A 'Little Ice Age' Is Upon Us: Take Note And Be Ready To Change Your Thinking

Everything will change, not always for the worse. Prudent behavior will seem more reasonable. Virtue will rally, integrity and wisdom over genius and cleverness.

The present methods and assumptions will cease to work and old virtues and standards of analysis will be rediscovered and restated.

The coronavirus triggered a crisis which will hasten the transition to a new era in which debt problems will be exposed and stock valuation will enter a glacial decline.

Even before the appearance of COVID-19 a "little ice age" was sneaking up on the market (as I wrote two years ago), marked by a painful slow-motion drop in valuations.

"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes "I repeat my warning that paradigm shifts are normal in our system. The past, no matter how instructive, is always the past." - Peter Bernstein, Foreword to Jeremy Siegel's Stocks For The Long Run "It's only when the tide goes out that you learn who has been swimming naked. Interpretation: Things may look good and rosy up to a certain point, but if a company is leveraged too much expecting a wave to come, but instead the tide goes out, everything will be exposed." - Warren Buffett

On May 22, 2018, I published this SA article entitled "A 'Little Ice Age' May Be Sneaking Up On The Market?" I used as an analogy the "little ice age" from roughly 1400 to 1850 in which temperatures consistently below average produced shorter growing seasons and crop failures. The average global temperature dropped only 2-3 degrees over centuries - on average - but as we are learning from current climate change that's enough to change everything.

It was the "little ice age" which wiped out the Viking settlements in North America, as the slow drop in average temperature over decades brought with it their certain doom. My argument in the ice age article was that short and intermediate term market moves come and go but the truly important moves take place over an era with persistent underlying trends and causes which go unnoticed because they are obscured by everyday market noise.

The culminating event of the Little Ice Age was the "year without a summer" (1816) when the Thames froze over and the American middle west was settled by migrating New England farmers whose farms no longer supported their survival. The cause of that culminating event is now known to have been the eruption of Mt. Tabora in the Dutch East Indies, filling the atmosphere with enough ash to darken the sky over most of the northern hemisphere.

Millions died. In Lord Byron's Geneva home the guests spent their time indoors in a scary story writing contest, lit by lamps at noon. Mary Wollstonecraft (Shelley) produced Frankenstein. Byron and Percy Shelley hatched the plot of what was to become the first vampire story. Back in England R.M.W. Turner produced masterpieces with odd orange or yellowish skies which were later taken as aesthetic effects. They were actually realistic depictions of the ash-laden skies in the summer of 1816.

The Mt. Tabora volcano was a purely random event - an event of the kind that is bound to happen from time to time but with no discernible cause or particular moment. It just happened to take place in the last decades of a chilly era as the tide was about to turn in long term weather from cold to increasingly warm.

I encourage you to read my May 2018 article if it is not too burdensome to access. I refer you particularly to the data it pulls together. Here are a few thematic paragraphs:

In one respect, a major shift in market climate bears close resemblance to a major shift in the global weather. It's not what happens in any particular year, or even two or three. Short-term market moves have short-term causes. Events like recessions, oil shocks, and political or geopolitical crises come and go, generally blowing over as if they had never happened. Sometimes they serve as the beginning shock or defining theme of an ice age in the markets, but with rare exceptions such as the economic collapse of the 1930s, they are not the controlling factor for extended icy performance. This was true even of the Great Recession of 2008-2009. In the short run, stock prices were cut in half, and the economy took a considerable hit, but the market has had a vigorous recovery and returned to new highs while the economy muddled its way higher less vigorously but for longer. The collapse of the housing bubble was an event, properly capitalized, but it was at most a warning shot rather than the beginning of a new era. A smaller but more persistent shift in market returns is a much more serious thing. A long-term shift in return expectations for stocks and bonds can wreck pension funds. It can also be very damaging to individual investors if it comes at a critical stage of their investment lives. In a period of icy market returns, the market will continue to have its normal ups and downs, some small and some fairly large, but the long-term trend will be flat to down. This is exactly what happened in the period from 1966 to 1981 when the overall real return of stocks was an annualized -0.4%. It killed retirement hopes and wore out the human spirit. Many investors swore off owning stocks forever."

