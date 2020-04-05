Macatawa Bank: Loan Dip, Asset Sensitivity Likely To Hurt Earnings

Risks are high in the near-term; therefore, investors should consider their own risk tolerance levels before making an investment decision.

Macatawa Bank Corporation's (NASDAQ:MCBC) balance sheet positioning makes the average yield more responsive than the average cost to interest rate movement. As a result, the net interest margin will face substantial pressure following the recent federal funds rate cuts. The margin compression will be the major contributor to an earnings decline this year. Furthermore, loans are likely to fall again this year, which will exacerbate the pressure on earnings. Consequently, I'm expecting net income to plunge by 14% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, investors should be wary of the risks related to COVID-19 that will remain high in the next four to five months. Based on the risks and my expectations of earnings decline, I'm adopting a neutral rating on MCBC.

Expecting Further Decline in Loan Balances Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

MCBC's loans declined by 1.5% last year partly due to lower portfolio mortgage originations in the first half of 2019, as mentioned in an earnings release. Loans will likely decline even further in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that will limit production opportunities. The latest unemployment numbers show that the nation's economy has taken a hard hit from the pandemic. US jobless claims were reported at 6.6 million in the week ended March 28, up from 3.3 million people in the previous week, and 282,000 two weeks prior. Moreover, the Economist Intelligence Unit's nowcast for the first quarter's GDP growth fell sharply to 0.58% year-over-year as on March 27, down from the previous reading of 1.78%. The nowcasts from official sources, like the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, will reflect the effects of the pandemic in upcoming reports. I'm expecting the effects of the pandemic to ease by the third quarter of this year. Consequently, I'm expecting loans to decline by 0.3% in each of the first and second quarters of 2020, on a linked quarter basis, before recovering in the third quarter. Overall, I'm expecting net loans to dip by 0.2% year-over-year in 2020.

Similar to the trend witnessed last year, I'm expecting deposit growth to outpace loan growth in 2020. I'm expecting MCBC to park the excess funds in securities that carry lower yields than loans. Overall, I'm expecting deposits to rise by 2.0% and earning assets to increase by 1.6% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Asset Sensitivity to Hurt Earnings

MCBC's balance sheet is asset sensitive, which makes the average yield more sensitive than the average cost to changes in interest rates. Consequently, the net interest margin, NIM, is going to take a hit from the 150bps cuts in the federal funds rate. My expectation of a shift in earning assets mix, from higher-yielding loans to lower-yielding securities, will also harm NIM. However, the redemption of $20.0 million in trust preferred securities on December 31, 2019, will have a positive impact on NIM in 2020, according to the last earnings release. According to the results of a simulation run by the management, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 2.8%, and a 200bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 6.37% over 12 months. The following table, extracted from the latest 10-K filing, shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the simulation results and my expectation of changes in earning assets mix, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 37bps in 2020 compared to 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Subdued Non-Interest Expense Growth to Constrain Earnings

An increase in non-interest expenses will likely further pressurize earnings this year. I'm expecting non-interest expenses to rise due to the balance sheet expansion. Moreover, the normalization of FDIC assessment expense this year will drive up non-interest expenses. MCBC hadn't booked any FDIC assessment expense in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 due to assessment credits applied by FDIC. I'm expecting the FDIC expense to return to a normal level in 2020, which will boost non-interest expenses. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 1.8% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Plunge by 14%

The NIM compression and non-interest expense growth will drag earnings this year. Moreover, I'm expecting MCBC to book positive provisions for loan losses this year, after posting net reversals of provisions in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive provisions charges this year, which will in turn drag earnings. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings to dip by 14% year-over-year in 2020 to $0.81 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The COVID-19 pandemic can make actual results miss my earnings estimates. Firstly, loan growth can miss my estimate if the pandemic lasts beyond the third quarter of 2020. Moreover, NIM can face further compression if the Federal Reserve takes the federal funds rate into negative territory. Due to these risks, I believe MCBC is only suitable for high-risk tolerant investors.

I'm expecting MCBC to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current rate of $0.08 per share throughout 2020. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 4.7%. Despite the expectations of earnings decline, the threat of a dividend cut is low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 40%, which is manageable. Moreover, MCBC is well-capitalized, which minimizes the threat of a dividend cut from regulatory requirements. The company's Tier I ratio was reported at 14.7% at the end of 2019, as opposed to the minimum requirement of 8.5%.

Near-Term Risks Call for a Neutral Rating

I'm using MCBC's historical average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.58 to value the stock. The following table shows the stock's P/B multiple over the years.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $6.9 gives a target price of $10.9, which implies a 58% upside from MCBC's April 2 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of MCBC's target price to the P/B ratio.

The estimated price upside of 58% shows that MCBC is a feasible investment for a holding period of around nine months. However, near-term risks make the stock unsuitable for low- and medium-risk-tolerant investors. Due to the risks and my expectations of earnings decline, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock for the next four to five months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.