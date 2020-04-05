Parasite Helps Netflix Indirectly

As viewers change habits and become more accepting of subtitles, Netflix has an easier time using content globally.

The goal at Netflix has never been to export Hollywood content around the world.

In the linear TV world, customers were somewhat siloed based on geography, but this is changing.

Introduction

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite made history at the Oscars on February 9th when it became the first foreign-language film to win best picture. Unlike The Irishman and Marriage Story, Parasite is not a Netflix (NFLX) film, it will instead be available on Hulu in the U.S. starting April 8th. My thesis is that Parasite is an indirect win for Netflix because it shows that foreign-language films with subtitles can be highly appreciated all over the world.

Tell Stories From Anywhere

As viewers change habits and become more accepting of subtitles, Netflix has an easier time using content globally. Having 167 million paid subscribers worldwide, Netflix is well positioned to spread out the cost of content across their wide base. Asked about local language content at the December 2019 UBS Global TMT Conference, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said they want to keep upping the ante on international programming. Citing Casa de Papel [Money Heist], he noted that it is a hit pretty much everywhere outside the U.S. He said they’re making a cultural, behavioral and financial bet that the number of people watching foreign language content will continue to climb. He has an overt goal of telling stories from anywhere and he summed it up by saying the following:

"So the goal has never been to export Hollywood content around the world, it's been to tell stories from anywhere in the world to everywhere in the world, and that includes English language territories."

Subtitling Vs. Dubbing

Regardless of the opinions in the subtitling vs. dubbing debate, Parasite helps Netflix because it gives foreign-language films more recognition.

Wide acceptance of subtitling can be especially helpful as it is much less expensive than dubbing per IndieWire. Chris Carey, chief revenue officer and managing director of Iyuno Media Group, explains the various components required for dubbing:

"The industry standard is that dubbing will cost 10 times as much a subtitling, and often more. What makes a good dub is both a creative and technical process requiring talent and time – the usual turn around is six to 12 weeks for a dub of a feature-length movie. “I need one linguist to sit in a room and do the translation. That’s going to have a cost,” said Carey. “I then need to bring in 12 actors into a studio, record them, direct them, edit it, mix it.”"

Media Play News says Netflix likes to use dubbed content in Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Spain while taking more of a subtitle approach in smaller markets. They mention that Netflix largely uses subtitles in most markets, with dubbing accounting for less than 30% of the foreign content. Citing Ampere, they praise Netflix for having subtitling coverage that is often superior to competitors. Regarding English-speaking markets, they say 70% of the titles are local language content and the rest are largely subtitled:

"The remaining 30% are mostly subtitled, as in these markets, consumers are less accustomed to watching non-local content, and many of those consumers who watch foreign content prefer subtitles."

Media Play News also shows a visual comparison from Ampere regarding subtitling and dubbing:

Image Source: Media Play News

Sofiah Shariman from Mashable SEA shows what Parasite writer and director Bong Joon Ho said about subtitles:

Image Source: Mashable SEA

Shariman goes on to point out some of the benefits of subtitling:

"...it actually allows for a more accurate translation especially quirks from the original language that might get lost in translation when its dubbed to suit the target audience's spoken language."

COVID-19 Environment

CCO Sarandos said the following at the December 2019 UBS Global TMT Conference:

"I think what will evolve is, as people have access to programs from around the world, will it change their habits?"

Sometimes it takes a pandemic like COVID-19 for inertia to be interrupted with respect to viewing habits changing quickly. We all have our favorite types of content that we go back to on Netflix, but the success of a foreign language films like Parasite makes us realize that we should explore different types of content from time to time. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re encouraged to stay at home which gives us opportunities to explore new types of content. Everyone knows Netflix has a wide library of content which is one of the reasons people value it highly. Poker pro Daniel Negreanu did a twitter poll where Netflix earned more votes than online poker, video games or books!

Image Source: Twitter

Valuation

The value of a company is the amount of cash that can be pulled out from now until judgment day discounted back to today’s dollars.

The first two parts of the cash flow statement from the 2019 10-K are used to determine the free cash flow [FCF] for Netflix:

Image Source: Netflix 2019 10-K

Using numbers from the above cash flow statement, Netflix shows FCF of negative $3.3 billion in the 10-K:

Image Source: Netflix 2019 10-K

I treat stock-based compensation as a cash expense when thinking about FCF as a proxy for earning power so an adjusted FCF number for 2019 is $(3,679) million, or $(3,274) million less $405 million. Ostensibly, we should be terrified by the negative FCF number, but the future numbers will be nothing like the current numbers.

