw guidance. That will underscore the notion that there's no longer any “E” in P/E ratios. As we already have just about 10 million hands newly idle and that number will likely jump at least another 10 to 20 million. This will be the fastest loss of jobs in US history. The talk is focused on the shape of the economic recovery, whether it will be a “Vee,” or a “U” or “El.” I detect a conflation between economic recovery and recovery in stocks. Yes, they are related, but they are not identical. This is an important distinction. In fact, whether ultimately the economic recovery is an “El” or a “Vee” the fact that the shape is known will initially boost at least some stocks. Namely, the secular growing names should bounce no matter what. If it's a “Vee” of course more cyclical names will rise as well. Right now the messaging has been mixed, and the market is seeming to choose that the bottom has been put in. Frankly, my usual outlook which has been bullish since 2016 is not as firm as it once had been. I countenanced a high 20 times earnings P/E ratio in 2019 because I expected a very strong reacceleration for 2020, and in fact, Q1 did start to show a faster pace of growth. Now, the US economy is going through an unprecedented government-imposed implosion. This is an experiment that no one wanted, the question is, can the economy bounce back? I'm being “Captain Obvious” but my point is in experiments you generally don’t know the result. So in this interstitial time period, we have a huge unknown and this leaves a space for the bears to roar. This is a depressive dive when prices like oil, or office space, or airliners plummet in price, and economic pace takes a dive between 10% to 40% depending on how long people isolate in place. I truly hate to say this but, if the emerging economic data are to be taken at face value, then we have no business being above 2100, let alone reaching for 2800 on the S&P. Here's a selection of bold-faced names that opined this week:

After an earthquake there are tremors," hedge-funder Steven Cohen tells his staff. In other words, Cohen is cautious after the big bounce in the markets.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, billionaire investor and co-founder of Oaktree Capital Howard Marks also gave a negative outlook due to economic uncertainty but said investors can do some buying as "things have gotten cheap enough." However, Marks urged investors to be cautious in times of uncertainty such as this and added that his approach "is not black or white, buy or sell."

Billionaire bond king Jeffrey Gundlach believes the coronavirus sell-off is not over yet and markets may see more losses in April.

Yet the market is staying comparatively elevated…

Yes, at various times many of the big names in hedge funds and money management can turn on a dime. Today they say sell, tomorrow they buy. However, a name that I have a lot of respect for, Dan Niles of Alpha-One Capital Partners, who called the March selloff, says “there’s another 30% to go before the stock market hits bottom.” Many technical analysts are looking at that 2100 level and are calling for a fall to 1700-1800 if 2191 is broken. I hesitate to contradict Mr. Niles but perhaps we might go lower, just not immediately. I suspect that we will not test that level this week, or perhaps not this quarter. I'm hoping that he will be wrong in toto, but pure hope is not what I traffic in. Optimism is actually the proper default position when it comes to the US economy and our stock market. The stock market actually shrugged off the Thursday before last’s 3.3 million jobless number, and this Thursday’s 6.3 million. Yet, when we reported Friday’s employment number of minus 700K, we sold off hard. I believe that the focus on the Monthly Jobs number is out of habit, and was picked up by the conventional media causing a sell-off. There's a silver lining though, as economist Ed Lazear sees good news on that 700K number. I paraphrase: “The fact that we are already seeing the numbers that means that the initial claims are further along than we thought they would be. That means there is a chance that the future numbers might not get much worse (than the current rate of decline)." Though he did caution that we need to see the labor force participation rate stay close to the current level. The sooner we get through the peak in disease the faster we can stand the economy back up. The desire to get back to normal is not just about the stock market, or money, there are real-world concerns about saving lives that conflict with the desires of the Drs. Fauci and Birx. Says Larry Lindsey (I paraphrase) “Unemployment brings more domestic violence, alcoholism, and drug abuse and suicide. A 10% higher unemployment reduces life expectancy by a year and a half; that is hundreds of thousands of lives. We should start planning on letting people get back to work by the end of April which is anotherfour weeks. We can slowly begin a phased approach to restart the economy. Not everyone should go back to work but let the people who are low risk perhaps those that have cleared the virus. Restart the NBA to give a sense that life would be back to normal.” President Donald Trump has repeated these sentiments, and I think the stock market is modeling a phased return to normalcy as well. So let me summarize why I think that the recent low will hold in the short term at least. The reasons are:

Treatments that will reduce mortality and severe illness will show early promise. In fact, GILD’s Remdesevir will have some data published either later this week or next that I believe will show great promise as will other antivirals, and other treatments

The market is sniffing out a turn in the infection rate in NYC. It might be the fact that China has begun to return to normal, as are other countries

Widespread testing will identify those that have had the virus and shed it. Those millions will be able to get back to work. Abbott Labs (ABT) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) have announced tests that can give results in minutes. The announcements of shipments of these tests in the 10s of thousands and new entrants into this space will support optimism.