The global COVID-19 pandemic is providing the sort of beginning shock mentioned in the above quoted paragraphs. It wasn't the cause of the shift that is likely underway, but it appears to be the trigger marking the end of one era and the beginnings of another. Let me suggest how this may play out.

On February 19 the S&P 500 made an all time high of 3386.15. Future historians may remember that date as I remember the September 3, 1929, Dow Jones Industrial Average close of 381. The bottom in 1932 was 42. The Dow did not exceed the 1929 high until 1954, the year I turned 10 and started glancing at the stock page in the Greenville (South Carolina) News. Don't worry, I'm not about to say the market is going to drop almost 90%. What I will say it that it's as good a point as any to mark the end of an era even if by some unexpected course of events the market should manage to exceed that high within a reasonable period.

Roughly six weeks have now passed. Many cherished assumptions which worked in the past have begun to be challenged. Methods, norms, and principles on which market judgments have been founded for the past four decades have been called into serious question. The honor of being at the epicenter of the old paradigm belongs to the world of debt and credit, and to a long term bull market in bonds which began in 1982 with the long US Treasury bond yielding almost 15%. As of March 9 that rate was briefly at .54% - 54 basis points. That's an astonishing change in the world, on a scale perhaps greater than the fall of the Dow Industrials between the high in 1929 and the low in 1932.

The bond bull market began in 1982 as Fed Chair Paul Volcker put a stake through the heart of inflation by raising rates into the high double figures. That summer he began cutting rates as a declaration of victory. The inflationary bear market of 1966 to 1982 came to an end and a 40 year disinflationary bull market in bonds began. For the first two decades the bond bull seemed fine and the secondary effects seemed reasonable. During the past two decades rates continued to fall and the world went mad.

Now it appears probable that the world of declining rates is nearing an end. It may have just ended, or we may have ahead of us an outright deflationary period period when some parts of the yield curve go negative. A lot still depends on the the actions taken by the government and the Fed and the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So why was the coronavirus so important?

The coronavirus literally came out of nowhere and gave no advance warning of any kind. No one could have foreseen it. The virus was absolute in its impact and stripped away every form of concealment in every part of the financial world. The Buffett quote above applies as every part of the financial world was in the situation of naked swimmers. Only a nuclear war could have produced more immediate impact. In fact, the images I now encounter in my daily walks resemble the empty streets of Melbourne in the 1959 post-nuclear-holocaust film On The Beach with Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner. The impact of the coronavirus has produced extreme uncertainty. When will the fallout recede? We know that it will have a half-life, but will it be more like three months or as this hastily assembled (and in my view methodologically dubious) academic paper tried to argue - 40 years? I think it's safe to say it will be something between the two.

The Old Paradigm

The major force in the financial markets over the past 40 years has been persistently declining interest rates. Declining interest rates were the underlying cause of everything. For the first two decades the bull market in stocks followed from the bull market in bonds. There is a strong relationship between interest rates and stock valuations.

Several factors contribute to this. Treasury bonds mark the risk free rate often used to calculate the risk premium normally accorded to stocks. The discounting factor for stocks (the denominator used in the series) often uses the 10-year Treasury yield as its hurdle rate. Bonds are also weighed as a competing asset class for stocks.

A rough sketch of this relationship is the premise that the equity earnings yield should roughly equal the 10-year Treasury bond yield - often called The Fed Model. Ed Yardeni, then of Deutsche Morgan Grenfell, popularized this thesis pretty close to the exact moment when it stopped working. The first of 2 charts below shows the almost perfect fit between the beginning of the great bull market in 1982 and its demise just after the year 2000.

While the Fed Model worked - the 1980s and 90s - the leveraged buyout was a central theme in market action. A company selling below the value of its free cash flow was a candidate for being bought out by its own top management or a small group of outsiders using borrowed money. The idea was to cut costs and use the cash flows of the company to retire the debt, thus owning the company free and clear. The leveraged buyout was an arbitrage between the cost of equity capital and the cost of bond capital. Its secondary effect was to make the earnings yield of stocks hug the downward trend of interest rates.