Netflix is a case where the accounting only reveals part of the story with the underlying economics. The investor relations department has a content accounting overview that helps explain some of the economic ramifications. This overview shows that in 2019, Netflix had a content cash spend of $14.6 billion from $13.9 billion in additions to streaming content assets and $0.7 billion from changes in streaming content liabilities. But the content amortization expense was only $9.2 billion such that the difference between cash spending and amortization was $5.4 billion:

Image Source: Netflix Overview of Content Accounting

There are several reasons why the 2019 cash content spend is $5.4 billion higher than the amortization expense. The content accounting overview shows original owned content like Stranger Things, original licensed content like The Crown [Sony] and 2nd run licensed content like Shameless [Showtime]:

Image Source: Netflix Overview of Content Accounting

The content accounting overview says that cash costs for original content are more front loaded and it breaks things down by content type:

● For produced original content, we often cash flow the production costs during the content creation process prior to completion and release on the Netflix service. This could be years in advance of a release date. ● For licensed originals, cash payment terms also generally exceed expense in the early years. ● Payment for second window and catalog licensed content is generally upon delivery and over the window of availability.

I don’t see a breakdown between licensed and produced content for the $13.9 billion additions to streaming content assets line in the cash flow statement. We do have such a breakdown for the delayed amortization; the 10-K shows that produced content has gone up from 8% of the content amortization in 2017 to 21% in 2019:

Image Source: Netflix 2019 10-K

Again, we know Netflix has been making massive cash investments with produced content and much of the produced amortization content in the table above was paid for years ago. These cash investments for produced content make sense given what management says in the content accounting overview. AT&T’s (T) HBO wishes they could go back in time and get global rights. For Netflix, I think the benefits of lower costs and global rights spelled out in the content accounting overview are key:

"We believe the benefits of self-producing content include lower costs [no studio middle-man], ownership of the intellectual property, which allows us to potentially monetize in different ways [e.g., licensing & merchandising] and greater rights flexibility [global rights, exclusivity]."

It would be a disaster for investors if Netflix used an incorrect amortization schedule that went beyond the useful life of content. Statements in the content accounting overview make me feel good about the amortization integrity:

● Our content library is amortized on an accelerated basis. ● On average, over 90% of a licensed or produced streaming content asset is expected to be amortized within four years after its month of first availability. ● First run topical programming like talk shows are expensed upon airing.

Ben Swinburne asks about scaling to free cash flow positive at the March 2, 2020 Morgan Stanley Technology Media & Telecom Conference. CFO Spence Neumann answers the question by talking about the transition from second-run licensed content to licensed originals. He then describes the segue to self-produced content using animated film as an example where they’re investing 4-plus years before it comes to service. The final part of his answer says that 2020 FCF should be about negative $2.5 billion which is an improvement from the negative $3.3 billion for 2019 that we saw earlier:

"We're now at the point where the vast majority of our cash content spend is for Netflix originals and increasingly for self-produced originals. So we're a long way through that business transition. And we're a larger business, which is why you're starting to see the benefit in the cash flow, where we were maximum negative cash flow for us in 2019 at about negative $3.3 billion. We guided to about negative $2.5 billion for 2020, and we'll kind of gradually ramp from there."

For many companies like railroads, I think FCF is a better indicator of earning power than net income because they have to spend more on capex than depreciation and amortization just to stand still. But I think of Netflix in the same manner as growth companies whose maintenance capex spending is only a fraction of total capex spending. At scale, income statement margins have merit at Netflix as amortization is closer to normalized content spending than front loaded numbers from content investments in the cash flow statement. On a relative basis, there isn’t much growth in the North American segment and it is useful to look at its amortization based content spend relative to revenues to get an idea of what the overall numbers should look like when all geographic regions are in more of a steady state environment. Of course, growth investments are only one aspect of compressed margins. The margins will also widen as the company scales such that content costs are spread out among more paid subs.

Netflix is still sub-scale even with 167 million paid subs and they continue to invest for growth aggressively outside North America such that it is a mistake for investors to anchor on today’s profit margins and today’s per-subscriber numbers. Instead, I like to think about what revenue and expenses will look like at a fuller scale in a slower growth environment. I believe they will continue to add 20 to 30 million or more paid subs per year such that there will be around 300 million paid subs in 5 years or so. Almost all these additions will be outside North America. At that point, they may be in a slower growth environment and it should be easier to understand the cash generating capabilities.

