Forget About The Rule Of 72, For At Least 90 Days

I would like to see a 90-day freeze, acknowledging that COVID-19 has completely disrupted the “great American income machine”, forcing many tenants not to pay rent.

It all hit home last week when I began to dig deeper into the commercial mREIT sector. As many know, we cover this specialty REIT category for a variety of reasons.

One reason is that it helps us generate a greater understanding of commercial real estate capital markets, as many of the leading owners of real estate – like Blackstone (BX), KKR (KKR), Starwood, Apollo, and TPG – all operate publicly traded commercial mREIT platforms.

The second reason (we cover commercial mREITs) is to enhance our REIT portfolio by obtaining a slice of higher income. I have often said that I prefer commercial mREITs over REIT preferred shares because I can satisfy my yield requirements along with some modest price appreciation.

Back when I was in college (many moons ago) I learned about the “Rule of 72” that simply means that you can easily estimate the number of years that an investor can double their money.

I’m not sure who created this nifty tool, I’m sure it was before there were spreadsheets, but the way the “Rule of 72” works is that you can compute annual rate of return and how many years it will take to double your investment.

In the above-referenced (chart) example, an investment that generates 2% in dividend income would take 36 years to double. As my business school professor taught me, the “Rule of 72” is a useful tool for calculating interest (or dividend) income on the initial principal and also on the accumulated interest of previous periods.

Simply put, the income raises the principal value with each passing month and leads to higher exponential returns overall.

But wait just a minute, what would happen if the COVID-19 pandemic puts the brakes on income and all of a sudden, the world comes to a screeching halt as a result of widespread social distancing. In a recent marketplace article, I explained,

…we’re now seeing a new paradigm unfolding in the REIT sector in which the landlords are getting squeezed by their tenants, many of which are now not paying rent because they have no money… But most commercial landlords also have lenders that are also getting squeezed because the landlords are not able to pay their loan obligations, thus creating a chain reaction – all due to COVID-19.

As I began to ponder this, I became fixated on the fact that income is the primary reason that the “Rule of 72” exists in the first place. It’s the catalyst for earnings, dividends and total returns. And what is really happening in the world today is that income is becoming a scarce commodity, at least in the commercial real estate community.

For certain property sectors, like lodging and gaming, income has practically dried up, as most all Americans are practicing “physical distancing” and only leaving their homes for necessity reasons, like going to the grocery store or drugstore.

The chart below, illustrating the price performance of the lodging REIT sector, sums up the pay-by-the day business model:

Thus far, a number of REITs have already cut or suspended their dividend (Lodging REITs in yellow):

Source: iREIT

It’s now April 5th, a time in which many tenants are paying their rent to millions of landlords across the country. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that “physical distancing” prevents a unique set of challenges in which many companies will not be able to pay their rent due to financial or economic hardships.

While the CARES Act will provide relief to many businesses across the U.S., there is a larger list of companies that are excluded from the “business interruption” stimulus and this puts their landlords in a unique position as to whether to demand payment or negotiate some form of limited forbearance.

For small and mid-size businesses the CARES Act does provide for temporary relief in which the company can use the funds for payroll support, such as employee salaries, paid sick or medical leave, insurance premiums, and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.

Note that the business must have no more than 500 employees per physical location in certain industries to be eligible. This excludes hotels, casinos, and restaurants, so I’m not really sure why The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) decided to tell its landlords that it’s not paying rent, because they are covered by CARES and “should pay their rent”.

Nonetheless, there’s a long list of companies that aren’t covered and this continues to disrupt the commercial real estate sector in a big way.

As I have articulated to others, the significance of the “income disruption” element to the U.S. real estate sector is something like The Hulk (COVID-19) suddenly stopping a speeding freight train (the U.S. economy).

And perhaps the “temporary” interruption of income has all of a sudden sparked unprecedented fear into the minds of many income investors who were counting on the “Rule of 72” to grow their wealth.

What Next?

As I said, it’s early in April and we won’t know for a few weeks how many rent checks are cut, and we should more clarity on that situation when REITs begin to report Q1 earnings in early May.

But I’m confident that there will be more dividend cuts for REITs as they scramble to work with their tenants to collect as much as possible. Some landlords appear to be more accommodating than others.

What’s clear is that no landlord, REIT or not, has prepared for this sudden disruption that could bring far reaching havoc to landlords as they attempt to ride out this new paradigm of collecting rent while maintaining adequate cash flows.

