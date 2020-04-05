Energy First Quarter Review 2020

The energy sector tanked in Q1 2020. WTI and Brent crude oil posted significant losses in Q1 after the outbreak of Coronavirus weighed on demand. The failure of OPEC to respond to the price weakness led to a massive move to the downside in early March that took the price of crude oil to its lowest price since 2002. Oil product prices followed, with gasoline and heating oil moving lower in Q1. The prices of oil and products fell to multiyear lows in Q1 2016 and did the same in Q1 2020.

In the natural gas market, the peak season of demand starting in November 2019 did little to support the price of the volatile energy commodity. High inventory levels and warm weather during the winter months caused prices to make lower highs and lower lows in late 2019 and throughout Q1 2020. The price of nearby natural gas futures fell to the lowest level since 1995 when the price traded to a low of $1.519 in March 2020. Each attempt at a recovery failed over the first three months of this year as natural gas made lower highs and lower lows. Ethanol declined on the back of losses in oil and gas markets.

The energy sector of the commodities market will reflect the economic and geopolitical landscapes as we move into Q2, but the price of oil closed the quarter putting in a bearish reversal on the quarterly chart. The Middle East, which is home to more than half the world’s oil reserves, remains the most turbulent region on the earth. At the same time, Venezuela is a political and economic mess, which means the nation with the leading petroleum reserves in the world is not likely to see oil output increase any time soon. When it comes to China, the “phase one” trade deal provided some optimism at the start of Q1, but Coronavirus, which began in China and spread around the world, took any bullish winds out of the sails of the market. OPEC cut production at its December meeting, which helped stabilized the price of crude oil in the short-term. However, the failure of the oil cartel to respond to demand problems caused by Coronavirus in March caused a plunge in the price of the energy commodity that sent the price to a multiyear low and its lowest level since 2016. The US is the world’s leading producer of crude oil with a daily output climbing to a new record at 13.10 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration during Q1.

Energy commodities power the world. Bullish and bearish factors on the economic and political landscapes were pulling the price of petroleum in opposite directions through Q1. Tensions between Iran and the US reached a boiling point at the start of the quarter on January 8, but Coronavirus and the lack of a response by OPEC with US output rising caused the price of oil to more than halve in value by March.

Natural gas was weak throughout the winter season as it continued to make lower lows. In March, the peak withdrawal season ended as natural gas inventories began to rise from a higher level than the previous year. Meanwhile, the price of ethanol at the end of the quarter reflects the price action in the other energy commodities.

Oil and gas equities had signaled that price carnage was in the cards for the two fossil fuels. The stocks had underperformed the energy commodities throughout 2019 and during Q1 until prices collapsed. OPEC met on March 5 and 6 to review the production policy. Saudi Arabia favored an additional 1.5 million barrel per day reduction in output, and the market expected at least another one-million-barrel production. After Russia balked, the meeting ended with no change in output on Friday, March 6, and the price dropped to a low of $41.05 per barrel before the weekend. The nearby NYMEX contract traded down to a low of $19.27 per barrel after a gap to the downside on Sunday night, March 8. Crude oil was not alone as Coronavirus created risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes.

Crude Oil Review

Crude oil traded within a range of $19.27 to a high at $65.65 in Q1 2020 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The high came on January 8 and the low on March 30, in the aftermath of the OPEC meeting and demand destruction because of Coronavirus.

NYMEX light sweet crude oil was 24.84% lower in 2018. In 2019, the price of WTI crude oil was 34.46% higher than at the end of 2018. In Q1, crude oil fell 66.46% and settled at $20.48 per barrel on March 31.

We have seen lots of price action in the crude oil market since October 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the January 8 peak was the high in Q1 at $65.65 as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point in Iraq. As calm returned to the Middle East, the price declined. The outbreak of Coronavirus weighed on the demand side of the equation for crude oil at a time of the year when the energy commodity tends to exhibit seasonal weakness. The market had expected OPEC to address falling demand with an additional production cut on March 6. Saudi Arabia initially advocated for another 1.5 million barrels of output reductions, but Russia balked. The meeting ended without any deal to reduce production, and the Saudis decided to flood the market with crude oil, sending the price to a low of $19.27 per barrel on March 30. The low was the lowest price since 2002.

