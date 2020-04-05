Show me the money, President Trump!

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI and ISM Services Indices

Markit’s US Services (PMI) Index saw output and new business fall at the fastest rates in the survey’s history during March, as business closures and hiring freezes due to the pandemic spread nationwide. Confidence levels have also collapsed to the lowest levels in survey history. We know these survey results are likely to get worse moving forward, so my focus will be on seeing an early indication that activity is bottoming. I realize that may be months off, but that’s what we should be focusing on from an economic standpoint. This will not happen until the massive liquidity injections from the government are in the hands of consumers and businesses.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index seems to always trail Markit’s competing survey, as it fell from 57.3% in February to 52.5% in March, still reflecting expansion. The reason why is that the supplier deliveries component of the survey surged to 62.1%, but that won’t remain elevated for long. Still, new orders and order backlogs show expansion, which is odd. Regardless, this index will follows Markit’s and show contraction in April.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

Markit’s PMI Manufacturing Index fell from 50.7 in February into contraction at 48.5 in March, as production, new orders and employment contract at the fastest rates since the Great Financial Crisis. The only areas of strength came from producers that are making supplies which are either being stockpiled or used to fight the virus. These would be in the food and healthcare sectors.

The ISM Manufacturing Index fell from 50.1% in February to 49.1% in March, signaling contraction, but not as bad as had been expected, largely because of the same strength in supplier deliveries that we saw in the Services Index. As a reference, this reading of 49.1% is consistent with a 1.8% increase in economic growth on a historical basis, which shows how inaccurate it is today. It will catch up with the reality on the ground in April.

Factory Orders and Construction Spending

Both reports released last week were for February, which makes them useless because they have yet to feel the impact of the pandemic, so I’m ignoring them for now.

Unemployment Claims

The chart says it all, as claims surged to 6,648,000, nearly doubling from the prior week. Another factor in the sharp spike is that gig-economy workers and other independent contractors who would not normally qualify for benefits are now covered under the CARES Act. My greatest concern now is that woefully inadequate computer systems and under-staffing at the state level is going to make it very difficult for all these people to obtain benefits before their bills are due. This is the front line of this crisis.

March Jobs Report

According to the BEA, payrolls plunged 701,000 in March, but the job losses were far greater than that, as this survey took place during the week of March 12. Additionally, the household survey shows there were significantly more job losses. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, but it is probably more like 10%.

The quality of job growth was poor leading into this downturn, as you can see by the numbers created at the end of last year.

Now we are seeing a reversal as lower-paying service jobs are the first ones to vanish. Most of these are in bars and restaurants that are being forced to shut down amid the shelter-in-place orders.

Conclusion

Show me the money, President Trump!

Aside from the efforts to contain the spread of the virus, treat those already infected and come up with a vaccine to fight its reemergence, we need to put money in the hands of consumers and businesses so that people can pay their bills and companies can meet their obligations to lenders and their employees. From a historical standpoint, the CARES Act was passed at lightening speed, but now its implementation must follow a similar course.

It should come as no surprise that the distribution of funds in this fiscal stimulus package would be an administrative nightmare. Some people will fall through the cracks, because the government can’t locate them or they didn’t file a tax return. Others will be receiving checks in the mail who really don’t need them. Even if you and your wife are still employed and being paid, if your joint income is below $198,000 a year you will receive up to $2,400 plus $500 per child. If you are a worker in the service industry earning well below median income, the unemployment benefits enhanced by $600/week may lead to more income than you earned from the job you lost. The issue is that these payments only last for four months, and the checks are not in the mail yet. Still, this seems like a step in the right direction in aggregate.

I’m far more concerned about the assistance to the 25-30 million small businesses in the country that have fewer than 500 employees. The $350 billion set aside for this group is woefully inadequate. This sum equates to 350,000 loans at $1 million each. If we assume a smaller loan size of $250,000, then 1.4 million loans would deplete the allocation. There are also only 1800 SBA approved lenders in the country, and most are not going to spend the time and effort to take on new businesses. They will have plenty to do serving their existing customer base, especially when they don’t expect to profit a great deal from this business. Evidently, it takes approximately 14 days on average from the time of application to approval to receive funds.

My hope is that the Fed’s Main Street Business Lending Program will address the shortfall in the $350 billion stimulus. The Fed intends to use banks as a conduit to funnel short-term loans to small businesses. This program will be funded by the Treasury with up to $454 billion in capital that can then be leveraged to extend up to $4 trillion in credit. This should close the huge gap that exists between the stimulus in place today and demand. This program is expected to be up and running in two weeks.

I’m not concerned about the amount of liquidity and credit being supplied, but the speed with which it gets to consumers and businesses. The Fed and government are going all in on this one. If more money is needed, it will be provided. The key is to keep everyone afloat until we arrive to our new normal.