As REIT analysts, we have become much more focused on payout ratios, credit quality, liquidity, and other risk management practices. We all knew that a recession was imminent, but nothing has prepared us for such a sudden shock to the income-producing asset class.

Although we have always focused on income (and earnings), we have pivoted to a more Grahamian-based mindset in which we are looking to invest in REITs that offer optimized risk-adjusted returns.

Recognizing that liquidity is now at a premium, we believe that now is not the time for unnecessary risk-taking, and that over the next 90 days or so, we are 100% laser-focused on identifying the highest quality companies with the strongest business models, recognizing that there could be a temporary disruption (such as a suspended dividend).

Keep in mind, that there were around fourteen REITs that increased their annual dividend during the last recession (two have since cut), leaving a dozen REITs with a record of boosting dividends during the last recession (data provided by Justin Law):

Digital Realty Trust (DLR.PK) 16 years in a row

(DLR.PK) 16 years in a row Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 16 years in a row*

(ELS) 16 years in a row* Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 17 years in a row

(OHI) 17 years in a row National Health Investors (NHI) 18 years in a row

(NHI) 18 years in a row W.P. Carey (WPC) 23 years in a row

(WPC) 23 years in a row Essex Property Trust (ESS) 26 years in a row

(ESS) 26 years in a row Urstadt Biddle (UBA) 26 years in a row

(UBA) 26 years in a row Realty Income (O) 27 years in a row

(O) 27 years in a row Tanger Outlets (SKT) 27 years in a row

(SKT) 27 years in a row National Retail Properties (NNN) 30 years in a row

(NNN) 30 years in a row Universal Health Realty (UHT) UHT 34 years in a row

(UHT) UHT 34 years in a row Federal Realty (FRT) 52 years in a row

*cut in 2004 so streak was broken

And there’s a growing list of REITs that have increased their dividend for at least 10 years in a row (data provided by Justin Law):

Apartment Investment & Management (AIV) 10 years in a row

(AIV) 10 years in a row American Tower Corp. (AMT) 10 years in a row

(AMT) 10 years in a row Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) 10 years in a row

(ARE) 10 years in a row CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 10 years in a row

(COR) 10 years in a row Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10 years in a row

(CPT) 10 years in a row CubeSmart (CUBE) 10 years in a row

(CUBE) 10 years in a row Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 10 years in a row

(DEI) 10 years in a row EPR Properties (EPR) 10 years in a row

(EPR) 10 years in a row Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 10 years in a row

(EXR) 10 years in a row Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 10 years in a row

(IRM) 10 years in a row Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) 10 years in a row

(MAA) 10 years in a row Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) 11 years in a row

(ROIC) 11 years in a row Simon Property Group (SPG) 10 years in a row

(SPG) 10 years in a row STAG Industrial (STAG) 10 years in a row

(STAG) 10 years in a row Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) 10 years in a row

(TCO.PK) 10 years in a row UDR Inc. (UDR) 10 years in a row

Within the combined list of 28 REITs (12 increased during the last recession and 16 increased since) you can see (below) that there are 5 Industrial REITs, 4 Net Lease REITs, 4 Health Care REITs, 3 Mall REITs, 3 Shopping Center REITs, 2 Diversified REITs, 2 Self Storage REITs, 2 Data Center REITs, 1 Industrial REIT, 1 Cell Tower REIT and 1 Manufactured Housing REIT that have increased their annual dividend for at least 10 years in a row:

Source: iREIT

And given this unprecedented point in time in which COVID-19 has literally shut off the income spigot for many landlords, we wonder: How many of these REITs will be able to continue with their respective dividend growth track records?

Answer: We believe that it’s possible to see at least two names being dropped from the list, possibly more.

In case you missed it, I wrote an extensive article on the mall REIT sector a few days ago, in which I explained that “I’m becoming increasingly fixated on the fact that the coronavirus could have long-term impacts on consumers, retailers, and retail landlords alike.”

And I added,

There are many, many retailers that are already hanging on by a thread. So this black-swan event will likely accelerate store closures and put added pressure on mall occupancies.

To be clear, we were fearful of Taubman Centers ability to maintain its dividend record even before COVID-19, and if it weren’t for the Simon merger (with TCO) we believe that Taubman would have followed the path of Macerich, Washington Prime, and PREIT and have been forced to cut its dividend.

