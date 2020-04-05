Home Depot Is A Covidiscount Stock

However, the outbreak is likely a short-term event, and thus Home Depot is trading at an 11% discount to fair value.

Bearishness towards the stock market is understandable in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. However, this creates a magnificent opportunity to "be greedy when others are fearful." Home Depot (HD) is one stock that such opportunistic investors should have their eyes on at this time.

With many businesses having shut down, and more than six million jobless claims being made, the U.S. economy is clearly in quite a rut (to put it mildy) due to the coronavirus outbreak. And that is true for the global economy. On both tiers, Home Depot is vulnerable, as its 2,290 stores operate in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

While Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer by revenue, all retailers in the home improvement sector will be affected, as only grocery retailers are likely to make money during the pandemic. A stalled economy and prospective customers not making large amounts of money are not ideal factors for companies like Home Depot or rival Lowe's (LOW). Small wonder that Home Depot's share price has plunged from its 52-week high of $247.36.

At close of market on 04/03/2020, Home Depot traded at $178.82 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

Now, given the economic circumstances within which Home Depot has to operate, why would any investor take a contrarian approach to the one that Mr. Market has clearly adopted? The answer is simple: the coronavirus outbreak will not be a long-term issue. It may be a year before a vaccine is deployed to full effect, but the outbreak is not likely to be a multi-year event.

Home Depot is thus undervalued for short-term reasons, even though long-term it is likely to be a winner. The likelihood of this is due to the profitability that this dominant home improvement retailer has demonstrated - as illustrated by its 14.37% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 88.52 billion 7.01 billion 2016 94.6 billion 7.96 billion 2017 100.9 billion 8.63 billion 2018 108.2 billion 11.12 billion 2019 110.23 billion 11.24 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Home Depot's investor relations page.

Home Depot has been profitable enough to reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for eleven years, and sans the coronavirus outbreak would likely have been able to sustain this streak - given the 58.65% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of $11.05 billion. This may be cut or frozen for the current year in order for Home Depot to cope with the economic fallout that the outbreak has caused, but this only means that Home Depot may be down - it does not mean it will be out.

Home Depot's ability to endure the coronavirus outbreak is borne out by its balance sheet. The long-term finances may make this an implausible claim at first blush, given that Home Depot has negative equity of -$3.11 billion and long-term debt of $33.74 billion. However, as noted, I expect the coronavirus outbreak to be a short-term event, and Home Depot's short-term finances are in decent shape, with total current liabilities of $18.38 billion offset by total current assets of $19.81 billion, cash-on-hand worth $2.13 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.11 billion. Once the outbreak abates, Home Depot will be able to shore up its balance sheet.

Home Depot will resume its One Home Depot strategy with renewed vigor after the coronavirus outbreak abates. Image provided by the New York Post.

After the outbreak abates, Home Depot will also be able to go full-throttle in pursuing its creation of the One Home Depot experience. The goal of this multi-year strategy is to integrate the brick-and-mortar retail outlets and the digital retail outlets to optimize customer requirements. Home Depot is investing approximately $11 billion in pursuit of this goal, and inevitably that capital allocation puts a cap on growth - earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is estimated to be 7.08%. For prospective investors, a discount to fair value is thus required, and Mr. Market is offering such a discount now.

At close of market on 04/03/2020, Home Depot traded at a share price of $178.82 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 - based on earnings-per-share of $10.25 - and sports a dividend yield of 3.31%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 22.75 and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.07%. These factors suggest that Home Depot is undervalued - is that the case?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.18 (17.69 / 15 = 1.18) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $151.54 (178.82 / 1.18 = 151.54). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.78 (17.69 / 22.75 = 0.78) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $229.26 (178.82 / 0.78 = 229.26).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.63 (2.07 / 3.31 = 0.63). Given that this is an indirect method and subject to various factors, I will use a cut-off ratio of 0.80. I will then divide the current share price by this cut-off ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $223.53 (178.82 / 0.80 = 223.53). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $199.73 (151.54 + 229.26 + 223.53 / 3 = 200.79). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 11%.

To sum up, Home Depot is caught in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, as are we all. Mr. Market has reacted bearishly to what is likely a short-term event, and value investors have thus been provided with an opportunity to start a long-term position with the most dominant home improvement retailer in the world - at an 11% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.