Again, we don’t want to anchor on today’s numbers, but I think the process of studying today’s domestic contribution profit has merit. Contribution profit is revenue less cost of revenues and marketing. The 3Q19 letter to shareholders shows a quarterly domestic contribution margin of 41% or $991 million/$2,413 million, but the 4Q19 letter shows a quarterly domestic contribution margin of 31% or $757 million/$2,458 million. The 2019 domestic contribution margin for the year ended up being 36% or $3.3 billion/$9.2 billion. We see this along with the 15% or $1.6 billion/$10.6 billion contribution margin for international in the 2019 10-K table below:

Image Source: Netflix 2019 10-K

The 2018 10-K shows domestic contribution margins for 2016 to 2018 and we see they are consistent at 34%:

Image Source: Netflix 2018 10-K

The international contribution margin, on the other hand, has been far from stable:

Image Source: Netflix 2018 10-K

Per the tables above, the international contribution margin has increased from negative 16% in 2016 to positive 15% in 2019.

We should address the four geographies before getting into specifics with additional paid subs. Netflix provides the numbers in the 4Q19 letter and the December 16th 8-K filing. The U.S. and Canada [UCAN] region has the highest average revenue per user [ARPU] and the Latin America [LATAM] region has the lowest. The Europe, Middle East & Africa [EMEA] region and the Asia Pacific [APAC] region are in the middle. Note that the differences in monthly ARPU for the three geographies outside of UCAN are not substantial:

Image Source: Author’s graph from the 4Q19 letter to shareholders and the December 16th 8-K filing.

Again, I think we’ll be at about 300 million paid subs in 5 years or so. Much of the growth will come from non-UCAN geographies, specifically APAC where Netflix only has 16.2 million paid subs right now. The new paid subs from non-UCAN regions will start at an ARPU lower than today’s non-UCAN paid subs, but there might be price increases for existing non-UCAN paid subs such that the ending global ARPU in aggregate may be similar to the current ARPU for non-UCAN paid subs of almost $100 per year [1]. At that time, we could have about 67.7 million UCAN paid subs generating $10.1 billion in revenue and 232 million EMEA, LATAM and APAC paid subs generating about $23.2 billion in revenue for total revenues of $33.3 billion. By that time I think the normalized contribution margin will be 40% such that the contribution profit will be around $13.3 billion. In the 2Q19 earnings call, we see that signs of it climbing up towards 40% overall are already in place when CEO Reed Hastings mentions that they’re adding about $5 billion of incremental subscription revenue and that almost all of it is gross margin.

[1] The 4Q19 letter shows 99.4 million non-UCAN paid subs with 51.8 million from EMEA, 31.4 million from LATAM and 16.2 million from APAC. The non-UCAN revenue is $9.8 billion with $5.5 billion from EMEA, $2.8 billion from LATAM and $1.5 billion from APAC. This gives us a non-UCAN annual ARPU of $99 or $9.8 billion/99.4 million

We have to subtract technology/development and general/administrative to get earnings before interest and taxes [EBIT]. In the 2Q19 earnings call, Chief Product Officer Gregory Peters said the following:

"I would say the majority of that [$1.4 billion technology] spend we would say is a fixed cost investment which returns increasing benefits at scale. So as we grow our business, we get higher leverage off that fixed cost investment."

As CPO Peters implied, the technology and expense number should increase at a slower rate than the revenues at some point. In 2019, the technology and expense was $1,545 million which came to 7.7% of the $20,156 million in revenues. Today, general and administrative is $914 million or 4.5% of revenues. By the time we’re getting around $33.3 billion in revenue, I think these two lines will combine to be no more than 10% of revenues or $3.3 billion. Subtracting that from the contribution profit of $13.3 billion implies EBIT of $10 billion. I’m guessing that means a future valuation of about $275 billion which would be over a 9% CAGR from a valuation of $175 billion today.

Enterprise Value

We need to compare my valuation with the enterprise value to see if the stock is reasonably priced. Here is the enterprise value:

$162.4 billion market cap [1]

$14.8 billion long-term debt

$(5.0) billion cash and equivalents

------------------

$172.2 billion

[1] The 10-K shows 438,806,649 shares as of December 31st. Multiplying this by the April 2nd stock price of $370.08 gives us a market cap of $159.8 billion.

I think the stock price is reasonable, the enterprise value of $172.2 billion is close to my valuation of $175 billion.

Closing Thoughts

Though not self-produced or even licensed by Netflix, Parasite helps them immensely because it opens minds to the idea of foreign language films. In the linear TV world, customers were somewhat siloed based on geography, but this is changing. It is becoming increasingly easier for the 167 million paid subs at Netflix to enjoy content from all over the world.

