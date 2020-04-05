ConocoPhillips: An Attractive Investment Diminished By Share Buybacks

Once again, COP is another example of a company that has been conducting the majority of its share buybacks at inopportune times that are towards the top of the market.

Since the share price is down almost 50% so far in 2020, this would normally make its shares a very attractive investment opportunity.

Introduction

Even though ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has recovered during the last couple of weeks, the share price is still down almost 50% so far for 2020. Although it was rather unprepared for the 2015-2016 oil price crash, which saw the company reduce its dividend by almost two-thirds, this time around it is sitting in a very strong position. Normally this would create a very attractive investment opportunity; however, this is diminished by its preference for share buybacks over dividends.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes COP's cash flows from the last four years:

Image Source: Author.

Since COP is a mature company that is operating in a very mature industry, I believe that its performance during the normal operating conditions of 2017-2019 can provide a window into the fundamental attractiveness. Considering oil and gas prices were only been moderate during this period of time, its ability to consistently generate free cash flow speaks volumes to the quality of its assets. This is especially apparent since the capital expenditure has actually increased 36.29% between 2016 and 2019, which indicates that the strong performance is not merely just a function of the company hollowing out its investments. Clearly the latest oil price crash will temporarily drag down the company's free cash flow, and due to the sheer volatility in oil and gas prices, no one can accurately estimate its actual performance for 2020.

Since COP's shareholder return policy favors share buybacks over dividends, it naturally comes as little surprise that its dividend coverage has been very strong and averaged 314.03%, after oil prices recovered during 2017-2019. Whilst I have no issues with share buybacks in general, I believe that due to the sheer volatility in the oil and gas industry, dividends should comprise the majority of its shareholder returns as share buybacks are often conducted at inopportune times.

During the years of 2017-2019, COP bought back $9.471b of shares net of issuances, which lowered the outstanding share count by 154,700,054 and thus indicates it paid an average price of $61.22 per share. Even after surging over 14% during the latest trading session, as of the time of writing, the share price is still only $33.86, and thus as the graph included below clearly displays, share buybacks have been conducted at relatively high prices. This represents a 44.69% loss, or in dollar terms, a staggering $4.23b loss. Admittedly the share price is likely to rebound in the future as oil prices recover; however, this does not change the fact that the share buybacks were conducted at inopportune times. Following this latest oil price crash, it has been forced to slow the pace of subsequent share buybacks to only $250m per quarter from a previous run rate of $750m. Once again providing yet another example of a company conducting the majority of its share buybacks towards the top of the market.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Financial Position

Even though ConocoPhillips has an excellent history of generating free cash flow, since it is continuing with its share buybacks, albeit at a reduced rate, it nonetheless remains important that it also has a strong financial position to weather this downturn. The two graphs included below summarize COP's financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

When reviewing the financial metrics, it quickly becomes apparent that COP's financial position is very strong and thankfully has not been jeopardized by its share buybacks. Since the end of 2017, the company has done a remarkable job turning what was a decent financial position into one that should be capable of withstanding any realistic downturn. During this period of time, the net debt decreased an impressive 41.08% from $11.505b to $6.779b.

The company has a dream combination of low leverage, as evidenced by its gearing ratio of only 16.21%, as well as very strong liquidity, with a current ratio of 2.40 and $8.116b cash balance. Meanwhile all the other metrics further support this assertion and indicate that if required, it could handle its net doubt increasing significantly. Based upon my calculations, the company could approximately handle its net debt doubling before it would begin pressuring the financial position with a gearing ratio of approximately 32%. To provide context, the equivalent gearing ratio for BP (BP) is currently 31%, as discussed in greater detail in my recent article.

Conclusion

On one hand, COP offers very attractive fundamentals, including high-quality assets that can generate excellent free cash flow during normal operating conditions as well as a very strong financial position. Unfortunately, on the other hand, its shareholder return policy favors share buybacks over dividends, which I find unattractive in the highly volatile oil and gas industry as they tend to be conducted at inopportune times. Given this unfortunate combination, I believe that only a bullish rating is appropriate, whereas if its shareholder returns favored dividends, my rating would be very bullish. Although a dividend yield of approximately 5% is nothing too massive in the current state of the oil and gas industry, it nonetheless pays investors to wait for a recovery.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from ConocoPhillips' 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.