Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/3/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/3/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Phathom Pharm (PHAT);

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Southwest Airlines (LUV);

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors (FTAI); and

Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Opko Health (OPK);

HD Supply (HDS); and

Carvana (CVNA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

SunPower (SPWR);

Avalon GloboCare (OTC:AVCO);

Slack Technologies (WORK);

Workday (WDAY);

VMware (VMW);

MongoDB (MDB);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Datadog (DDOG); and

Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Cardlytics (CDLX).

It's difficult to argue the significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Garcia Ernest C II BO Carvana CVNA JB* $25,000,020 2 Washington State Investment Board BO Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors FTAI B $19,998,968 3 Cvan BO Carvana CVNA JB* $18,000,000 4 Wolfe Lauren Taylor DIR HD Supply HDS B $7,018,337 5 Total S A DIR, BO SunPower SPWR B $4,934,398 6 Ra Capital Mgt BO Phathom Pharm PHAT B $2,923,642 7 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $1,474,078 8 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $1,063,384 9 Lu Wenzhao DIR, BO Avalon GloboCare AVCO JB* $1,000,000 10 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO Opko Health OPK B $581,185

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Berkshire Hathaway BO Delta Air Lines DAL S $314,180,096 2 Berkshire Hathaway BO Southwest Airlines LUV S $74,344,600 3 Duffield David A DIR, BO Workday WDAY AS $50,013,380 4 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $23,374,654 5 Williams Jeffrey E COO Apple AAPL AS $9,914,186 6 Ramaswami Rajiv COO VMware VMW AS $5,097,858 7 Ittycheria Dev CEO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,728,460 8 Le Quoc Alexis PR, CTO, DIR Datadog DDOG AS $3,380,918 9 Horowitz Eliot CTO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,343,157 10 Butterfield Stewart CEO, DIR Slack Technologies WORK S $3,046,068

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.