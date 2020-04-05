Last year was good for investors in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The stock began 2019 in the low 60s and peaked in the summer in the low 90s. For the rest of the year, the shares bounced around in the high-70s to mid-80s.

Then 2020 rolled around.

During the Q4 earnings call, management announced plans to increase operating expenses to $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion in FY2020. That compares to $4.4 billion in 2019. The news resulted in analysts downgrading the stock, and the shares fell roughly 10% in one day.

"While these investments may benefit DFS competitively over the longer term, we don't believe they will be well received and expect underperformance near term." - Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache

Adding fuel to the fire was an uptick in the company's credit-card charge-off rates. Those rose to 2.65% in January from 2.63% in December, marking eight consecutive months of increases.

Of course, the COVID-19 crisis followed. Over the last month, the S&P 500 dropped roughly 18% while Discover fell nearly 51%.

However, not all of the news is bad for investors, current or prospective. Net income and net revenue increased by high-single-digit percentages YoY. The company experienced solid loan growth and recorded a double-digit return on equity.

A Review Of Recent Results And Trends

As previously noted, Discover shares suffered the deepest drop in a decade after management advised investors of increasing expenses for FY 2020. The company's executives advised the funds would drive marketing of non-card products and increase current investments in analytics technology.

Discover has a tech initiative to predict customers' likelihood of falling behind or defaulting on credit card loans. The firm's management claims the program is a positive: analysts note an increase in the net charge-off rate associated with the program and see a negative. In Q4, the net charge-off rate increased to 3.19% versus 3.08% for Q4 2018.

Otherwise, FY19 provided overall positive results. Credit card loans increased 6%, net revenue was up 7%, net income grew 8%, and consumer deposits grew by 22%.

Discover's payment services segment generated a 24% increase in pretax income, primarily due to increases in the firm's PULSE business.

Source: Q4 Earnings call presentation

Discover Is A Very Shareholder Friendly Company

Discover has a robust share buyback program. This chart provides a snapshot of shares outstanding as of the last day of each year.

Source: Metrics from Macrotrends/Chart by author

The company's current yield is near 5.6%. With a payout ratio below 19% and a dividend coverage ratio of roughly 536%, Discover will likely maintain the current dividend. Investing in DFS today provides an AT&T (T) sized income from a company with decent growth prospects.

I'll add that the five-year dividend growth rate stands a bit below 13%. Provided the dividend continues to grow at that rate, we would see a yield on current cost basis of 11% in roughly six years.

While The Stock Was Falling, Insiders Were Buying

Roughly a week after the analysts' induced share price plunge, insiders began buying shares. Take a look at the chart below. All purchases occurred 01/27/20 or 01/28/20

Date Position Per share # of shares Total cost

01/28 Exec VP $73.74 3,000 $221,206

01/27 Exec VP $73.84 3,377 $249,343

01/27 Exec VP $73.95 3,400 $251,430

01/27 CEO $74.12 1,111,821 $1,111,821

Discover's Valuation

Whenever I see insiders buying, it piques my interest. That's particularly true when their cost is double that of the prevailing share price.

Discover is trading at a Price to Tangible Book Value of 0.83.

The two charts below provide us with an insight into past valuations.

Source: Metrics from Macrotrends/chart by author

(The FCF ratios are from the last day of each year, with the exception of 2008 through 2011 inclusive. During that period, the ratios are as of 11/30 of each year, as year-end metrics are unavailable.)

Now take a look at the historic PE ratios. Each PE is as of the last day of each year.

Source: Metrics from Macrotrends/chart by author

Of course, the situation must stabilize for the current PE ratio to be an accurate measure. Nonetheless, by these metrics Discover is trading at roughly one half to one third of prior years. Are we to believe the company's intrinsic value has fallen that far?

As I write these words, DFS trades at $30.99 a share. The average 12-month price target of 19 analysts is $80.56. The average target of the four analysts rating the stock in the last 30 days is $68.75.

Discover has a share price not seen since 2012. While I am quite concerned regarding the effect COVID-19 will have on the US economy, I have to ask myself if Discover will emerge from this crisis with a business worth only a third of 2019's valuation.

I acknowledge that the company could see a variety of losses caused by this crisis and the resulting economic fallout. In addition to being a credit card lender, Discover has a large student loan and equity loan business that could experience a surge in defaults.

On the other hand, the company receives revenues as a payment processor, and I would posit that there will be a large segment of the public forced to carry a credit card balance each month.

Cogent Considerations

This is important to note. Between 2007 and 2009, purchase volume on Discover's credit card networks only declined 2%. The company had $95.9 billion in loans outstanding at the end of 2019, yielding $2.94 billion in revenue, net of interest expenses.

Discover is noted for operating in a sweet spot with the bulk of its customers having credit scores in the 700 to 749 range. This provides the company with cardholders that often carry a balance over month to month while at the same time having a reasonably low default rate.

Additionally, a weakness in the company is that it is US centric: Discover has a low acceptance rate overseas. However, that will prove a positive during this crisis. Other credit card companies receive a larger percentage of their revenues from US travelers.

My Perspective

I understand that Discover will experience an increase in defaults related to this crisis. My greatest concern, however, is the length of time needed for the US economy to recover. If I could see into the future, I would not be surprised if DFS shares were halved or tripled this time next year. Note however that I said halved or tripled. I fully acknowledge the risk while also seeing the possibility of a reward. It is the nature of investing that I can add shares as the stock falls to its ultimate low, but I can't take advantage of this situation after the stock reaches its ultimate high.

I will also share that Citi analysts recently downgraded Discover from $90 to $42. They included a "lower for longer" assessment of the US economy in their projections.

But $42 is a 40% increase from today's share price.

I would rate DFS as a Buy were it not for my increasing concerns regarding the economy. Ten days ago, I initiated new positions in a variety of beaten-down stocks. I will not make additional investments until there is an indication that there will be a wholesale reopening of all businesses.

Godspeed to all.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing my articles without cost to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing "Like this article" just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.