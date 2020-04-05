Slack: Too Pricey For Now

Slack's (NYSE:WORK) past six months' price performance of 6.08% has outperformed the S&P 500 of -14.06%. This outperformance was mainly due to the combination of market turmoil and the current need for many employees to work from home. I believe that Slack has a decent track record of growth and growing switching costs. However, at $24, it is overvalued by 34% based on my base-case assumptions.

Slack's Q4 2020 quarter outperformed expectations

Slack reported a 25% year-on-year growth in paid customers, from 88,000 to 110,000. However, the growth has been slowing down from 56% in Q3 '19 to 25% in Q4 '20. This slowdown in growth is likely caused by the increased adoption of Microsoft Teams, which is a free bundle with its Microsoft 365.

Despite the slowing growth, Slack has been able to outperform expectations for revenue and its calculated billings.

From these current metrics, it is likely that it is not a one-chat-win-all scenario and not a lot of Slack users are migrating to Microsoft Teams. This shows that there is some level of stickiness in Slack's products in maintaining engagement with its user base. This is reflected in the strong net dollar retention rate of 132% in Q4 '20. Slack also integrates with many software providers like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Box (NYSE:BOX), which offer remote collaboration tools. The combination of these tools could be appealing to companies that don't want to limit themselves to the features of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

There could also exist a situation for both Microsoft and Slack to exist in the same workplace. This is addressed by Steward Butterfield in the latest transcript:

"Our largest customers are also some of the largest companies in the world. Seven of our 10 largest customers are members of the Fortune 100 and 17 of our top 20 customers are members of either the Global or Fortune 500. They also tend to be Microsoft customers. As noted last quarter, the majority of our $1 million customers also use Office 365 and they made the choice to invest in Slack anyway."

Slack's latest balance sheet shows strength

To ensure that smaller companies like Slack do not run into liquidity issues, one way to determine that is to monitor its cash and debt balances, as well as its cash-burn rate.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Slack has $499M of cash and $269M of marketable securities with no debt. Since Slack's net free cash flow was only negative $0.8M in the latest quarter, this provides a large cushion for Slack to invest in growth. It also helps Slack tide through any operational difficulties in this volatile period.

Investment Risks

In an economic downturn, customers might cut back on non-essential services to conserve cash flow. If these businesses deem that Slack is not crucial to their operations, it might lead to a larger-than-expected churn rate for Slack.

Slack also faces intense competition in its space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of these competitors include Microsoft's Teams, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Workplace, and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hangouts. Slack has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Valuation

1) Revenue growth at 35% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Slack's track record of high sales growth and its ability to penetrate its total addressable market. However, intense competition and a lack of product innovation might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as Slack continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2026 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Slack's gross margins have remained above 80% since 2017. Once Slack scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Slack has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital intensive, so I estimate Slack will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Slack has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Slack having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Slack is roughly $8.8B for the entire company. This represents a 34% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $16 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Slack 17 22 57 -87 Zoom 54 64 88 2 Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) 23 23 36 -1.6 Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) 10 10 74 -31

Compared to other peers, Slack's pricing isn't particularly exciting. Slack is priced cheaper than Zoom but has a lower growth profile with worse operating margins. Slack is also more expensive than Twilio despite Twilio having better growth and better-operating margins.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Slack will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If investors expect competition to turn out to be weaker than expected and push up Slack's future sales growth, the recent pullback might make Slack a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.