Here's how Wikipedia described this phenomenon:

The recently proposed capital structure substitution theory argues that the Fed model indeed needs to be re-specified. It suggests that supply (company management), rather than demand (investors) drives the relationship between E/P and interest rates. Stock market earnings yield tends to equilibrium not with the government bond yield but with the average after-tax corporate bond yield as companies adjust capital structure (mix of equity and bonds) to maximize earnings per share.[13] If managements consistently optimize capital structure by substituting stocks (repurchasing shares) for bonds or vice versa, equilibrium is reached when: where E is the earnings-per-share of company x, P is the share price, R is the nominal interest rate on corporate bonds and T is the corporate tax rate. For a long time the after-tax interest rate on corporate bonds was roughly equal to the 10-year Treasury rate. But during the 2008 financial crisis this relationship broke down, as Baa rated corporate bonds peaked at over 9%, and 10-year treasuries bottomed under 2.5% (see figure 3). In the US, SEC Rule 10b-18 (explicitly allowing share repurchases) enabled fine adjustment toward equilibrium as of 1982, explaining why the equilibrium emerged around that time and not before. And in many other countries share repurchases were prohibited until 1998 or are still considered illegal, explaining why the Fed model equilibrium was observed in the US but not in many other international markets.

Fed model equilibrium comparing S&P 500 earnings yield and 10-year Treasury yield. The descriptive validity of the model is limited before 1982 and after 2007.

The first chart shows the Fed Model using the 10-year T Bond and the second uses the Baa corporate bond rate. In the former, the paths diverged in the early 2000s while in the latter the two path correlate more closely until the 2000 financial crisis. Corporate bond yields and stock yields (inverse price earnings ratios) until 2009 and stocks thus rose together and fell together, mainly rising, until 2009. Following the initial recovery, however, stocks returned to their new standard price earnings ratios while bond yields remained at very low and falling levels

Beneath the surface, however, something unusual had happened. Before 1990 an aggregate PE over 20 was rare and usually marked the end of an era, such as in 1929 or 1962. An aggregate PE over 20 suggested that equity investors should head for the hills. After 1990 an aggregate PE below 20 became rare. Before the recent crash, for example, it was around 25.

This did something even more interesting, however, best understood by the math of climate scientists looking at the last climate change. It wasn't just that a single year or two stood out, or even many years in a decade. The entire average of market PEs was dragged upward. An experience with Value Line called this to my attention. In the early 1970s I had gone to the public library to flip through Value Line almost every weekend, and while I was at it checked the Value Line first page number for total average PE over its long history of publication. The average I recall from that era was 13.7, and it moved so little and so seldom that it actually sticks in my mind.

When I returned to Value Line a few years ago to look up the long term average number I couldn't believe my eyes. It was 15.7. That was still far below current market PE - a fact I was accustomed to seeing - but the fact that I had to let sink in was that PE ratios over the last couple of decades had pulled up the long term historical PE by two full points - almost 15%. That's what long term climate change looks like. It's glacial. It's small. But it produces astonishing and volatile changes over shorter periods.

Reading the 1997 edition of Jeremy Siegel's classic Stocks For The Long Run I noticed that the approximation for the long term PE of stocks was 15. For Siegel that was an average going all the way back to 1871. So here's the fact about the last three decades: going back to 1990 the S&P 500 has only traded at a PE under 15 twice, in 2012 (14.87) and in 1995 (14.89). A number of factors may influence these numbers somewhat, including low PEs in the latter part of the 19th century and very low PEs from 1970 to 1982, but looking at the larger picture it is a truly enormous and meaningful outlier.

It's not that we are living in an environment of exceptionally high growth. In fact, the trend level of long term growth for the past three decades has glacially receded from 3% to 2%, again starting to make a dent in the longer term series.

The argument returns instead to the three arguments for higher PEs that involve interest rates but not the Fed Model. First, the rate chosen from the general range of rates is used as the denominator for summing future cash flows with the result that the future of very stodgy cash flows produces quite high estimates of stock values. Second, the risk premium - the difference between necessary stock yields and bond yields - has shrunk, again providing a basis for paying up for stocks.

Third, and most familiar, is TINA - There Is No Alternative - the fact that bond yields are so low that investors have been driven from bonds to stocks, especially investors primarily interested in income.

