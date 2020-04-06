3 REITs I Am Buying During This Pandemic Sell-Off

STORE Capital has been punished severely during these volatile times, but middle market tenants and secondary markets may come roaring back first once the dust settles.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to effect lives and businesses all over the world, we are experiencing uncharted territory. There is no way to predict how long this virus will run rampant, but I will do my best to try and steer you in the right direction to weather the storm and take advantage of some great opportunities.

As many of you know, I am a big follower and advocate for REIT investing. Right now the market is in a state of flux, with volatile times among us bringing opportunistic times for the long-term investor looking to lock in advantageous entry prices. However, as we are experiencing volatile times, one must avoid the sheer panic that is taking place on a daily basis and look through the lens of a landlord with a long-term viewpoint. This pandemic taking place is awful, but from an investing standpoint, this too shall pass.

Today, I am going to briefly discuss three REITs I have been adding to my portfolio.

REIT Buy #1 – Realty Income Corporation (O)

The first REIT we will discuss is the bluest of blue-chip REITs, Realty Income. Realty Income has long been one of, if not the most popular REITs investors have come to know over the years. Known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” investors have long enjoyed a consistent and growing monthly dividend.

Based on the pandemic sell-off we are seeing in the markets today, Realty Income has been trading at levels last seen in 2015. Year to date, the stock has fallen roughly 40%, with the stock falling over 50% in the past six weeks.

Realty Income owns real estate with tenants that operate in very defensive sectors, but as we have seen with this pandemic, no industry has been spared outside of healthcare. However, Realty Income has a large array of investment grade tenants that should be able to weather the storm. The pandemic is terrible in nature, but in terms of investing, I believe the recovery will be strong in the economy based on the solid footing we were on prior.

Using a long-term viewpoint, there are not much better investments over the years than that of Realty Income. Assuming the REIT will lose some tenants goes without saying, and investors will see weak quarterly results during the year, but the company has a proven track record to quickly get things back on track.

From the company lows during the Great Recession in 2009, the company turned things around in less than twenty months with returns of over 130%. I believe this will be the case here as well due in part to the company’s tenants being in defensive sectors.

(Source: Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation)

Many of the top tenants on the list above are well-known established names. Currently, Realty Income’s largest tenant, Walgreens (WBA), makes up 6.1% of its ABR. The company’s top 20 tenants make up 53% of its annualized rental revenue. Of the top 20 tenants, 12 are investment-grade rated, meaning they have credit ratings of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch). The breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Retail - 83.0%

Industrial - 11.5%

Office - 3.7%

Agriculture - 1.8%

Given that the company has a diverse portfolio and a fortress balance sheet, I would suggest to investors to look for spots to add some O to your portfolio. See my latest article on O titled "Realty Income: Do Not Let This Opportunity Get Away."

REIT Buy #2 – Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust is the only pure-play hospital REIT trading in the market today. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised REIT that provides capital to hospital operators around the world, with a primary focus in the U.S. MPW is currently the second-largest non-governmental owner of hospital beds in the U.S. The company’s approach to financing allows owners of hospitals to unlock the value of their underlying real estate, primarily through sale leaseback transactions.

Source: MPW Investor Relations

Not that it needs to be said, but hospitals are thriving and every single bed is full with overflow areas being put up to find rooms for more beds that are needed during this pandemic. The company owns a well-diversified portfolio of 389 properties representing more than 41,000 licensed beds. The primary asset type for the company is focused on “General Acute Care Hospitals”, but show some diversification into other specialty hospitals, including inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care.

The barrier for entry is not easy, which further extends MPW’s position as the global leader in hospital real estate. The regulatory standards for building new hospitals must pass through numerous hoops than that of senior housing and the effects are well reflected in the demand/supply dynamics. In the long scheme of things, this should result in less volatility for operations as well as landlords, which bodes well for MPW.

In addition to the beds being full, the latest stimulus bill from Congress contains much of what the American Hospital Association was asking for in order to give hospital operators the necessary assistance. This bodes well for MPW’s operators moving forward.

In addition, the company yields a dividend of 7.10% and has a solid balance sheet with no major debt due until 2024.

REIT Buy #3 – STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

STORE Capital has been beaten down pretty hard during this pandemic along with many other REITs. The company is a net-lease REIT that focuses on middle market tenants. The company has maintained an industry leading average lease term of more than 14 years, which is a major reason investors feel safe with the likes of STOR.

However, I must admit that STOR is the REIT I have the least amount of confidence in, but look at who I stacked them up with. One of the company’s largest tenants, Art Van Furniture, recently filed for bankruptcy. The tenant accounts for 2.5% of STOR’s annual rent. The tenant has 23 locations leased by STOR.

The other area of concern can also be viewed as a positive, when thinking about the effects COVID-19 will have on the company’s tenants. Being that the majority of the company’s top tenants are not investment grade, being that they are middle market companies, this gives reason for concern as to whether they will be able to hold on long enough for however long we endure this virus. If they are able to hang on, middle-market tenants in secondary and tertiary markets may be the first to come roaring back when the economy turns positive again, which is a reason I side with STOR. Also, the recent stimulus package, and packages to come, enacted by Congress also should help many of these middle market tenants survive.

Another area of confidence I have with STOR is centered on the leadership of CEO Chris Volk and the management team he has assembled around him. As a result, with the company trading at its lowest levels since going public in late 2014 and offering a dividend yield of 9%, I will be looking to add to to my STOR position.

Investor Takeaway

During volatile times like we are seeing today, it is important to take a step back and ensure you are sticking to your guns. Refrain from making panic decisions and think everything through thoroughly before making any sudden decisions because the media is portraying the sky is falling.

There is no doubt we are in tough times, and the current pandemic is awful, but with a proper mindset, there are numerous trading opportunities out there today that could change your future for years to come, some once in a lifetime opportunities.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… We are the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with ~1,500 members on board. We seek high income opportunities from real estate, without all the hassle that comes with rentals. Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 160 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Join us today and get instant access to all our Top-Rated investment ideas. Start your free trial today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long O, MPW, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.