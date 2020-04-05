Coronavirus: The Aftermath And Its Ramifications For Gold

The notion that we could print our way to prosperity will be recognized as one of the most idiotic ideas ever dreamed up by humankind.

Introduction

The spread of the coronavirus has wreaked misery and havoc across the globe. National governments everywhere are implementing various containment measures to halt the spread of this deadly disease.

No one disputes the need to put health before wealth as trillions of dollars are released to fund medical services, unemployment payments, support for businesses, etc. This is a "Black Swan" event in that no one predicted that a form of the flu would be so devastating. The longevity of this virus varies from a matter of weeks to up to three years and it is becoming apparent that some borders will remain closed for many months to come. The restrictions that have been placed on the movement of labor, goods and services will have a negative impact on the global economy.

There will come a time when we are through this and we will need to rebuild the global economy along with trust and confidence in the financial system.

Today we will try to ascertain what the business environment will look like and what role gold will play in tomorrow's brave new world.

Monetary Policy

There is no doubt in my mind that coronavirus was the ignition and not the cause of this rout of the stock markets. The cause was debt, government debt, personal debt, mortgage debt, credit card debt, etc. We have experienced one of the longest expansion periods in history and we were due a major correction. The markets did try to correct from time to time only to have Monetary Policy come running to its aid with lower interest rates and Quantitative Easing. These policies were applied at a time when unemployment was at its lowest and inflation hardly registered. Questions need to be asked and heads need to roll.

These actions will add trillions to the already bloated debt levels, and for some countries, the interest required to service these debts will become a large part of their outgoings, if not the largest. We will meet this requirement with higher taxes across the board and unimaginable austerity. The talk will be of "shovel ready projects" to go ahead, a line that we have heard before and yet the roads, bridges and airports are still second rate at best.

Fiat currencies are dependent on confidence which will be difficult to achieve in an environment where the stock market has been savaged and the bond market charges you for the privilege. That feeling of being well-off will be replaced by one of irritation and desperation for many of us.

The notion that we could print our way to prosperity will be recognized as one of the most idiotic ideas ever dreamed up by humankind.

A friend of mine commented that "the trillions wiped off the stock market is only 'Air Money' it came from thin air and is returning to thin air". One wonders if the age of air money is over and that the next phase will have something like a more solid form of money. Money tied to hard assets is not a new idea, but there would be something to back up a piece of paper, a mixture of say land, oil, precious metals, to form an index which could be measured and quantified. How this would work I don't know, but the same old policies are not going to cut it if confidence is to be restored to our financial system.

Gold

Gold has been a store of wealth for five thousand years or so, has stood the test of time, and if considered to play a part in a new monetary reset could bring some badly needed stability to those currencies that adopt it.

It would also provide discipline in that it cannot be printed, so if you haven't got it, you cannot spend it. Politicians would no longer be elected on promises of more free goodies; they would have to learn fiscal prudence and behave accordingly.

Our day-to-day lives would be basic and lack a lot of the "frills" that are taken for granted these days. A cake without icing, is that so bad?

A quick look at the chart below shows that gold has been making steady progress and is weathering this storm better than most asset classes.

Conclusion

We are drowning in a sea of debt and yet the debasement of money continues at an ever-quickening pace.

Fiat currencies all reach their true intrinsic value of zero given enough time and that time has arrived.

An alternative solution is required, and gold could play a part in a new financial system reset.

Now is not the time to sell gold, it should be held with more being acquired if you have funds allocated for investment purposes.

Go gently.

