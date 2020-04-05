Equity Funds Post Worst Quarterly Returns Since Q4 2008

Summary

For Q1 2020, equity funds (-22.33% on average) posted their worst quarterly returns since Q4 2008. Lipper’s Alternative Equity Funds macro-classification (-4.56%) mitigated losses better than the other six broad-based groups.

The Alternative Equity Funds and Commodities Funds macro-classifications housed four of the five best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q1.

Dedicated Short Bias Funds (+33.25%) posted the strongest returns in the equity universe.

The Domestic Sector Equity Funds macro-classification was dragged down by poor quarterly performance from Energy MLP Funds (-51.49%) and Natural Resources Funds (-44.54%).

Large-cap (-19.45%) and growth-oriented (-18.14%) domestic equity funds outpaced the other capitalization and style groups for Q1, with small-cap and value-oriented funds taking it on the chin.