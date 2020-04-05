Tracking How Far They Fell: Q1 2020 Edition

Source

Introduction

Beginning in mid-January 2018, I wrote a series of articles that examined how far some popular large-cap cyclical stocks might fall if we were to have a downturn within the next three years. While all the articles were generally bearish in nature and meant to be a warning to current investors that even the stocks of good companies could fall quite far during a bear market, I didn't stop there. In each article, I suggested alternative investment ideas for the cyclical stocks in question. The four most frequent alternatives I suggested were the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV), the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP), or some mix of them. I called this series of articles the "How far could they fall?" series. The goal of the articles was to warn investors of the potential downside these stocks had, while also offering alternative investment ideas that current shareholders could rotate into while the prices of the target stocks were high. Then, after the target stocks had fallen significantly, rotate from the defensive positions back into the target stocks. The idea was that this process would prevent buy-and-hold investors from suffering big declines, while also producing free share gains in the target stocks compared to a buy-and-hold strategy.

For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market, the defensive ETF dropped to $80 and the target stock to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then, when the stock price eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the target stock through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work, one needs to 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late stages of the business cycle or cyclical downturn, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative, 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle, and 6) wait for the stock to recover.

The "How far could they fall?" series essentially takes investors through this process with a fairly wide swath of large-cap names. In total, there were 28 stocks in 2018 that I both wrote a warning article about and also offered a defensive alternative that I thought would be better at the time. The deep correction that started in October and bottomed in December 2018 created an opportunity to rotate out of many of the defensive alternatives back into the target stocks. I wrote a fairly detailed description of those moves in last year's article, "Tracking How Far They Fell: 2018's Rotational Winners", in which I went through all 15 of the 28 rotational ideas I'd been tracking that had been completed in 2018. In 2019, we added four more completed rotations with Caterpillar (CAT) in January, Deere (DE) in May, and Boeing (BA) and American Express (AXP) in August. The American Express idea I re-initiated with different alternative ETFs and I also added two more new stocks to track in early 2019, Realty Income (O) and Ingersoll-Rand (IR). Those three positions were completed this quarter along with Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Best Buy (BBY), which I updated in this blog. There have been a few stocks along the way where I realized I had made some sort of error and rotated back in without any gains. Here is the table which shows the free share gains achieved from the rotational strategy for the 25 completed rotational trades so far, including those which only broke even or produced modest gains:

Ticker Free Shares Gained Ticker Free Shares Gained CMI 53% EMR 30% STT 38% GD 50% MGA 40% ROK 35% MMM 32% ETN 28% NOC 47% CCL 33% FDX 41% PNC 23% TIF 29% UTX 29% CAT 37% DE 34% BA 20% GWW 0% PAYX 0% NKE 3% AXP 35% BBY 29% LUV 27% IR 16% O 30%

The average free share gain of the 25 stocks in which the rotational strategy was completed so far has been +29.56%. (All these trades are publicly documented in Seeking Alpha article.) Now let's take a look at the 5 stocks we are still tracking.

Reviewing our remaining ideas

I've learned quite a lot from tracking all of these ideas over the past 2+ years. Probably the biggest lesson learned, that I have since made changes to my analysis in order to accommodate, is that back in 2018 I measured every stock according to its historical price cyclicality. Now, at least partially because of what I learned during the course of this series, I start my analysis by first observing earnings cyclicality instead of price cyclicality. Then, only if a business's earnings are highly cyclical, do I focus on historical price cyclicality. For businesses that have low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality, I developed a new analysis in 2019 called a "full-cycle analysis" that accounts for low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality without fully relying on historical price cyclicality.

Four of the five stocks we are still tracking have low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality, and the fifth, S&P Global, has had major changes to their business take place this cycle, so it didn't make a whole lot of sense for me to use historical price data when I initially wrote about it. Tracking the results of some of these current 'losers' in my series has helped me improve my process so I that I hopefully make fewer errors in the future. Now let's take a closer look at them individually.

Union Pacific (UNP) - 3/6/18

Data by YCharts

With Union Pacific, I suggested three potential alternative investments in the article and so the way I have been tracking it is to take the average returns of all three suggestions. As of the end of March, the average returns of the three alternatives was +4.67% compared to UNP's +12.21%. There was actually a point in March where the alternatives pulled ahead, but UNP bounced back during the last week of the month. If one was to rotate back into UNP, now they could buy -7.20% fewer shares than when they rotated out.

