Microsoft Proves Why Cash Is King

When it comes to preserving dividend payouts to investors in the face of the ongoing coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) pandemic, having a pristine balance sheet can be of the utmost importance. Net cash positions can be leaned on during times of immense stress to cover future dividend payouts, and when it comes to maturing debt, net cash positions can be used to retire that burden if capital markets are freezing up or the cost of refinancing that burden is simply too onerous (i.e. the new interest rate is much higher than the previous rate as the cost of debt has shot up). Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a prime example of a firm with a fortress-like balance sheet and quality cash flow profile, given its relatively low capital expenditure requirements, allowing for top tier dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis. Shares of MSFT yield ~1.3% as of this writing and its per share payout has plenty of room to grow.

Dividend Coverage

There are two ways dividend payouts can be serviced through net cash positions (using cash on hand to cover dividend obligations) and through free cash flows (we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures), keeping in mind net cash positions are generally the result of a free cash flow positive firm allowing (at least some) cash to build up on the books (instead of having all of that free cash flow go towards dividends, share repurchases, and/or funding merger and acquisition activity).

At the end of Microsoft’s second quarter of fiscal 2020 (period ended December 31, 2019), the company was sitting on $134.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments along with an additional $2.8 billion in equity investments, more than fully covering $6.2 billion in short-term debt and $63.4 billion in long-term debt. Pivoting to its cash flow profile, Microsoft generated ~$34.0 billion in annual free cash flow on average from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019, while its annual dividend obligations averaged ~$12.8 billion during this period. Please note that Microsoft also spent ~$14.0 billion on average per fiscal year repurchasing its stock during this period, and that both activities were fully covered by its free cash flows.

In fiscal 2019 alone (period ended June 30, 2019), Microsoft generated $52.2 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $13.9 billion on capital expenditures, allowing for $38.3 billion in free cash flow to fully cover $13.8 billion in dividend payments and $19.4 billion in share repurchases. This kind of stellar financial performance is why we view Microsoft’s dividend payout as safe, keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind.

Through our discounted free cash flow models, where we forecast Microsoft’s expected future financial performance into perpetuity, one can get an even better understanding of the strength of Microsoft’s payout coverage. Future dividend obligations are met by future free cash flows and net cash positions (if the company has a net debt position, that drains a firm's ability to make good on its dividend obligations and offsets future free cash flows), historical performance only provides a benchmark for modeling out future expected performance.

Over the next five full fiscal years, we forecast that Microsoft’s total future expected free cash flows, when combined with its net cash position at the end of its latest fiscal year, will cover its future expected dividend obligations 3.6 times over (meaning the numerator, the sum of Microsoft’s forecasted future free cash flows and its net cash position at the end of its latest fiscal year, is 3.6 times larger than the denominator, Microsoft’s forecasted future dividend obligations during this period). Please note that we model in strong double-digit per share dividend growth in Microsoft’s expected future dividend obligations during this period, so we are already taking meaningful dividend growth into account when evaluating the firm’s payout coverage on a forward-looking basis. In the upcoming graphic down below, we provide a visual representation of what we are covering here.

Image Shown: Microsoft’s future expected free cash flows plus its net cash position handedly cover its expected future dividend payouts over the coming fiscal years, allowing for stellar dividend payout coverage on a forward-looking basis, in our view. Image Source: Valuentum

Recent Strengths During Times of Adversity

It’s a very rough environment out there and many firms, even some of the largest multinationals, are having a tough time navigating these turbulent times. Given the sudden surge in data demand, a result of millions and millions of individuals and households all over the world working from home or having a “staycation” due to quarantine and stay-at-home containment efforts (which has seen demand for video streaming and telecommunication services skyrocket of late), Microsoft noted that it witnessed “a 775 percent increase in Teams [a cloud-based collaboration offering] calling and meeting monthly users in a one month period in Italy” (according to a corrected 8-K filing), and additionally, that “Windows Virtual Desktop usage has grown more than 3x” which speaks favorably towards demand for its Azure offering (Windows Virtual Desktop is “a comprehensive desktop and app virtualization service” that runs on Azure).

The strength of Microsoft’s high-margin subscription-based cloud offerings underpins its growth trajectory, particularly as it relates to its free cash flows. Microsoft’s ‘Intelligent Cloud’ segment posted a 27% increase in revenues (28% on a constant-currency basis) year-over-year in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, supported by 'server products and cloud services' revenue growing at a 30% clip (32% on a constant-currency basis) and Azure revenue growing by 62% (64% on a constant-currency basis). In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight our free cash flow growth forecasts for Microsoft over the next several fiscal years.

Image Shown: Microsoft’s cloud-computing offerings supports its very promising free cash flow growth outlook. Image Source: Valuentum

With that in mind, please note that Microsoft is not immune to the negative impact COVID-19 is having on supply chains and demand for various products. In late-February, Microsoft announced an update to its guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, noting some of its businesses weren’t expected to meet previous forecasts:

On January 29, as part of our second quarter of fiscal year 2020 earnings call, we issued quarterly revenue guidance for our More Personal Computing segment between $10.75 and $11.15 billion, which included a wider than usual range to reflect uncertainty related to the public health situation in China. Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time of our Q2 earnings call. As a result, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we do not expect to meet our More Personal Computing segment guidance as Windows OEM and Surface are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated. All other components of our Q3 guidance remain unchanged.

As the pandemic has aggressively spread across the world since then, Microsoft’s near-term performance on both a financial and operational basis may come in substantially different than forecasted. However, its long-term growth trajectory remains intact, as past investments in its cloud-based offerings have helped keep the firm near the head of the pack.

Concluding Thoughts

Microsoft can draw strength from its pristine balance sheet and quality cash flow profile during these harrowing times, enabling its dividend payout growth story to continue in a sustainable manner. Companies like Microsoft are far better positioned to emerge at the other side of this pandemic with its dividend intact and with a strong financial base to resume revenue and ultimately free cash flow growth. At the top end of our fair value estimate range, derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis, we value shares of Microsoft at $166. We appreciate management’s commitment to maintaining Microsoft’s fortress-like balance sheet over the years. On a final note, we sincerely hope our readers, their families, and their loved ones stay safe out there.

