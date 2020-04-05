Covid-19 Could Change Retail And Consumer Outlook: I Would Avoid Starbucks Stock

China will rebound quickly, but U.S. is the issue

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) recently held its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on 18th March, where management stated that its Chinese stores would be up and running by the end of March.

The company closed 80% of its stores in China, but noted, "…we now have reopened and have over 90% of our stores opened, and we're committed to having 95% of our stores opened by the end of the quarter."

Starbucks currently has around 4,200 stores in 177 cities in mainland China, which was 16% higher than the year before. The bigger headache for the coffee chain will be its U.S. and European stores, which are still on lockdown. The U.S. stores grew 3% year-on-year to 15,188, and this was at the peak of its profitability. We can therefore expect to see this number stagnate or decline amidst the current economic turmoil.

The first-quarter results showed the United States provided $4.58 billion in quarterly revenue, whilst China delivered $745 million, so the real risk comes from a prolonged U.S. shutdown, which is now eating into Q2 and Q3 numbers.

Starbucks has fallen from a price of $92.00 in January to $65.00, and at the current level, the stock has a dividend yield of 2.5% and a price/earnings ratio of 21x.

(Source: TradingView)

The company has a cash position of $3 billion, but this is equivalent to around one month cost of sales, so there is not much of a cushion, and a quick ratio of 0.5 furthers the point that short-term liabilities are an issue. Starbucks can't really sell inventory or real estate to improve this, so some form of financing could be required if the current lockdown in developed economies drags on further and the company's dividend may not be safe.

The peak in virus cases is expected to occur in the next two weeks in many countries, but it is unclear how long governments will enforce distancing and isolation rules. The end of April would likely be the best-case scenario. Even if governments do reopen economies, will consumers have enough trust to sit in crowded restaurants or coffee stores? Starbucks is expected to release Q2 2020 numbers on the 28th April, and stores may only be reopening which would suggest Q3 numbers won't be great either.

Consumer behaviour could change

The United States Labor Department posted abysmal jobless claims figures yesterday, showing applications for unemployment benefits soaring by a record 6.6 million. This amounts to a total of 10 million people being put out of work in only two weeks and the sharp rise is beyond anything seen in the Great Depression.

(Source: Marketwatch)

The problem with these figures for a company such as Starbucks is that consumer spending can also be expected to see a sharp move lower and this will hit "luxury items", or non-essential purchases and that puts Starbucks in the crosshairs for consumer cutbacks.

Starbucks has seen its revenues grow steadily in recent years through its "Growth at Scale agenda," but cost of revenue has also grown at scale, and these costs will be rigid once stores re-open, whilst revenues could suffer. First from the lockdown closures, and second from the change in consumer behaviour brought about by unemployment.

(Source: Reuters/Author)

Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson reiterated a commitment to the Growth at Scale agenda during the recent Annual Shareholder meeting, but it's safe to assume that there will be little activity on this front in 2020 and maybe even beyond.

John Culver, Group President-International, said at the AGM:

"Yeah. I think when you look at the markets that we operate in, outside of the US and China, there still is a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow the business and increase the number of stores that we have internationally."

This may be the case, but investors should still maintain the belief that the growth model for Starbucks is busted for the near-term.

Commercial real estate is another headwind

(Source: St. Louis Fed)

Commercial real estate was already drifting lower into the fourth quarter of 2019, and we can expect to see a deep pullback in the first and second quarters of 2020.

A lack of investor appetite for commercial real estate in the coming months will hamper the growth plans of Starbucks and it's possible that we may see further stress in this market through foreclosures or vacant lots. Starbucks franchises could be at particular risk, and the company website states that it is not currently seeking any new franchisees.

Another potential obstacle for commercial real estate is the recent move by companies to have employees work from home during the lockdown. Companies that are under pressure will reconsider their need for office space, possibly through layoffs, and remote working could become a more regular fixture. This is another reason that coffee chains could see reduced footfall in coming quarters.

Coffee prices could be setting up a long-term bottom

After a spike in 2010 from $1.300 to $3.00 per pound, coffee prices have been good to retailers. The last two to three years have been especially kind, with prices under $1.50 for the entire period. This would have helped Starbucks to outperform in its financial results, but after a recent bounce from long-term support at $1.00, we could be looking at a potential long-term low in coffee prices.

(Source: TradingView)

Fundamentally, we have to consider the damage that has been done to producers and supply chains through the Covid-19 panic and it could be supply and demand dynamics that propel the price of agricultural commodities higher.

The recent swarms of locusts in African coffee-producing nations is one potential for supply stress. Uganda and Ethiopia were two of those countries that saw crops under threat from the first real locust plague in 70 years.

Conclusion

Starbucks is the classic, leveraged, bricks-and-mortar retail chain that I am looking to avoid following the coronavirus outbreak. The economic damage is still unknown and revenues for Q2 and Q3 will take a hit from store closures in China, but more so in the United States. At current prices, the company offers a 2.5% dividend yield, but this is not as high as some other current opportunities, whilst the security of the dividend cannot be assured due to a lack of cash for short-term liabilities.

A current price/earnings ratio of 22x masks the potential hit to earnings, and we have to assume that the company's Growth at Scale plans will be put on hold, so I don't see any real urgency to own Starbucks at present. Investors should await the next two earnings releases to assess the potential for a return to the previous growth path. With real estate and coffee prices being another potential headwind, I will sit this one out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.