The US is the leading producer of crude oil in the world as output reached a record high at 13.1 million barrels per day during Q1. Fewer regulations under the Trump administration and a more favorable corporate tax policy improved the economics for US producers. The American oil industry has become the leading producer in the world. The U.S. is now the world’s swing producer of the energy commodity. When the price declines, shale output will decrease, and the US can import cheaper oil from abroad. The price action in March will cause US production to decline as the price has dropped to a level that is not economic for output.

With the 2020 election on the horizon, climate change is likely to be an important topic of discussion. We could see the price of oil begin to move higher and lower with political polls in the US as the election comes closer during the second half of the year.

The rise of the US has caused the influence of OPEC to decline dramatically. OPEC has attempted to flood the world with the energy commodity in the past but failed on each attempt. This time, a confluence of events including Coronavirus, weak fundamentals for debt-laden oil companies, and the US election could have encouraged another try to chase marginal oil producers from the market. It appears that the Saudis and Russians are willing to take some medium-term financial pain to push the US out of the leadership role. Time will tell if they succeed, this time.

Iran continues to be a clear and present danger in the Middle East. Sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran took effect in November 2018. The US is attempting to choke the Iranian economy if they do not abandon their quest for nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated against the sanctions often during 2019 with attacks on oil tankers, and on Saudi production. The most severe incident came in mid-September with the drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure. On January 8, hostilities reach another high between the US and Iran, but the situation calmed throughout the rest of the quarter leading to the price carnage in oil in early March.

The three dominant oil producers in the world are the Saudis, Russians, and the United States. It is in the best interest of all three nations for the oil price to remain at a level that is high enough to allow oil and profits, but low enough to keep inflationary pressures in check. The US, Russia, and the Saudis are likely engaged in talks in some fashion, behind the scenes, to determine the global price of the energy commodity. Whether OPEC continues or ceases to exist, the influence of the three leading producers, two of which are not cartel members, has eaten away at the power of the cartel. Over the past two years, Qatar and Ecuador left the cartel. With the US election on the horizon in 2020, President Trump is walking a fine line. He has not been shy about encouraging OPEC and Russia to allow the price of oil to fall. However, a decline like we witnessed in March is devastating to the US oil sector and will cause a significant number of job losses over the coming months and going into the election.

The significant decline in the price of oil hurts Russia, the Saudis, and the US. I expect considerable price volatility in the oil market in Q2. The current environment could lead to an agreement between the US, KSA, and Russia on production to stabilize the price of crude oil.

In 2019, the price of Brent crude oil was 22.66% higher than at the end of 2018. In Q1, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 65.40%. Nearby Brent futures closed on March 31 at $22.83 per barrel as the April contract rolled to May on the final day of March. Brent traded in a range from $21.69 to $71.99 in Q1. During the January 8 hostilities between the US and Iran, the price of nearby Brent futures moved to a high at $71.99 per barrel, but the price was trading at less than one-third of that price by early March.

NYMEX crude oil moved 66.46% lower over the past three months, and the XLE tanked in the first quarter. The ETF closed at $60.04 on the final day of trading in Q4 2019 was at the $29.06 level on March 31, a decline of $30.98 or 51.6% over the period. The XLE lagged the price action in both the crude oil and stock markets throughout 2019 and early 2020. The potential for a shift in US energy policy starting in 2021 could have been weighing on the prices of oil-related shares last year, but it turned out to be a harbinger of the price carnage in the oil market in early March.

We could see lots of price action in the oil market in Q2. The low price will test the endurance of the Saudis and Russians as petroleum revenues will decline dramatically. In the US, the drop could cause a sudden increase in the unemployment rate as the flow of oil will dry up at current prices. Crude oil contributed to the mess in the financial markets in Q1, and that is likely to continue in Q2. At the start of Q2, President Trump was in discussions with the Saudis and Russians to stabilize the price of the energy commodity, which lifted prices during the early days of Q2.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also are a piece of a complex puzzle when it comes to the price direction of crude oil, which is the critical input when it comes to the refining process. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil or distillates tend to do best during late fall and winter. However, they exhibit less seasonality than the gasoline futures market. Risk-off price action in the energy sector caused significant moves to the downside in oil products in Q1.

