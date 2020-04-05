The Bottom Fishing Club: Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is one of the largest property and casualty insurance operations in the United States and Canada. The Allstate Protection segment accounted for 90% of 2019 consolidated insurance premiums and contract charges. The company is a top four North American underwriter of auto, homeowners, plus personal and commercial insurance products offered through agencies and online selling. Life insurance and financial investment products represent another 4% of revenues. Identity protection and specialized roadside service contracts account for another 3%, while accidental death and short-term disability products fill out the other 3%. The company employed about 30,000 agents writing 113 million policies last year.

Image Source: Allstate 2019 10-K

Allstate is a "steady as she goes" blue-chip enterprise for investors to consider. The company's well-diversified revenue stream and asset/liability backdrop make it a great idea to consider, especially during a recession and uncertain economic future. Is it a high growth darling? No. Is it completely insulated from the coronavirus slowdown? No. Will it provide long-term investors with average to better-than-average total returns vs. the S&P 500 at its current quote? Probably.

Image Source: Company Website

You can see below how Allstate's price performance has outgained the vast majority of U.S. stocks on a 1-year and 10-year basis compared to peer S&P 500 blue-chips or smaller-cap rivals for your investment capital in the Russell 2000 index.

In addition, compared to larger diversified insurance peers, Allstate has been a leader for performance, only rivaled by less diversified Progressive (PGR). Chubb (CB), MetLife (MET), Travelers (TRV), and Hartford (HIG) investors have not kept up with Allstate's profitable pace of gains the past decade.

Balance sheet ready for turmoil?

One important reason Allstate has done well over the years is its conservative balance sheet, including diversified asset ownership. Nearly $120 billion in assets, funded from premiums received over decades, and the level-headed use of limited, low-cost debt/leverage are the highlights. Below is a picture of the solid operating returns achieved during 2019 vs. 2018, and progress in growing returns on equity the last five years taken from its fourth-quarter presentation. The company was able to both return substantial capital to owners in the form of dividends and share buybacks, plus reduce debt/leverage by a significant margin in 2019.

Image Source: Company Presentation

In terms of the current coronavirus crisis, I like Allstate's investment story. On the balance sheet breakdown below, notice that equities represented less than 7% of total assets at the end of 2019. Basically, the stock market swoon of 25-30% into April appears manageable when contemplating the coronavirus pinball effect on other assets. The Federal Reserve's emergency policy of near zero for short-term interest rates and direct purchase of bonds and loans, owned by Allstate to a much larger degree, should cushion default risks and equity losses. One can envision the expanding Fed bailout of private sector bond markets will keep Allstate's net book value closer to the December 2019 number by the end of 2020. Of course, a prolonged economic shutdown well into the summer would be more problematic for the financial system's health, and Allstate's asset pricing specifically.

Image Source: Company Supplement

The immediate downside to Allstate's business model from coronavirus is the potential for higher than allocated payouts for life insurance policies, as death rates spike. However, the life insurance portion of the operating business is quite small. Lastly, a marked slowdown over time in the economy will translate into fewer policies of all types being written. But this will be a factor changing more slowly, where associated costs to sell and write policies can be realigned at the same time.

On the positive side of the economic shutdown equation, insurance payouts for car accidents should fall dramatically in 2020 under expected actuarial rates, as fewer miles are driven nationally for months (at a minimum) while premiums continue to be collected.

Fundamental Valuation

Using basic financial ratio analysis, Allstate is trading at a five-year low on price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow and book value. You can review on the chart below, all else being equal, Allstate appears to be at bargain basement levels priced at 6.1x earnings, 0.65x sales, 5.6x cash flow and 1.1x book value.

Of particular note, Allstate's worth over the long-term tends to be relatively steady on price to sales and book value. Since the company has been managed in a conservative manner for generations and operating returns are quite stable historically, confidence in the general economy and stock market may be the key determinants of price. Moving from January's overly optimistic take on the world, investors can now buy Allstate when pessimism and confusion reign supreme. Below is a 25-year chart of price to sales and book value. In combination, Allstate's valuation against trailing operations has only been cheaper than today about 5% of the time.

Technical Trading Setup

The charts below highlight the 2020 sell-off picture with some of my favorite oversold indicators, plus a record of buying trends on low volume days. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached its lowest number in March since the December 2018 bear market bottom. The 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) peaked at almost 56, circled in green. On a sell-off, this trend indicator has not been as stretched since 2015. The $64 bottom in March approached a four-year low price. On a truly positive note, look at the action of the Negative Volume Index (NVI). The strong NVI upmove, circled in red, signals a tremendous amount of buying interest after the largest sell-off days for volume. Essentially, "buying the dips" has been occurring.

Under a best-case scenario, Allstate investors may be rooting for a similar outcome to the 2015 bottom. The ADX score of 50 combined with a nicely rising NVI backdrop to reverse the stock into a sizable and regular run to all-time highs during 2017-20. Those purchasing right after the 2015 ADX peak earned a rough +150% total return the next four years, +26% annualized.

Final Thoughts

Allstate pays an easily sustainable 2.4% dividend yield under normal economic circumstances, and authorized another large share buyback plan in early 2020. Allstate has raised its dividend payout each year the last decade. However, disruptions in the credit and stock markets during the Great Recession did force the company to slash the dividend and retain cash on its balance sheet. While reduced dividends are possible in the heat of the coronavirus recession, quick action by the Federal Reserve to shore up confidence in U.S. financial markets may forestall a dividend reduction.

Allstate represents a safer, defensive stock market choice for investors wanting to earn better than zero on bank savings or Treasury bill securities. If you can stomach some volatility the next 3-6 months, the odds favor total returns above 10% annually for a number of years. Buying a conservative blue-chip financial services entity, after a sharp 40% drop, with the Federal Reserve backstopping your asset list, has been a good idea in past recessions. I cannot guarantee long-term profits. Nevertheless, if history is a guide, and you believe this time is NOT different, Allstate should be on your radar as a buy candidate. Thanks for reading.

