Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/3/20

Includes: CVNA, DAL, FTAI, HDS, LUV, MYOV, OPK, PHAT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/3/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Phathom Pharm (PHAT);
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Southwest Airlines (LUV);
  • Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors (FTAI); and
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Opko Health (OPK);
  • HD Supply (HDS); and
  • Carvana (CVNA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

It's difficult to argue the significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

JB*

$25,000,020

2

Washington State Investment Board

BO

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors

FTAI

B

$19,998,968

3

Cvan

BO

Carvana

CVNA

JB*

$18,000,000

4

Wolfe Lauren Taylor

DIR

HD Supply

HDS

B

$7,018,337

5

Total S A

DIR, BO

SunPower

SPWR

B

$4,934,398

6

Ra Capital Mgt

BO

Phathom Pharm

PHAT

B

$2,923,642

7

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$1,474,078

8

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$1,063,384

9

Lu Wenzhao

DIR, BO

Avalon GloboCare

AVCO

JB*

$1,000,000

10

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$581,185

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Berkshire Hathaway

BO

Delta Air Lines

DAL

S

$314,180,096

2

Berkshire Hathaway

BO

Southwest Airlines

LUV

S

$74,344,600

3

Duffield David A

DIR, BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,013,380

4

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$23,374,654

5

Williams Jeffrey E

COO

Apple

AAPL

AS

$9,914,186

6

Ramaswami Rajiv

COO

VMware

VMW

AS

$5,097,858

7

Ittycheria Dev

CEO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,728,460

8

Le Quoc Alexis

PR, CTO, DIR

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$3,380,918

9

Horowitz Eliot

CTO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,343,157

10

Butterfield Stewart

CEO, DIR

Slack Technologies

WORK

S

$3,046,068

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