The sad truth is that extraordinarily low bond yields have produced market valuation out of whack by all measures - the reasonable value of future cash flows, the reasonable acceptance of risk, and the a reasoning person's acceptance of the fact that reaching for yield gets you into things that almost always have hidden problems and will ultimately lead to grief.

All these factors were in place and in plain sight, but many investors refused to see them. Then along came the coronavirus to expose everything.

Who Are Buffett's Naked Swimmers?

The short answer: any person or entity with significant debt. Debt pulls the future into the present, putting its cost on the wrong side of the balance sheet. We are in the process of discovering what happens when for any reason the world stops cold.

Debt was the core fuel for leveraging everything up. With the decline of interest rates everything looked cheap. PE ratios went up in accord with the decline in rates to the point of absurdity. Everyday dividend stocks were worth 25 or more times earnings - more than elite growth stocks had cost in the early 1980s. The problem of servicing debt seemed trivial. Everybody was doing it, from contract workers who lived on a week to week basis at the edge of a maxed credit card to companies to sovereign states.

If something went wrong, could they survive the next few weeks? No problem, nothing was going wrong. Then came the coronavirus, which would quickly reveal which swimmers were skinny dipping. As soon as investors began to grasp the situation their questions started to change. From "you'll maintain your annual dividend increase, won't you?" the question evolved to, "how many months can you service your debt and avoid bankruptcy?"

Cruise lines and airlines were near the top of the list with energy stocks and mall REITs following. Those were the usual suspects, but industrial companies which had muddled through hard times in the past soon started to pull their guidance. Consumer staples were safe, though, weren't they? I had never liked them much anyway but it blew my mind when I checked up on McDonald's (MCD) and realized that they had accumulated $39 billion in debt then checked on Coca-Cola (KO) and discovered that it had negative top line growth and had been paying its dividend out of borrowed money.

Help! Somebody run for a large beach towel!

How far down the ladder of corporate debt and risk does the high-debt risk with zero income extend? We are about to find out. What about you and me? How will people get by with no income and a maxed credit card, and will they keep buying potato chips and watching premium movie channels?

The answers depend on how long the immediate economic part of this thing goes on. The answer is between three months and 40 years, as I said above, but since nobody has any real idea you can probably narrow it to something between six and eighteen months.

Meanwhile let's take the leap to the far side of the Grand Canyon.

Looking Over To The Far Side Of The Grand Canyon

Did Evel Knievel ever actually ever succeed at making that jump on his motorcycle? I vaguely remember seeing him pull a parachute in mid-air but I'm sure he tried again. A better question, perhaps: did he succeed in dying in his bed? In any case he left a metaphor for the present situation.

The Grand Canyon lies directly in front of us, and on the far side of it is a new and unexplored world. Because it doesn't immediately stem from war or a financial crackup the Grand Canyon may be the best way to think of it. The second best is probably World War II, because the actions we are taking will have the same economic effect as if we loaded 10,000 B-17s with many trillions of dollars and dropped them randomly over the country with only a small fraction of them producing any investment or productive activity.

So, yes, the probable outcome is deflation first, inflation later, although if the WWII model is right, maybe a year of major inflation followed by decades of a healthier amount - like 3-4%. Put numbers on this as you like. There will, however, be some very likely important changes. Here are my candidates.

The Rediscovery Of The Balance Sheet.

What is the last time you looked closely at a balance sheet? Be honest with yourself. For the most part in recent years I have been content to accept observations from analysts I respected using a couple of selected numbers from the balance sheet. Unless it was a company I was heavily invested in and therefore intensely interested in - Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), for example - I didn't look closely. Berkshire's balance sheet is fine, by the way.

I took much of the rest of it for granted. I was, frankly, lazy. That's what happens when you are able to follow a set of basic assumptions for a couple of decades. Around the last week of February I woke up. I opened the windows, gathered my longterm assumptions, and pitched them out.

The first thing I did was to rediscover the balance sheet. In detail. I had to do things like remind myself that prepaid expenses on the asset side stemmed from a transaction that was part of the future expenses listed on the liability side. I remember having a sense of wonder as a kid when I first learned about the neatness of this equality while deciphering the corporate reports which I wrote off for and perused after my parents went to bed. I learned to ignore the management letter.

When I started making lists of stocks in late February I began looking to see what the balance sheets had to tell me. When I looked closely I recoiled in horror.