Both gasoline and heating oil futures fell in Q1. A combination of OPEC abandoning production cuts and demand destruction on the back of Coronavirus weighed heavily on prices. Refining margins on both moved lower with the crude oil futures market.

Gasoline futures moved 27.49% lower in 2018 compared with the price at the end of 2017. In 2019, the fuel moved 29.83% higher. In Q1, gasoline futures declined by 64.94%.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline traded in a range of 37.60 cents per gallon to $1.9924 on the active month contract on the NYMEX in Q1. The price pattern on the weekly chart since early 2016 had been positive as gasoline has made higher lows and higher highs, but that ended in Q1. Nearby futures closed on March 31, at 59.27 per gallon wholesale. Gasoline spiked lower with crude oil starting on March 9 and reached a low of 37.60 cents, the lowest level since 1999 as gasoline underperformed the price of crude oil, which fell to the lowest price since 2002.

In 2019, heating oil futures moved 20.45% higher on the year. In Q1, the distillate futures contract fell by 50.49%. Heating oil futures are a proxy for diesel and jet fuel as the oil products are all distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features, but less than gasoline as jet, diesel, and other distillates are year-round fuels.

Source: CQG

The weekly heating oil chart shows a constructive and bullish trend since early 2016 that ended in Q1. Nearby heating oil futures closed on the final trading day of Q1 at $1.0015 per gallon wholesale. Heating oil traded in a range from 93.43 cents to $2.1195 per gallon in Q1. Oil product prices were ugly in Q1 as OPEC flooded the world with the energy commodity at a time when Coronavirus caused significant demand destruction.

Crack Spreads Review

The price action in crack or refining spreads shows that gasoline and distillate fuel processing margins moved lower during the final quarter of 2019.

In 2019 the gasoline refining spread moved 7.63% higher on the year. In Q1, the gasoline crack fell 56.84%.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, demand destruction on the back of Coronavirus pushed the gasoline crack spread substantially lower during the week of March 9. The gasoline crack traded to a low of -$3.85 and closed Q1 at $4.32 per barrel. At a time of the year where the spread should be preparing for the spring driving season, the US economy was tanking, sending gasoline and gasoline refining spreads to a level where refiners were suffering as much as the rest of the oil patch.

In 2019, the heating oil crack processing spread fell 4.74%. The losses continued in Q1, with a decline of 10.25%.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the heating oil refining spread illustrates that it closed Q1 at $21.45 per barrel.

Crack spreads are real-time indicators for the demand for crude oil and the profitability of those companies that turn raw crude into oil products. Shares of refining companies moved significantly lower with the crack spreads in Q1.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas fell by 25.54% in 2019. In Q1, the selling continued, and the price of the energy commodity plunged by 25.08% over the first three months of 2020.

Natural gas was a wild ride in Q4 2018 as the price traded to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in mid-November and then fell like a stone reaching a low at $2.543 per MMBtu in mid-February 2019. Natural gas rallied at the beginning of the peak season of demand in 2018 on the lowest level of inventories in years, but the price came back down to earth in December and fell steadily throughout 2019. Natural gas only managed to reach a high of $2.905 per MMBtu in early November 2019. The price fell steadily throughout the winter season on the back of inventories that were higher than the previous year and the five-year average and warmer than average temperatures that weighed on the demand.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the highs in natural gas in late 2019 came in early-November at $2.905 per MMBtu. The price moved progressively lower from the November peak, eventually reaching a low of $1.519 per MMBtu during the week of March 23. The low was the lowest price since 1995.

After rising to a start of peak season peak at 3.732 tcf in early November, inventories declined to 1.986 tcf as of March 27, which was 76.8% above last year’s level and 17.2% above the five-year average for the same time of the year. Stockpiles are moving into the off-peak season with a combination of the highest stockpiles in years and the price at a quarter-of-a-century low with demand destruction in energy and risk-off in markets across all asset classes.

Nearby natural gas futures closed Q1 2020 at $1.6400 per MMBtu. Technical support is at the recent low at $1.519 level. Resistance is at the $1.998 and $2.025 level as we head into Q2.

