LTC Properties Focusing On Liquidity, Can Survive

Management has been focusing on strengthening the balance sheet throughout 2019 and is continuing to do so today.

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) is a healthcare REIT that has suffered serious share price declines in this market environment. At its current market capitalization of just $1.1 billion, I believe the REIT is a decent long-term investment and will survive the current situation.

Preferred Care Portfolio Sale Is Good

Unlike much larger healthcare REIT operations such as Healthpeak's (PEAK), LTC's portfolio is smaller and less diversified with approximately 50% exposure to senior housing and 50% exposure to skilled nursing facilities.

The company recently announced the sale of its Preferred Care portfolio ahead of schedule; previously, management indicated the sale would be completed in Q2 2020:

"...after a thorough evaluation of the sale and re-leasing initiative of our skilled nursing portfolio with Preferred Care, we decided that sale was the best option for LTC and our shareholders. On the 23 properties leased to Preferred Care, 1 was sold in 2019 and 20 are currently under contract and expected to close before the end of the 2020 first quarter. Net proceeds for the properties currently under contract is expected to be approximately $59 million. We anticipate the sales of the remaining 2 buildings will be completed in the 2020 second quarter."

In light of the current environment, the focus on liquidity and strengthening the balance sheet is a good one. This is not just a reactive action on management's part; the moves the company made in 2019 are looking great in light of what has gone on in the past few weeks:

"2019 was a significant year for LTC, during which we made some tough decisions for change. Those changes have positioned us for future growth. We successfully addressed challenged portfolios. We strengthened our balance sheet by terming out some of our line of credit using proceeds from the sale of $100 million of senior unsecured notes, and we move the company forward through acquisitions with operating partners new to LTC."

The company netted nearly $78 million in cash from the sale of the portfolio, resulting in a total estimated gain of $44 million. The net book value of the portfolio was just under $36 million. The proceeds from this sale now boost the company's cash balance significantly; per public filings, the company's 2019 year-end cash balance was $4.2 million with $506.1 million available under LTC's unsecured revolver.

In light of the company's last few weeks, I view this as a very favorable development for LTC as an investment prospect. The company management leaned into the coronavirus-induced market chaos at first, ordering a 5 million share buyback plan on March 12 before terminating that plan on March 25. Buying back shares is all well and good in a normal environment where there are no liquidity concerns, but I agree with management's revised view that preserving cash should take priority over returning capital in this market.

The asset divestitures have definitely raised investors' concerns around forward growth prospects, for good reason. Obviously, raising cash is great in the short run for liquidity purposes, but this impairs long-term return potential. While it is true that investors should adjust their return expectations downward slightly for the near term, I feel that longer-term investors will be in good shape with LTC exposure given the company's prospects to invest in growth in the future once survival is assured. Over the last decade, LTC has seen double-digit revenue growth in most years. Toward the end of the last decade, this slowed significantly and effectively flattened by 2018. The operating leverage in the business meant that 2018 saw a significant business slowdown, but this is not representative of the company's longer-term expected returns. On a longer-term, normalized basis, I would expect EBITDA margins to remain in the 60%+ range for LTC.

From a yield perspective, the REIT is keeping its dividend intact and recently declared a $0.19/share monthly dividend (same level as previous payout). The company is now sporting a high single-digit percentage yield which I find attractive. In this environment, though, balance sheet quality is everything. I find LTC to be in slightly better condition from a balance sheet strength standpoint than peers Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) and National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI), respectively. This is obviously understood by the market as VTR and NHI carry double-digit yields which I consider less safe on a forward basis than LTC's given the level of debt at the other companies. From a quality and distribution safety standpoint, LTC is preferable on both a leverage ratio and payout ratio basis.

Risks

Longer-term concerns around the coronavirus pandemic could keep occupancy low at the properties in LTC's portfolio. I do not anticipate this to be the case into 2021, though it may be a near-term overhang for the 2020 calendar year.

From a capital allocation perspective, I feel that management is doing a great job at managing the balance sheet and preserving liquidity to meet the company's near-term maturities. The risk is that these recent moves are not representative of a broader strategy and that there may be value destructive moves that are coming next. Investors should keep an eye on future announcements from the company very closely in the context of their investment.

Conclusion

LTC can survive this market environment through prudent management of near-term cash needs. Investors with a longer-term time horizon should consider adding exposure to the REIT in their portfolios. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.