This has been an interesting trade to track because we get to see all three of my alternative suggestions' performance from the same starting date. There is a pretty big spread between VPU and Berkshire in terms of performance and that is reflected in the results here. In 4 out of 5 of the stocks we are still tracking, Berkshire was part of the alternative mix and the underperformance can at least partially be explained by Berkshire's underperformance. I still maintain that Berkshire is a 'buy' here, and I am long myself. I suspect that if the market takes a deeper dive, we will see Berkshire rise from the ashes more quickly than most stocks.

CSX Corp. (CSX) - 3/22/18

Data by YCharts

If one rotated from Berkshire back into CSX now, they could buy -15.03% less stock than they started with. I have confidence that if the market goes lower, this trade will eventually break even, though, if not produce some modest gains. It was on track to do so in mid-March.

S&P Global (SPGI) - 3/19/18

Data by YCharts

One of the dangers of using historical data for my analyses is that businesses do change over time and so we need to be aware of those changes. A keen reader pointed that out to me in my original S&P Global article, and after taking their points into consideration, I agreed with them. S&P Global was a much different business than it was in 2007. However, when I looked at a current peer like Moody's (MCO), it was a stock that still experienced extreme price cyclicality during downturns, so I had some reason to believe that SPGI would sell off a lot during a downturn. That has turned out to be true, and during the 2018 correction, it underperformed Berkshire, and if the current downturn drags on a bit, I think I should at least be able to break even on this idea even though I made an initial error selecting it for the series. If one rotated from Berkshire back into SPGI today, they could buy -46.45% less stock than they started with.

Progressive Corp. (PGR) - 6/19/18

Data by YCharts

I think the unique circumstance of coronavirus has helped Progressive during this particular downturn. It's doubtful they will have many claims when almost nobody is driving, yet many will continue to pay their premiums. The average return of the ETF alternatives has been -1.33%. If one were to rotate back into the Progressive now, they could buy -26.13% fewer shares. This one might be difficult to get back to even on over the course of the next year.

Costco (COST) - 3/8/18

Data by YCharts

Looking back, I'm not sure if Costco was overvalued enough to sell two years ago when I first suggested it was. Right now, I estimate Costco's 10-year forward expected CAGR is about 1-2%, so it is currently still a 'sell' for me, even though it does appear to be benefiting from the unique coronavirus situation. Additionally, my selection of Berkshire Hathaway as an alternative has not turned out to be a good suggestion so far. Its returns have been negative over the past two years. In many respects, Costco presented a perfect storm of small errors and bad luck on my part. It probably wasn't quite overvalued enough to sell two years ago using the new standards I later developed in 2019. It also got more expensive than I would have expected, and currently trades at a 32 PE ratio. In addition to that, I had expected Berkshire to perform at least as well at the S&P 500 and it has underperformed. That said, Costco is a good reminder of what can go wrong with the rotational strategy. One should expect a few outliers that never fall very far, along with some outliers on the other side that experience unexpected negative headwinds and fall even farther than expected like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL). This dynamic is one of the reasons my overall investing strategy takes small 1-2% portfolio weighted positions in each stock. That allows me to me have enough winners to offset the occasional losers. If I only held, say, 10 stocks, capturing one or two negative outliers could have very bad effects on long-term performance, but having 50 to 100 makes a few outliers less significant in the big scheme of things.

If one rotated back into Costco today, they could buy -75.84% fewer shares than when they rotated out.

Conclusion

Below is a chart of the free share gain distribution for the 30 stocks through the end of March 2020.

Overall, the distribution is skewed very positive with the biggest cluster in the +20% to +40% categories. Taking all 30 positions into account, the total average free-share-gain as of the end of March would have been +18.95%, including the five positions we are still tracking that are in negative territory. I think when this is all said and done, we can get that average number to 20-25% before the series closes next year at this time (about three years from its starting point). At the portfolio level, having 20% more wealth when one retires is significant. Even though I don't focus on dividends, it's important to point out that for dividend investors that would mean all of your dividend income would be 20% higher than it would have been, forever, relative to buy-&-hold, and those gains would be permanently locked in on a relative basis.

Depending on what stage an investor is in, they could expect to repeat this pattern at least once per decade, and the results would compound each time. An investor who learned to take advantage of these cycles in their 40s, could probably double their retirement account by the time they were 70 compared to a basic buy-&-hold approach. So, I think learning about and considering a rotational strategy is a very reasonable thing to do even if eventually, one decides it might not be for them. I plan to continue updating this series quarterly for the next year, or until all the rotations are complete.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.