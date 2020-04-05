The First Bounce Is Not The Recovery

The fight against the virus is only just getting started in the U.S.

The world has been moving so quickly lately that I feel it necessary to pull back and simplify. It is said that if you truly understand something, then you should be able to explain it so a child can understand--the age of the child being relative to the complexity of the issue, so I think 12-years of age is reasonable in this case. By-the-way, this exercise is in no way a reflection of how I consider our readers. It is only a tool I use to organize my own thoughts and understanding. Here goes:

The entire planet is under threat from an alien biological invader.

At the moment we know of only one tool to slow the progression of the alien virus... isolation . Viruses are not living entities since they are not cellular in structure, and cannot carry out basic life functions on their own; they are obligate parasites. If a parasite cannot get into a host cell, it cannot reproduce and will eventually cease to exist.

. Viruses are not living entities since they are not cellular in structure, and cannot carry out basic life functions on their own; they are obligate parasites. If a parasite cannot get into a host cell, it cannot reproduce and will eventually cease to exist. Outside of China and S. Korea, the infection and death curves have yet to decelerate, and in the US it is just getting started.

There is an obvious cost to social isolation, but there is both economic and health costs to not isolating early enough or broadly enough; playing "whack-a-mole" across the 50 States will likely increase the duration and cost of the fight, as back-tracking re-infections will result in secondary flareups.

Fortunately, the majority of world governments realize that the cost of fighting this war must be payed for with newly created reserves; it would be economic suicide for a society to expect individuals and businesses to pay from their own existing resources.

Two interconnected questions remain: how long will this fight last, and how much will it cost?

The length of the fight is impossible to know. After two-months, Wuhan has started to lift some of its travel restrictions on residents caught outside of the city now being allowed to return--although nobody is yet allowed to leave the city of 11 million. In order to travel into Wuhan, passengers must scan a phone health app, and everyone must wear masks at all times. In the U.S., where restrictions of individual freedoms are not easily put aside, the process is going to longer; three months at least, but could be longer.

The U.S. has finally approved the $2T spending package which, although it is a good start, is likely to prove too little, too late; the $1200 per adult, which no one will see for at least another month, is just not enough if this situation lasts past the end of April (which it will). More will have to be spent soon if the economy is to be maintained, never mind stimulated higher.

Most people do not realize that $454B, of the $2T package, is being given to the Federal reserve bank itself to use as a 'backstop' for possible losses from the $4T in reserves the Fed is creating through loans and QE. This is a ridiculous use of the money which arises from a mistaken belief in the multiplier effect. What we have here is the currency creator taking $454B from one pocket and sticking it in the other; the Fed didn't need any contribution from the Treasury to make trillions in loans since last September, and it doesn't need it now. The $454B could have provided $1500 to every single American citizen (of any age), instead of the government giving it to itself. (you can read more here).

As we stated earlier in the crisis, the cost of maintaining the economy--never mind stimulating it--will be 30% of GDP, so we can expect much more than $2T to be created before we get back to normal. Some of this needed money will be added through the "automatic stabilizers" such as unemployment insurance; 3 million new unemployment claims last week, and another 6.6 million this week are only the beginning (thousands were unable to file unemployment claims because the system was beyond capacity.) The Treasury will deficit-spend into the economy as it pays unemployment insurance, but that doesn't replace the losses arising from the shutdown of large segments of the economy.

Even though we think the government has not spent enough, soon enough, we are pleased they are now open to deficit-spending as if we were at war, and pleased that the Fed is maintaining the liquidity that is required to get through the coming recession.

The Treasury and the Fed

Up to this point, the spending at the Treasury continues as if nothing bad was happening in the world..they continue to drain tax revenue from the private sector.

Source: ANG Traders

This March, in spite of the crisis, the deficit was 25% lower than last year, and half of what it was in 2018, while the tax collection was higher than both previous years (table below).

March Treasury Statement

(Billions) 2020 2019 2018 2017 TCB 515 334 290 92 Deficit(-),Surplus(+) [fiscal year-to-date] -89 [-679] -119 [-667] -164 [-575] -52 [-535] Change in debt [fiscal year-to-date] +277 [+967] -88 [+512] +234 [+845] -113 [+273] Bank credit (change from year ago) +1.109 +8.4% +714 +5.4% +395 +3.2% +601 +5.0% Tax collected (month) [fiscal year-to-date] 280 [1,554] 266 [1,465] 254 [1,476] 266 [1,431]

Source: ANG Traders

The Soma has grown to historic levels, and while this provides liquidity that could go looking for yield in the asset markets, for the moment, however, it is still sitting as deposits in the banking sector and adding nothing to the economy. During the GFC in 2008, the SOMA also grew to historic levels, and the 10y-rate fell to historic levels, but the SPX went on to fall another 25% (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders

The 2008 chart shows that both the SPX and the 10y T rate bounced off a V-shaped bottom, but then fell back to make another low before starting the true recovery. We expect that something similar is happening this time around; the 10y rate and the SPX are likely to fall further before starting a more significant rally (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders

Historically, the first bounce after a major downside move has not turned out to be the recovery rally. The new lows are likely going to get tested, and perhaps bested.

" I have not seen this type of analysis anywhere else. Please keep up the awesome work! - James " " Happy ANG subscriber here. I believe them to be the best broad market analysts on seeking alpha. " " Best here in seeking alpha...@ANG Traders . Best of the best! " Take advantage of our14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.