Slack:User Growth Translated In Financials

Slack (NYSE:WORK) has together with Zoom, Microsoft Teams lately become one of the “go-to” tools for remote working. Because of the lockdown effect and the spread of COVID19 companies had to adapt to the new working environment.

As a result, Slack’s user growth has taken off. Based on the current numbers of user growth it is interesting to see what kind of revenue we can expect from Slack in 2020 and if the market is over or undervaluing the stock right now.

Paid user growth exploded due to Covid19

Slack user growth in the year 2019 was quite steady. Due to the financial focus of this article, I will only take into account the users that pay for their premium features. Slack has been consistently adding new paying customers in 2019, namely, around 5,000 new paying customers every quarter. But after the Covid19 outbreak in Europe and US, Slack's CEO Stewart Butterfield in a recent tweet gave some numbers of how growth is going in the recent quarter:

For us as a company, however, the shift is dramatic. In each of Q3 and Q4, we added around 5,000 net new paid customers.By last Tuesday, halfway through Q1, we had added 7,000. Yesterday, a week later, we crossed the 9,000 mark.

This was posted on March, 26. But the CEO also gave user growth numbers of simultaneously connected users on the platform ("SCU"). The metric for this user growth was the following:

Date Simultaneously Connected Users 10.3. 10 M 16.3. 10.5 M 26.3. 12.5 M

The simultaneously connected user (NYSE:SCU) grew by 19 % from 16. March - 26. March. What is more interesting to see is that on the last day the SCU grew 0.5 million in a day. In the same period, paid customers grew from 7,000 to 9,000, growing at 28.5 %. If the same proportionate growth measure as SCC is applied to the paid users for the last day we can estimate that out of those 2,000 in the last day Slack added 540 paid users.

Now let's make an estimate of how long this rapidly increased demand for Slack will last. If we make the assumption that the increased demand will last until the mid of April and that Slack will in this period add 540 paid users a day and after mid-April the same number of paid users as in 2019 quarters (5,000 users), the numbers are the following:

estimate for 2020 old users new users total at the end of the quarter Q1 110,000 11,700 121,700 Q2 121,700 12,266 133,966 Q3 133,966 5,000 138,966 Q4 138,966 5,000 143,966

Extrapolating user growth to financials

Now that we have calculated our estimates for user numbers in the year 2020 let's see how this influences the revenue growth. First, let's look at the financial data for the year 2019.

2019 data revenue (million) number of users % revenue change to the prior quarter % in user growth change to the prior quarter Ratio R/U Q1 134.8 95,000 Q2 145 100,000 7.6 % 5.3 % 1.44 Q3 168 105,000 15.9 % 5.0 % 3.17 Q4 181.9 110,000 8.3 % 4.8 % 1.74

If we calculate an average of the Ratio of Revenue growth/User growth (R/U) which represents the correlation between user growth and revenue growth we get the value 2.12.

With this ratio and our estimated user growth, we can now calculate the revenue estimates for the year 2020:

estimates for 2020 revenue Q1 222.8 M Q2 270.3 M Q3 291.7 M Q4 313.8 M annual 1.098 B

The annual revenue estimate for the year 2020 is $1.098 billion. This represents a 74 % annual revenue growth and is higher than what management guided in Q4 earnings result of between $842 million to $862 million.

Valuation seems favorable

Data by YCharts

WORK currently trades at 13.5 billion market cap. It's P/S ratio shows the stock has stabilized around the 19 P/S ratio before the virus outbreak. Looking at the revenue estimate for the year 2020, the valuation with the 19 P/S ratio would mean a year-end market cap around 20.8 billion. The calculation is made based on the assumption of increased demand for Slack lasting until mid of April. That valuation represents a 54 % upside from the current stock price.

Conclusion

Based on the latest numbers for user growth we received, Slack valuation seems favorable for a modest upside to the current stock price. Of course, there will be some users that will stop using the platform after the business lockdowns are lifted, but in my opinion, this number will be much lower than with services like Zoom, since Slack is useful also in an environment where workers are on-site, but just need a communication platform. Also, the estimates do not include a positive effect like an increased upgrade to paying customers from existing ones, that use the free version, because of the situation. Moreover, the estimated numbers for the rest of the year for obtaining new customers stayed at 5,000 a quarter. This may, although, not be the case since Slack’s brand awareness will grow because of this outbreak and could result in a higher number of new clients for the second half of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.