Osisko Mining: Digging Into The Updated Resource Estimtae

The company's 5-million ounce plus resource has put the company in a league of its own, as world-class deposits of this size are dwindling worldwide, especially in Tier-1 jurisdictions.

It’s been a busy start to the year for M&A in the gold sector, with four acquisitions in a span of just three months. This shouldn’t be overly surprising as many producers are scrambling to scoop up gold resources at a time when the sector is back to trading at more reasonable valuations.

One of the projects that gold majors likely have their sights set on is Osisko Mining’s (OTCPK:OBNNF) Windfall Project in Quebec, and the company’s gold deposits got an upgrade to world-class status with the updated resource estimate. Not only did the company manage to get over the 5-million ounce resource barrier, a hurdle that less than 1% of gold juniors accomplish, but grades at Windfall also increased. Based on this updated resource estimate, Osisko Mining has solidified itself as one of my top ten takeover targets in the sector.

It’s been a busy few years for Osisko Mining, and the company had finally passed the 1-million meter mark for drilling at its Windfall Project in Quebec. While the prior resource estimate in 2018 was a tad underwhelming considering the exploration dollars spent, the 2020 updated resource has not disappointed, as the company passed the 5-million ounce mark at its project. The company’s updated resource estimate came in at 5.15 million ounces of gold at 8.56 grams per tonne gold, adding a significant amount of gold ounces to the May 2018 resource estimate of 2.89 million ounces.

Even more impressive, this 78% jump in total ounces came after applying a higher cut-off grade of 3.50 grams per tonne gold compared to the 3.00 grams per tonne gold cut-off used in the May 2018 resource estimate. This upgraded resource has propelled Osisko Mining to world-class status among its peers, especially considering the downtrend in gold discoveries we’ve seen over the past few decades.

As we can see in the chart below, 6-million ounce plus gold deposits are becoming much rarer, and we are seeing significantly less total gold ounces discovered each year. For example, in 1982, we saw roughly 220 million ounces of gold discovered. A decade later, in 1992, this figure came in below 140 million ounces. In 2002, we saw this figure contract further to 100 million ounces, before it plunged in 2012, down to just 19 million ounces. Fortunately, due to higher exploration budgets, we had seen a slight uptick in this figure to 24 million ounces in 2017. However, this is down nearly 90% from the peak in 1982 on both an absolute and 5-year moving average basis.

While the below chart is quite dated from 2011, it shows us a similar picture, displaying how not only gold ounces are getting harder to find, but grades are dropping each decade precipitously. If we look at the chart above, we can see that the average gold grade mined at US, Canadian, Australian, and South African gold mines fell from 7.30 grams per tonne gold in 1989 to 1.80 grams per tonne gold in 2009.

Meanwhile, the average grade of gold discovered in the world has plummeted, from 2.08 grams per tonne gold in 1979 to 0.76 grams per tonne gold in 2009. These statistics suggest that the highest-grade gold mines from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s have slowly depleted their high-grade reserves, and there has been a near dearth of new high-grade discoveries of magnitude since 1990, explaining the large spread between grades mined and grades discovered.

Circling back to Osisko Mining, this couldn’t bode better for the company, as the Osisko team has once again stumbled upon a massive deposit unrivaled by almost no other development-stage peers in North America. As investors may know, the company previously uncovered the massive Canadian Malartic deposit in Quebec, a more than 10-million ounce gold deposit that was eventually acquired by a tag-team of Yamana Gold (AUY) and Agnico Eagle (AEM). Based on the 5.15 million-ounce resource at 8.56 grams per tonne gold, the company’s Windfall deposit is almost twice the size of the average 2009 gold discovery and comes in at over 1000% higher grades (8.56 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.76 grams per tonne gold. For those skeptical of the fact that intermediate and major gold producers are hunting down deposits like Windfall, there were two clear examples since 2017, with both companies having inferior deposits to Osisko. Let’s take a closer look below:

In September of 2017, intermediate gold producer Alamos Gold (AGI) swooped in to acquire Richmont Mines (RIC), with Richmont’s prized asset being the Island Gold Mine. Based on the resource update completed after the acquisition closed, Richmont’s Island Gold deposit was home to a resource of 2.36 million ounces at 10.1 grams per tonne gold. The majority of this resource was located within 1500 meters of surface, and Alamos Gold prepared to pay US$683 million to swallow the company. While Richmont’s Island Gold mine was a producing asset, and Osisko is not, Richmont’s deposit was inferior to what Osisko has proven up, given that it was less than half the size at similar grades.

The other comparable acquisition in the sector was Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) May 2017 takeover of Integra Gold for its Lamaque deposit in Quebec. The Lamaque deposit had a gold resource at the time of 3.26 million ounces at a weighted average grade of just above 6.60 grams per tonne gold. Eldorado Gold paid just over US$470 million for Integra, working out to a valuation of near $150/oz for the company’s resources. Once again, Osisko’s Windfall stacks up quite favorably to Lamaque, given that it is nearly 20% higher-grade and boasts 30% more ounces (5.15 million ounces vs. 3.26 million ounces).

The most exciting part about the Windfall resource, however, is that the updated resource did not include the Triple 8 Zone as we likely did not have tight enough drill spacing in this area to model a resource. Therefore, Osisko Mining has managed to prove up a 5-million ounce resource within just 1200 meters of surface, with the potential for another 1.2 plus million ounces if we continue to see encouraging results out of Triple 8, one of the higher-grade discoveries at Windfall. Given the recent incredible intercepts coming out of this zone like 28.3 meters of 20.4 grams per tonne gold, I would argue that this is quite likely.

Based on the fact that Osisko Mining is one of the only development-stage juniors in North America with a 5-million ounce plus gold resource, there’s no question in my mind that gold majors are watching developments at Windfall closely.

In my opinion, a takeover is not a matter of if, but when, and the longer it takes the better. This is because the project will fetch a much higher price if the company can prove up another million ounces or more and upgrade their ounces into higher confidence categories (indicated vs. inferred). In a world where quality gold deposits in Tier-1 jurisdictions are dwindling, Osisko Mining remains near the top of my takeover targets list for the next 18 months. I am not long currently but am watching closely for a potential bottoming pattern to initiate a new position in the stock.