The Rediscovery Of Risk. Risk is the crap in the footnotes of annual reports, sell-side and mutual fund reports, and articles like this one. It's like the nutritionals now required on packaged foods which require a microscope to read. The truth about risk is that it is about everything that could possibly go wrong including some very distant fat-tailed events way out an unimaginable number of standard deviations on the risk curve. Who ever thought that a global pandemic would happen in their lifetime? It feels unfair, doesn't it? If a thing can happen, however, assume that it will happen.

Goodbye To Buybacks. I discovered the miracle of buybacks early on as I became interested in first property and casualty insurance companies and then banks. I loaded up on both sectors - Chubb (CB) and Traveler's (TRV) in the PC space, JP Morgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) among banks. The above buybacks still seem to me honest, straightforward, and logical. It wasn't just CEOs trying to goose their bonuses.

The insurers saw that fly-by-night rivals were low-balling their underwriting in a way that made the price too cheap for the risk. They just had to shrink themselves, more or less freeze their top line, and use their spare cash flow for buybacks. Their PEs were low enough that this was highly accretive to earnings and TRV managed to cut its share float in half and double its earnings over the decade. As a shareholder I was pleased because earnings and dividends rose and it all came straight from cash flow.

Banks, similarly constrained by the poor interest margins of an era of extremely low rates, got permission to return almost all their cash flow to shareholders and did much of the return in buyback at highly accretive rates for earnings and dividend growth. I was okay with that too, and on balance it doesn't seem to have damaged their ability to deal with the current crisis.

Stepping back to the more distant perspective, buybacks by insurance companies and banks were secondary effects of a debt-driven era in which the fundamental ways of earning money by normal business practice were compromised. They were methods of making the most of a bad situation.

Buybacks are history. The companies which financially engineered growth are not going to be able to do so. There has to be real growth in revenues and free cash flow. This means banks are nowhere near as cheap as they appear, ditto insurance companies. I’m still analyzing how well they will do unless things really get crazy and they are more or less ordered to do destructive things.

Organic Growth Will Lead. Companies with high return on capital and the ability to deploy it internally for continuing high growth will be the leaders in the next era. They will not have the need to financially engineer growth through buybacks but will return capital through a moderate but rising dividend. Top line growth - rising revenues - will be highly prized.When I started looking around for things to buy, I noted that other companies had been doing buybacks, some with a significant part of their cash flow, but I was stunned by aggregate numbers showing that a large part of stock buying for recent decades had been done by companies buying their own stock. When I started looking closely at companies I might want to buy I discovered shock after shock after shock.

Price Earnings Ratios Will Normalize Over Time. Stocks of all kinds will be revalued downward to accord with long term averages and reasonable risk premium. Companies with little or no growth are essentially worth about 10 times earnings (against the current 15 or thereabouts). Average stocks with modest growth are worth about 15 times earnings, a little more if they have outstanding safety and consistency and very little debt (versus the current 20 times or more, especially if highly valued for dividend yield).

Ordinary growth stocks in non-glamorous niches are worth 20 times earnings, in some cases perhaps 25. Very high growers may be worth up to a 35 PE so long as you are highly confident that their growth is sustainable for several years and also commit only a modest part of your portfolio.

The downward adjustment in PEs will seem painful at times, but will serve investors who put money into the market via dollar cost averaging over a long time period. The current bear market may or may not clear the stock universe of its current overvaluation. If a large number of stocks get down to 10 or 12 times earnings, you can be confident that the market has cleared and you can put substantial money to work.

Debt Will Be Abhorred. The risks associated with significant debt will be imprinted in the minds of corporate executives all the way up the ladder. This new mindset will likely persist for decades. The lesson learned from the coronavirus is that completely unanticipated disasters are always possible. Anything can happen. The best preparations include a low level of debt.

Stakeholder Capitalism Will Increase - And Prove To Be Profitable. The companies and corporate leaders who behave well in the crisis will come in for advantageous treatment that makes their survival more likely. At the moment a leading example is the large banks who have stepped up early and persistently, voluntarily foregoing future buybacks and stepping up to be the conduit of funds from the Fed to damaged parts of the economy even though doing so doesn't necessarily do anything immediate for the bottom line. Their financial results may be bad for a few quarters but they have shown clearly that they came into the crisis well reserved and ready to help, a step toward redemption for 2008.

