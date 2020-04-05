Concho Resources: A Likely Survivor, But Still An Unattractive Investment

Nevertheless, due to its decent financial position, the company is likely to survive this downturn, provided a recovery eventuates before its credit facility matures in May 2022.

Introduction

Although Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) has fared better than some of its competitors, it has still seen its share price sink by almost half so far in 2020, thanks to this current unprecedented oil price crash. Approximately seven months ago in a previous article, I criticized the company's plan to conduct share buybacks, and this article provides an update regarding both its ability to remain a going concern amidst this current turmoil, and if so, whether it is an attractive investment.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing the cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author

This latest oil price crash is arguably a once-in-a-century event, which has thrown CXO's industry into chaos and created great uncertainty regarding the timing of a recovery and thus made it virtually impossible to accurately predict the company's financial performance. Whilst it has hedged a decent portion of its oil production, these only provide temporary relief and are weighted towards the beginning of the year and thus mostly expire by 2021.

Given this situation, I believe that by analyzing the free cash flow performance during the last seven years, it is possible to make assertions regarding the company's ability to navigate these troubling times and provide shareholders with attractive returns once a recovery eventuates. Starting the analysis in 2013 provides a way to review its performance during a range of operating conditions, as the first two years were during boom times, followed by two years of a downturn and three years of middle of the road conditions.

Throughout these past seven years, there has only been one instance when the company produced positive free cash flow, which was surprisingly in 2016 during the last oil price crash. Although this largely was a result of a massive capital expenditure reduction that only proved to be temporary. During the subsequent years, its surging operating cash flow has been met with surging capital expenditure and thus resulted in continued negative free cash flow. Since the beginning of 2013, the company's free cash flow has totaled negative $2.763b and thus this will need to change significantly if it ever wishes to actually consistently reward its shareholders with cash returns.

Image Source: Author

Since the free cash flow has never been positive, it stands to reason that the net debt has also expanded throughout this period of time. Although due to significant divestitures in 2019 and $3.8b of equity raising, this has only increased by 5.95% since the end of 2013. It is particularly concerning that the company's cash balance is relatively low and thus could potentially indicate that its liquidity is weak. Nevertheless this still unfortunately means it is reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions, which is not particularly attractive during periods of turmoil in the broader financial markets.

Financial Position

Since CXO's free cash flow has seldom been positive, it is especially important to consider its financial position. The graph included below summarizes the financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Overall it appears that the company entered this downturn with a decent financial position that had fairly low leverage, as observed by its gearing ratio of 17.93% and is further supported by the net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow ratios of 1.35 and 1.37 respectively. Whilst the aforementioned low cash balance is concerning, since the current ratio stands at a decent 0.89 and the company still retains $2b undrawn in its credit facility, it currently does not appear to be a crisis, but should still be monitored.

Since CXO has a decent financial position, it seems likely that it will be capable of surviving this downturn, assuming that a recovery eventuates before its credit facility matures in May 2022. If it were not for the low leverage and access to its credit facility, the company's ability to remain a going concern would be highly questionable due to the history of producing negative free cash flow even when oil prices were higher. Nevertheless that $250m of cash that was arguably wasted on share buybacks during the last half of 2019 certainly would come in handy right now to bolster the liquidity and thus lower its reliance on credit facilities.

Conclusion

Whilst I believe that the company will survive this downturn, it is also my belief that there are superior investment options, such as EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) that I recently discussed in a previous article. Given this, I believe that changing to a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Concho Resources' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.