Politics rather than inventories and the weather could be the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas over the rest of the year. The 2020 Presidential election in the US will determine the future of energy policy. However, debt-laden producers could go out of business unless government assistance and bailouts support the energy sector. Coronavirus did lots of damage to the energy sector in the US, and OPEC’s production policy gave it a swift kick while demand destruction presented the most significant challenge in years.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel -- a product of corn. The price of nearby ethanol futures moved 8.78% higher in 2019. In Q1, price carnage in the energy sector pushed the price 33.75% lower. The biofuel fell to an all-time low at 86.1 cents during the first three months of 2020. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on March 31 at 91.10 cents per gallon, while corn was 12.12% lower, and gasoline plunged 64.94% to the downside for the first quarter. Gasoline tends to trade at a premium to ethanol, and at the end of Q4 2019, the spread was trading at a 31.55 cents premium for gasoline. In Q1, the spread flipped to a 31.83 cents premium for ethanol. Ethanol traded in a range of 86.1 cents to $1.420 per gallon in Q1 2020.

Ethanol declined to a new record low in Q1 as the price of gasoline, and crude oil fell on the back of demand destruction because of Coronavirus and a flood of crude oil by OPEC Plus-one after the cartel abandoned all production quotas on March 6.

Margins for ethanol producers moved lower over the first quarter. The price of the output, ethanol, was down by 33.75% with the price of the input, corn 12.12% lower, which means those companies involved in refining corn into the biofuel paid less for the input but received even less for the output on a relative basis. Meanwhile, the carnage in the stock market in a risk-off environment that is worse than the 2008 financial crisis sent shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM), a company that processes corn into ethanol, appreciably lower from the end of Q4 2019 to the end of Q1 2020. ADM shares fell from $46.35 to $35.18 per share or 24.1%. ADM shares plunged with stocks and markets across all asset classes.

As we head into Q2, ethanol could become an issue in the 2020 Presidential election as the Democrats embrace the “Green New Deal.”

The bottom line on energy

As we head into Q2, Iran could still create supply problems, but Coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the US and global economies. OPEC is flooding the market with crude oil to push marginal producers in the US out of the market. Meanwhile, President Trump instructed the US Department of Energy to purchase crude oil for the strategic petroleum reserve on March 13. In the risk-off environment, the move did little to support the price of the energy commodity. At the end of the quarter, he was taking with KSA and Russia about a plan to stabilize the price of oil, which lifted futures prices from the recent low.

When it comes to natural gas, the price goes into Q2 after reaching a new low for this century at $1.519 per MMBtu. Risk-reward does not favor the downside as we head into Q2, but anything is possible in the current market environment where volatility has increased to unprecedented levels.

The price of coal tends to be a seasonal commodity that follows the price of other energy products. Coal prices moved lower with the rest of the sector in Q1. The KOL ETF product, which holds shares in many of the leading coal-producing companies, fell from $9.89 on December 31, to $6.29 on March 31, a decline of 36.4% as the carnage in the stock market weighed heavily on all energy-related shares.

The energy sector always offers some of the most exciting and profitable opportunities. We enter Q2 with the price of crude oil, natural gas, ethanol, and coal under extreme pressure. March thrust the world into the most significant risk-off environment in modern history as a global pandemic threatens the health and wellbeing of the world.

Oil-related stocks lagged both the stock and oil market throughout 2019 and into 2020. The price carnage in March threatens the survival of many companies in the energy sector.

Ethanol is likely to continue to follow the corn and gasoline markets in Q2. The biofuel was another victim of risk-off action in all markets.

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) correlates with the price of crude oil, but it had lagged the energy commodity. During Q4 2019, it underperformed the energy commodity, as it appreciated by 4.45% compared to a rise in the price of NYMEX crude oil futures of 12.93% turned out to be a harbinger for the price of the energy commodity. VDE holds shares in many of the leading energy commodities in the world, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In Q1 2020, VDE tanked as the price moved from $81.49 on December 31 to $38.22 on March 31, a decline of 53.1%. Many of the companies in VDE have levels of debt that threaten their survival.

Keep those stops tight and take profits when they are on the table in energy commodities, which are excellent trading markets for disciplined traders and investors who approach the markets with logical plans for risk and reward.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

