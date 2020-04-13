Retirement Advisor: A PSA For The Financially Distracted (Podcast)

Summary

A public service announcement meant to educate the public on the dangers of texting and driving reminds us that that all forms of distractedness, including financial, are dangerous.

The financially wiped out include the wealthy as well, and having millions of dollars left is small consolation to those whose losses are proportionately large.

Among the non-wealthy, an enormous proportion, 50%, fail to keep financially focused, and end up unable to maintain their pre-retirement standard of living during retirement.