Reports that over $100 billion in small business SBA loans (I predict) will go a long way in providing a counter-argument to the gloomy predictions of the “El” shaped recovery.

Nancy Pelosi has stated that the $350 billion for small business is not enough. For the first time in memory, I totally agree with her. I think that I'm not alone, I expect that the notion that funding for small business needs to be double that amount is gaining currency with both political parties. Just talk of additional funding has been supportive.

An actual announcement of Fiscal stimulus bill #4 will propel the index higher.

What to do…

The cadence of my writing has been diminished, aside from personal reasons, I'm finding less reason to recommend getting long in this market, for trading. I think it's wiser to trim positions and generate cash if and when we approach the upper level of the current trading range. I identified last Thursday as a point to prepare to take advantage of a sell-off that did not materialize. I, therefore, did not get into specifics regarding setting up trades. I admit that I was surprised by the market sell-off on Friday, and so I remained silent. I believe that my writings have been helpful in guiding traders to pull in risk and get to cash. I also cautioned you NOT to sell investments, even as many stocks are down by 20% to 40%. If you chose your investments with dividends as the first filter and set up your DRiPs then those dividends will buy more shares, and compounding will do its magic. Dividends are the fuel of wealth creation over time. The vast bulk of your stocks should be in long-term investments, then trading. This is why I want you to have your trading account separate from your investment account.

If you are a trader and you are out of this market then expect that you will miss the first 20% of a rally.

If you are husbanding your cash right now, by the time the market will fully display an established rally, the market will be substantially higher than it is now. So what to do? Start thinking about what will work three months from now. Start to take tiny positions in names that you think should benefit from a recovering economy. For example, I would avoid airlines until the true outline of the government bailout has been limned. I mentioned the theme “Bits and Boxes” which might be a convenient guide to what could be the first places to look. Dan Niles likes Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Zynga (ZNGA), and Amazon (AMZN). I would add Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT). I also like Microsoft (MSFT) not least because the new XBOX is coming. I would say Akamai (AKAM) is interesting because of all the streaming. On the other hand, I might reduce Zoom Video (ZM) as that name is overbought and there has been a lot of negative news about security. SpaceX and NASA have banned ZM, and over the weekend news that ZM sent the encryption keys to Chinese Servers by “accident.” ZM entire development team is in China, and I think there could be blow-back on that score. If you are intrepid you might consider longing Puts on ZM.

My Trades: This week I stayed in cash for most of it. Thursday afternoon I went Long Puts on USO (the oil ETF), based on my skepticism of an OPEC/Putin plus Texas deal to curb oil production will happen. It won’t. As of Friday, I am underwater but I am considering doubling down on this bet. I am looking at longing Puts on the SCO the ultrashort oil ETF. This ETF acts on the inverse on the price of oil. This is extremely leveraged and not for the beginner. These inverse ETFs rely on futures (so the underlying price can change rapidly) and should only be very near dated options. I also used the SPXS in the same manner (I covered on Thursday), longing Puts on these ETFs is leveraging in the extreme. I do this because I only want to risk a very tiny amount to hedge my investments. If you have even $100K in long-term investments or more, this tiny outlay of a few hundred or a thousand will not counteract all your losses. So perhaps it isn’t worth the risk purely by the numbers, but for me psychologically, being able to do something and not be a sitting duck definitely helps. Please don’t buy SPXS and just sit on it. This is a trading vehicle, and you should watch the price movement and understand it before you try it. I would wait and see what the market does and see the effect on price first.

I am not a pure bear...

I am not just looking at the short side, I don’t want to talk about my longs until I see some of the positive data items that I listed for you. I will continue to curb my writing for now. I tend to be optimistic but right now you should really favor cash and how many times can I tell you to sell into rallies? If you do go long, remember that you are not trading, you are speculating (my term for longer-lived trades) with at least a 3 to 6-month window. That means that you should be conscious about how much you are allocating to a speculation from the outset and break it up into 10 tranches. Slowly spread the purchases over the next 10 trading days. If you are allocating to long-term investing, make sure you have identified a stock that has sustainable dividends. One exception is that I'm seriously considering going long on GILD in addition to my long-term investment in GILD. I am also seriously considering Longing Puts on ZM.

Good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am already a long-term investor in GILD. I am considering Longing Calls on GILD. Also I am short USO via Puts based on my skepticism on an Oil production deal. I am looking at SCO and other ways to trade for the short side via options. I am considering Longing Puts on ZM as well. I am NOT in SPXS right now, if the S&P500 spikes I would consider longing Puts on SPXS again.