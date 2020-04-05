Equity Funds Post Worst Quarterly Returns Since Q4 2008
For Q1 2020, equity funds (-22.33% on average) posted their worst quarterly returns since Q4 2008. Lipper’s Alternative Equity Funds macro-classification (-4.56%) mitigated losses better than the other six broad-based groups.
The Alternative Equity Funds and Commodities Funds macro-classifications housed four of the five best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q1.
Dedicated Short Bias Funds (+33.25%) posted the strongest returns in the equity universe.
The Domestic Sector Equity Funds macro-classification was dragged down by poor quarterly performance from Energy MLP Funds (-51.49%) and Natural Resources Funds (-44.54%).
Large-cap (-19.45%) and growth-oriented (-18.14%) domestic equity funds outpaced the other capitalization and style groups for Q1, with small-cap and value-oriented funds taking it on the chin.
Photo Source: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson. The final numbers of the day are displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands empty as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.
U.S. investors pushed equity funds to their worst quarterly performance since Q4 2008 in Q1 2020 as a novel coronavirus played havoc on the world’s citizens and an oil reduction dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a subsequent decline in global oil demand sent oil prices to an 18-year low. For Q1 2020, the average equity fund posted a 22.33% decline, with Lipper’s Alternative Equity Funds macro-classification (-4.56%) mitigating losses better than the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in five. In this segment, I highlight the Q1 and March 2020 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.