And although Tanger has one of the best overall track records of paying the dividend in the mall REIT sector, it became increasingly clear that temporary social distancing was going to put added pressure on rent collection that could likely lead to a dividend suspension in Q2-20 and Q3-20. As noted, many larger retail chains are not included in the CARES Act and we believe that this pandemic puts Tanger at a high risk of not covering its dividend.

There are five apartment REITs on the “golden child” list and Essex ranks as one of the stalwarts with an impressive 26 years in a row of dividend growth. Quite clearly apartments are also at an elevated risk of losing income due to rent deferrals, bad debt, and a decline in lease rates (more concessions). Also, because of a surge in unemployment claims, many apartment landlords have instituted eviction moratoriums, as well as case-by-case, 60-90 day rent deferral programs.

Given this stage in the COVID-19 outcome, it’s hard for us to determine the earnings (or income) impact; however, we are reducing our FFO/sh targets by 5% across the board and we have lowered our price targets by 20%.

There are four Net Lease REITs on the coveted “dividend diva” list and we believe that one of these, EPR Properties (EPR), is at a high risk of a dividend cut. In a recent article I explained,

…it seems obvious, at this point, that EPR is likely to experience significant FFO pains in 2020 with a large part of its tenants unable to open their doors. It’s only a matter of time before we start to see store closure’s and bankruptcies in the experiential areas that EPR focuses on.

It does not appear that theaters are included in the CARES Act and thus the theater chains are going to struggle to pay rent to their landlords. We have already been bearish with regard to EPR’s elevated payout ratio (85% based on AFFO) with leaves little cushion to offset rent concessions over the next 60 to 90 days.

The healthcare REITs held up fairly well during the last recession, hence the reason there are four on the dividend list. In a recent article I explained why I believe that Omega Healthcare has a good chance of maintaining its record:

88% of Omega’s rent checks are tied to government pay providers. And while that’s historically been problematic, the tables have officially been turned… Yet the CARES Act should provide much-needed assistance that enables the operators to keep these “critical-need” facilities going. As a backstop, Omega does have some cushion to work with: $70 million of free cash flow after dividends. Even if some operators need assistance, we don’t see that disrupting the dividend since the rents could be extended from Q2 to Q3/Q4.

The shopping center REITs, just like malls, have an elevated risk of rent losses, and we believe that all three of the REITs have a good chance of keeping their dividend record intact. Unlike malls that function as enclosed storefronts, shopping centers provide more “social distancing” and should suffer less short-term impact.

Also, all three of these REITs have necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores and drugstores that provide a majority of their rental income. And the smaller local and regional tenants are covered under the CARES Act and that should provide the companies with temporary relief.

Of course, our overall favorite in that group is Federal Realty that is also the dominant “dividend king” with an impressive record of paying and increasing dividends for 52 years in a row. That would be a hard record for COVID-19 to break!

Now most of the other sectors are fairly pandemic proof (none are immune) and that includes data centers, cell towers, self-storage, and manufactured housing.

However, I do want to point out that Iron Mountain (IRM), classified under the diversified grouping, is also on the list, with a record of 10 years of dividend growth in a row. While we are maintaining a Strong Buy, we recently added the “speculative” tag given the company’s higher leverage and service model.

Given these unprecedented times, and the fact that many U.S. workers are unable to leave their home, Iron Mountain is at a greater risk of servicing their customers, based on the fact that many businesses are closed. This will likely out more pressure on Iron Mountain’s cash flows over the next few months.

Forget About The Rule Of 72, For At Least 90 Days

Now, back to the “Rule of 72”, and as I said, this tool is based on income and for many income-oriented real estate investors, the next 90 days (or longer) will likely disrupt the model of repeatability. While we are always focused on safe and durable sources of rental income, we recognize that these unprecedented times could mean unprecedented dividend cuts.

For that reason, we are preparing for quite a few (dividend cuts), especially the weaker hands that are already experiencing tighter payout ratios and elevated leverage. In fact, we are fully expecting for some REITs to suspend their dividend for one or two quarters (while they sort out rent collection) and then payout a year-end special dividend.

We expect to see another stimulus package shortly that will likely include TARP money to assist the commercial real estate lending market, that includes commercial mREITs. With rental income being scarce for at least the next 90 days, there will be a wave of loan defaults triggered unless the government provides relief.

