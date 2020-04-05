IWM: Russell 2000 Holds The Key To The Next Bull Market

IWM/SPY ratio has been on a free-fall since end of 2018 and is now at the lowest level since early 2000s.

The investment landscape might have forever changed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but there is one pre-crisis status quo that continues to hold: persistent underperformance in small caps. Indeed, even prior to the viral crisis, the Russell 2000 (IWM) had lagged behind S&P 500 (SPY) by roughly 8% in 2019.

Source: WingCapital Investments

In hindsight, the negative divergence proved to be an omen, as broader markets crashed over 30% from their peak soon after, while IWM once again was decimated even more with a 40%+ collapse. The IWM/SPY ratio, a measure of relative performance between small and large caps, dropped like a rock as nearly two decades of relative strength was erased in the past two years:

Source: WingCapital Investments

There are no short of fundamental reasons behind the carnage in small caps, including weak economic growth, dismal profitability, riskier balance sheet, all of which are magnified in an economy grinding to a halt with up to 10 million already unemployed. The struggles in small caps resonate with the gloomy sentiment among small business owners, half of which said "they can survive for no more than two months." according to CNBC. While there are high hopes that the government's $350 billion lending program will come to the rescue, banks are not so optimistic.

Turnaround in Small Caps Is Essential To New Bull Market

Although the ever-rising dominance and superior return in large-cap companies may have led to the increasing irrelevance of small caps, the Russell 2000 remains an important gauge of the market breadth in our opinion. Indeed, we notice that relative strength in IWM was the precursor to the end of the past two bear markets:

Source: WingCapital Investments

The above chart illustrates that the weekly RSI indicator in IWM has gradually rebounded from deeply oversold conditions (under 30) in 2003 and 2009, even as Russell 2000 continued declining to lower lows. Numerically, the below table highlights the instances during which:

IWM's weekly RSI 20 weeks ago was under 30

Today's weekly RSI is higher than 20 weeks ago

IWM's price declined in the past 12 weeks

Date IWM Weekly RSI RSI 20-Wks Ago IWM 12-Wk Chg IWM Forward Chg 4-Week 8-Week 12-Week SPY SPY Forward Chg 4-Week 8-Week 12-Week 2003-01-27 37.12 40.1 27.60 -8.13% -3.00% -1.00% 4.05% 86.06 -1.35% 0.76% 4.85% 2003-02-03 35.66 35.3 26.57 -9.90% -1.22% 4.50% 13.99% 83.42 -0.12% 5.75% 11.74% 2003-02-10 35.65 35.3 24.04 -7.46% -0.63% 3.56% 15.62% 84.15 -0.02% 3.57% 11.38% 2003-02-17 36.16 38.3 23.52 -6.11% 3.39% 5.57% 14.86% 85.18 5.27% 5.14% 11.38% 2009-02-16 41.14 33.8 25.95 -15.52% -2.82% 16.07% 16.09% 77.42 -0.92% 12.48% 14.58% 2009-02-23 39.15 31.9 25.77 -17.67% 9.55% 21.63% 22.07% 73.93 10.39% 17.22% 20.41% 2009-03-02 35.20 28.6 22.48 -29.91% 29.63% 38.69% 42.53% 68.92 22.26% 27.52% 34.26% 2009-03-23 42.89 42.2 28.31 -3.38% 11.03% 11.42% 19.63% 81.61 6.19% 9.08% 12.78% 2011-12-26 73.75 50.6 28.98 -3.00% 8.09% 12.05% 12.11% 125.50 5.04% 9.11% 11.27% Average 6.00% 12.50% 17.89% Average 5.19% 10.07% 14.74% Median 3.39% 11.42% 15.62% Median 5.04% 9.08% 11.74% % Positive 55.56% 88.89% 100.00% % Positive 55.56% 100.00% 100.00%

Fast forward to today, although the weekly RSI indicator reached extremely oversold area under 20 before rebounding slightly, IWM remains in a free-fall mode until it exhibits signs of strength and triggers a positive divergence signal.

Small Caps As A Leading Indicator of the Economy

According to Goldman Sachs, the U.S. economy is headed for a worse recession than previously expected, with unemployment spiking to 15% and GDP falling at annualized rate of 34 percent. Per The Hill:

"Our estimates imply that a bit more than half of the near-term output decline is made up by yearend and that real GDP falls 6.2% in 2020 on an annual-average basis (vs. 3.7% in our previous forecast)," the forecast said.

Historically, we notice that the up and downswings in the IWM/SPY ratio have tended to move closely with the quarterly GDP growth, and the dire -6% forecast is certainly in agreement with the epic plunge in IWM's relative performance to SPY:

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, WingCapital Investments

During the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, a crucial observation is that IWM/SPY ratio would actually turn the corner ahead of the rock-bottom in broader economy. As such, until IWM can get back on a solid footing on both a relative and absolute basis, more rough waters most likely remain ahead for the broader economy and stock markets.

To sum up, as the coronavirus pandemic continues rippling through the U.S. economy, the small-cap Russell 2000 index has and will likely continue to underperform the broader market. Just as IWM's negative divergence vs. SPY turned out to be a precursor to the bear market, we anticipate IWM to likewise be a leading indicator of the next bull market, which may still be months away if past recessions were any precedent.