Virtue Rallies: Integrity And Wisdom Up, Genius And Cleverness Down. The rank order of human qualities will shift in a positive direction. A super high IQ is nice at times, but can also get you into trouble. Cleverness is also nice but can border on sharp practice. These qualities have been overvalued in the financial world in recent decades. Qualities like integrity and wisdom are good all the time and especially good in hard times. The Great Generation, which lived through the Great Depression and fought World War II, grew up knowing this and left an extraordinary mark on the world. The painful situation of the current crisis may deliver a priceless lesson for the current population.

Frugality And Living Within One's Means Are Keys To Financial Success. This was my theme as a financial advisor, and would still be my first and most important piece of advice today. The key to success and happiness is learning to spend less than you earn. Doing this is also good for your health. You sleep well. The ability to defer gratification is the best habit you can learn, and the best financial habit you can pass on to your children. If you do that, you can invest conservatively and still end up in a good place.

Conclusion

Like everybody else I can only guess where the current decline will stop. It might help to know that at the bottom of the financial crackup in March 2009 the market was not actually cheap. It was merely within the long term band for fair value. The ten year bull market that followed was based on debt and low interest rates, infusions of Fed money, financial engineering of several kinds, valuation measures returning to extremely high readings, and a modest amount of real earnings growth. A true generational low needs to be at some point cheaper than that.

It's a good idea to remember that the duration and severity of the current crisis are impossible to estimate. Being smart won't do it. Being experienced won't do it. Being wise will merely tell you that that there are limits to what you can make a good estimate of. Anything can happen. Nobody knows what will happen. After the fact quite a few will have predicted it, but their successful forecasts will largely derive from statistical randomness.

The best attitude you can bring to this market is flexibility. It's important to be ready to change your mind quickly, not in five minutes, certainly, but in five days - maybe five days of thought followed by five minutes of pulling everything together. I did something like that twice in February, selling my most recent positions, which happened to be in emerging markets (I had written here about them) and which were my only positions in the red so that I could bank tax losses for future use. I sold in a couple of waves a few days apart. I didn't sell at the absolute top, but they were good sells. No regrets so far.

Later, after the low with the market down 37%, I recalled that I had mentally committed to buy a first tranche of things at that level. I quickly made up a list and bought nine stocks (I'll get around to writing about this). My criteria were consistent top line growth, rising cash flow, good return on capital, and extremely low debt. I allowed myself to buy two very solid companies with debt a little above 40% of capital. Most had debt levels under 30%. I bought a mix of the very cheap slow growers, moderate growers, and true growth stocks. I ruled out several businesses I liked because their debt exceeded 50% of capital. I'm okay with what I bought at that point and how much I bought, although I think it quite possible that better entry points lie ahead.

Did I mention a flexible mindset? Oh, yeah, I remember, no small feat when approaching the age of 76. Here’s the trick for us very smart people - a category which I think includes most readers and commenters on this site. The key to everything is having a flexible thought process and being able to grasp a situation that comes as a shock to normalcy and perceived absolute principles. Linear thinking is currently cloaking itself in 100 years of platitudes. Many of them make general sense in most times, but they don’t always support good decisions in unusual times.

Wisdom is being prepared for many possible outcomes. Take as much care of your health as you can. Eat right. Exercise. Sleep. Pitch in when it's reasonably safe and you can. Don't let it make you be grumpy with your mate. Play off of the circumstances with your best skills for survival.

Post Script

After beginning to write this article I actually watched On The Beach twice, dragging my wife along the second time (she reluctantly admitted to liking it). Watching an old movie is an odd meta-experience, involving the movie and its theme, the time when it was produced versus the present, and the person you were then (me at 15) and the person you are now (me at 75). No two people can quite see the same movie, nor can the same person at 60 years of distance.

If you're tempted by an old-fashioned black and white movie with some humor, some good subplots, great visuals inside a submarine and through the periscope, and a couple of love stories set against impending doom, the best free version with good sound and good visual quality is Beach 1959 on You Tube. Money back if you don't like it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JPM, TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.