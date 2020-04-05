Kimberly-Clark's Price Stability Wants To Tell You Something

In times like these, investors (myself included) should appreciate such companies more. I am therefore considering increasing my stake in Kimberly-Clark in the near future.

Introduction

My readers know that Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is part of my broadly diversified portfolio. As with all my investments, over time I increase my shares from time to time and invest additional cash. At the beginning of the year, I decided not to invest in Kimberly-Clark and gave the company a neutral rating. In my previous analyses, I have shown the reasons for my rating. This was my conclusion:

Kimberly-Clark is a great company and I still see it as a great opportunity to invest in a conservative company in order to build a long-term retirement portfolio. However, the [...] whole industry seems a bit overheated. Given that, I don't expect a lot of upside potential. Overall I rate Kimberly-Clark only neutral.

But a lot has happened since then. Because of the global pandemic, the markets have been shaken up. In these times, Kimberly-Clark shows a characteristic that investors should appreciate very much. The relative price stability of the shares, the secure dividend and improving performance in 2019 could prompt the market to shift more money into the company. In principle, I maintain my neutral rating, but I see the company as an excellent opportunity for a defensive investment, especially in these times.

Price stability is a good sign

First of all, Kimberly-Clark has proved to be extremely price stable. This has several positive aspects. There is currently extreme volatility in the global markets. There are investors with a certain risk aversion. These times are therefore particularly bitter for such risk-averse investors. So if you belong to this sort of investor, you may feel good better with investments that suffer fewer (book) losses than the average market. And that's exactly what happened with Kimberly-Clark. When the markets plummeted from their highs at the end of February, Kimberly-Clark has held up very well so far. At the time of writing, the Dow Jones (DJI) and S&P 500 (SPY) have lost more than 25 percent. Kimberly-Clark's losses, however, are only half as high:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, price stability could be a sign that market participants are again starting to transfer their money to more defensive companies such as consumer goods companies. And this also seems to be the case here. The consumer goods manufacturers segment also seems to be performing better than the market at present. But Kimberly-Clark is also clearly one of the outperformers within this segment.

Data by YCharts

I find such considerations very interesting. More or less since the major recession, we have the opportunity to examine how our investments react in major crises. And it seems to have changed little that conservative companies such as consumer goods manufacturers generally perform better in crises. As a (potential) Kimberly-Clark investor, this is certainly an important aspect.

What you get

There are of course certain reasons for this price stability. Firstly, the crisis indicated by COVID-19 already shows relatively clearly who will be among the losers and who will be the more likely winners. The losers, of course, include all the companies that earn their money from the analog interaction of people. This is made impossible by social distancing. Kimberly-Clark, on the other hand, is one of those companies that are basically more on the side of the profit-making companies.

Defensive stock with conservative business-model

Kimberly-Clark's product portfolio mainly offers products for which increased demand is now expected because they are mainly located in the hygienic area. They are not pure hygiene products such as disinfectant spray etc.. However, increased demand for some of them is nevertheless likely.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Many investors, therefore, expect that the company will come through the crisis relatively safely. I think this thought is entirely justified. You only have to look around the local supermarket. Especially in Euroa, people throw themselves into toilet paper, kitchen paper and similar products. In the USA it now seems to be similar. There, for example, Walmart (WMT) reported a 20 percent increase in sales in March.

Flat but stable operative performance with some silver lines on the horizon

Conversely, the operating performance is rather boring. Kimberly-Clark is in no way a strong growth company. Sales, in particular, are rather flat. Especially 2015 was a rather bad year. In 2019, on the other hand, things are going a little better. In particular, profits rose again quite nicely after 2018 was a rather poor year.

(Source: Annual results 2010-2019/table by author)

It remains to be seen whether the programs initiated by the company to increase productivity and save costs will be successful here in the long term. After all, ROIC has improved from 23 percent to 27 percent since 2015.

Dividends and share buybacks

Kimberly-Clark is a genuine dividend aristocrat. The company has paid a dividend for 86 years and has increased it every year for the past 48 years. But the last dividend increases have been rather small. This year the company has increased its dividend by 3.9 percent, which is more than in 2019 (3.0) and 2018 (3.09). The payout ratio of 60 percent is also within reasonable limits.

The company is also making massive use of share buybacks. This is also an important aspect for long-term investors, as it means that profits and dividends are distributed among fewer owners.

Data by YCharts

Since my last analysis, the net common payout yield has improved by around 10 percent. At the moment the yield is over 5 percent.

Data by YCharts

This is more than in the recent past but still less than in 2018. The yield is also below the average annual return of Down Jones and S&P 500. However, these are relatively secure returns on paid-in capital. And at the moment, no one can say exactly how safe returns are on other investments. So far, Kimberly-Clark has proven that it has performed more stable than the market. Especially for risk-averse investors, who nevertheless do not want their money to be eaten up by inflation, this yield could be a good compromise for a balanced risk/reward ratio.

Fundamental valuation

From a fundamental perspective, Kimberly-Clark with a P/E ratio of almost 20 is certainly not cheap. Nevertheless, it is below the three-year, five-year and ten-year median. This applies all the more to the forward P/E ratio:

Data by YCharts

However, it is uncertain to what extent the profits for 2020 will meet expectations here. The Personal Care segment is the segment with the highest sales (49 percent of total sales) and also the most profitable. I don't think there will be any major losses here, as these are not really luxury goods, but products for everyday use. The same applies to consumer tissue business. In both segments, the crisis and the increasing demand for hygiene could even lead to stronger demand. Conversely, however, there will certainly be a drop in profits in the third segment, as the global shutdown will lead to a collapse in demand on the part of enterprises. Hotels and office complexes simply no longer need these products once they have closed. It is questionable whether the lack of demand here can be fully offset by increased private use (home office), as private individuals are more likely to resort to cheaper products than larger companies or hotels. This is especially true if there is also an economic downturn that reduces disposable income.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark is an extremely stable and reliable company. It is certainly not an exciting growth story. But in volatile times like these, the advantages of such companies become apparent. They are price stable and defensive. This gives investors security. Furthermore, the programs launched to increase productivity and cut costs are beginning to show their first effects. In addition, the company pays its dividends reliably. In times like these, investors (myself included) should appreciate such companies more. I am therefore considering increasing my stake in Kimberly-Clark in the near future, even though I do not expect the share price to explode in the short or medium term. For me, the advantages of investment lie in the above reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.