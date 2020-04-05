Holly Energy Partners Is Still Attractive Despite Its Recent Bounce

However, HEP will be much less affected by coronavirus than most energy companies, thanks to its resilient business model.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) plunged 66% in just two weeks due to the fierce market sell-off that was caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. The stock has nearly doubled off its recent bottom, but it is still grossly undervalued, as its business model is much more resilient to coronavirus than the business model of most energy stocks. In this article, I will analyze why Holly Energy Partners is exceptionally attractive at its current price.

Business overview - coronavirus

Holly Energy Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP), which owns essentially all the pipeline network of refined products and terminal assets that support the refining and marketing business of HollyFrontier (HFC). Among others, this asset portfolio includes storage capacity of approximately 15 million barrels of refined products and 3,400 miles of pipelines of crude oil and refined products.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the global demand for oil and refined products has slumped. The domestic and international air traffic has collapsed and hence the global demand for jet fuel has dived. In addition, millions of people have been locked at home and thus the demand for gasoline and diesel has slumped. Even worse, Saudi Arabia recently declared an oil price war on Russia, as the latter refused to cut its production in response to the ongoing downturn. As a result, Saudi Arabia has now maximized its production and thus it has enhanced the supply glut even more. It is estimated that the global oil supply may exceed the demand by as much as 30 million barrels per day in the short run. All these facts have sent the oil price to an 18-year low level.

Holly Energy Partners will certainly be affected by the depressed demand for refined products, as the MLP will be hurt by the reduced volumes of crude oil and refined products that will be transported and stored through its network. However, the MLP will be much less affected than most energy companies, thanks to its resilient business model.

First of all, its revenues are nearly 100% fee-based and hence they are not affected by the swings of commodity prices. Moreover, approximately 70% of its revenues come from minimum volume commitments. In other words, its customers are obliged to pay a minimum amount to Holly Energy Partners even if it transports and stores low volumes due to a downturn. Furthermore, the average duration of the contracts with HollyFrontier is 10-15 years and 80% of the minimum volume contracts expire after 2024. Thanks to all these characteristics, the cash flows of Holly Energy Partners are reliable and resilient to downturns.

It is also important to note that refiners have been hurt much less than oil producers in the ongoing downturn. To be sure, oil producers will post losses due to the collapse of the oil price, whereas most refiners will remain profitable, as the prices of refined products have fallen less than the price of crude oil and thus their margins have remained decent.

In fact, the prices of some types of crude oil have collapsed to a pronounced discount to WTI. Western Canadian Select crude and synthetic crude recently plunged to all-time lows of $4.58 and $9.33, respectively, less than half of the WTI price. Shale oil is also trading at a deep discount to WTI. Thanks to these exceptional discounts, HollyFrontier and other refiners will enjoy much wider refining margins than the benchmark margins. This is exactly what happened in the fourth quarter of 2018, when U.S. refiners posted record earnings.

Of course, all the refiners have reduced their throughputs due to the suppressed demand and thus Holly Energy Partners will not be completely unaffected in the ongoing fierce downturn. However, it will be much less affected than most energy companies, particularly those that are leveraged to the oil price, such as oil producers, oilfield service providers and offshore drillers.

It is also critical to note that HollyFrontier has one of the strongest balance sheets in the refining sector. Its interest expense consumes only 8% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $3.9 billion is only five times its annual earnings. Therefore, HollyFrontier will easily endure the ongoing downturn and hence Holly Energy Partners will not incur a shock from its primary customer.

Distribution

Holly Energy Partners has an enviable distribution growth record. It has raised its distribution for 58 consecutive quarters at a 7% average annual growth rate. This period includes the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 90 years, and the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2015 to 2017. This impressive consistency of Holly Energy Partners, even under the most adverse business conditions, is a testament to the strength of its business model and the reliability of its cash flows.

Unfortunately, Holly Energy Partners has frozen its dividend in the last two quarters while it also has a marginal distribution coverage ratio of 1.0. This shows that the MLP is somewhat struggling to maintain its current distribution. However, due to the collapse of its stock price amid the coronavirus sell-off, the stock is offering a 20.3% distribution yield.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, even in the worst-case scenario, in which the company cuts its distribution by 50%, the stock will still be offering an extraordinary 10% distribution yield.

Even better, in its latest presentation, management stated that it expects to maintain the current distribution intact for the whole year. That presentation took place on March 17th, when the coronavirus crisis was already in full play. It is thus reasonable to assume that management had taken coronavirus into account when it presented its positive guidance. Even if management had not accounted fully for the headwind of coronavirus, a decent dividend cut will still result in an exceptional distribution yield.

It is also remarkable how consistent and reliable Holly Energy Partners has remained throughout the whole decade in reference to its leverage and its distribution coverage.

Source: Investor Presentation

Its net debt currently stands at $1.6 billion, which is only six times its annual distributable cash flows. The balance sheet of Holly Energy Partners, which is one of the strongest in the MLP universe, is paramount during downturns, as it enables the MLP to endure the downturn even if it lasts longer than anticipated. The healthy balance sheet is a key factor behind the aforementioned enviable distribution growth record.

Final thoughts

Due to the indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been triggered by the coronavirus and the oil price war, all the energy stocks have collapsed, even those that have resilient business models. Holly Energy Partners is certainly attractive at its current price, as it has a markedly resilient business model. Even if it cuts its distribution, it will still be offering an extraordinary yield. Moreover, as soon as the coronavirus crisis attenuates, the MLP will restore its distribution and thus it will essentially offer a 20.3% distribution yield to those who purchase the stock at its current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.