Again, this is unprecedented in terms of the speed at which the disruption has literally shutdown the entire rental income market.

Some of have argued that the U.S. should suspend all rent payments and loan payments for 90 days, or essentially freeze all business activities until this pandemic subsides. I heard one CFO tell me last week that she would like to see a “margin call holiday” that allows the lender to “freeze” all cash calls in order to preserve liquidity.

Regardless of the current state of income, we are hard at work as we seek to own some of the highest quality real estate on the planet “at bargain prices”. While there will be obvious pain over the next several months, we recognize that eventually the income engines will crank back up.

Some property sectors will normalize, and others will not (i.e. malls). And we know that it’s because of the disruption (of rental income) that we are getting bargain real estate that will eventually produce repeatable sources of dividends.

So, you can see now, why we are forgetting about the “Rule of 72” for at least 90 days (possibly longer) while we take part in one of the most unprecedented REIT buying opportunities in a lifetime.

And to be clear, these are unprecedented times, as JPMorgan expects the “staggering job losses” in the U.S. “will continue for another week”. This week “an estimated 7 million Americans will file for unemployment insurance benefits through the week ending April 4”.

"In the last week of March, a record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, and in the previous week, 3.3 million also filed. That means so far, nearly 10 million people have been laid off and sought assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic."

Simply put, the “great American Income machine” known as U.S. workers has come to a sudden stop, and what is completely astonishing is that it was not predictable, at least in terms of its financial implications.

We could debate the term “black swan” and whether COVID-19 was predictable in terms of its implications in finance. However, I don’t see any argument that the damage to the U.S. economy will take some rebuilding as new habits are being formed (as I type) that could reshape many sectors such as office, retail, and restaurants.

The consumer is not going to rush out to the movie theater immediately or other entertainment venues until they feel safe. In my opinion, this is going to take a while, and for certain sectors, the post COVID-19 economy could be transformative in nature.

In other words, I don’t see the income spigot turning on overnight, as some have suggested. I believe that there will be a trickle in a month or two (hopefully!) when the pandemic is contained, and healthcare officials assure us that it’s safe to venture out.

But I don’t foresee a real estate economy in which all engines are firing until later in the year. And during that time, behaviors will change and more REIT dividends will be cut. Here’s a list of REITs that increased dividends for 5 to 9 years in a row (data provided by Justin Law).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 5 years in a row

(DRE) 5 years in a row MGM Growth Properties (MGP) 5 years in a row

(MGP) 5 years in a row National Storage Affiliates (NSA) 5 years in a row

(NSA) 5 years in a row NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) 5 years in a row

(NXRT) 5 years in a row STORE Capital (STOR) 5 years in a row

(STOR) 5 years in a row Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 6 years in a row

(BFS) 6 years in a row Crown Castle International (CCI) 6 years in a row

(CCI) 6 years in a row Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) 6 years in a row

(CHCT) 6 years in a row Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 6 years in a row

(EQIX) 6 years in a row Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLP) 6 years in a row

(GLP) 6 years in a row Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 6 years in a row

(LAND) 6 years in a row PS Business Parks (PSB) 6 years in a row

(PSB) 6 years in a row Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 7 years in a row

(AKR) 7 years in a row Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 7 years in a row

(BRX) 7 years in a row CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 7 years in a row

(CONE) 7 years in a row Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 7 years in a row

(LAMR) 7 years in a row Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 7 years in a row

(MPW) 7 years in a row Prologis Inc. (PLD) 7 years in a row

(PLD) 7 years in a row QTS Realty Trust (QTS) 7 years in a row

(QTS) 7 years in a row Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 7 years in a row

(REG) 7 years in a row Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 7 years in a row

(REXR) 7 years in a row Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 8 years in a row

(ABR) 8 years in a row Agree Realty (ADC) 8 years in a row

(ADC) 8 years in a row Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) 8 years in a row

(AHH) 8 years in a row Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) 8 years in a row

(BPY) 8 years in a row EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 8 years in a row

(EGP) 8 years in a row First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) 8 years in a row

(FR) 8 years in a row GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 8 years in a row

(GEO) 8 years in a row Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 8 years in a row

(GTY) 8 years in a row Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 8 years in a row

(HTA) 8 years in a row Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 9 years in a row

(APTS) 9 years in a row Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) 9 years in a row

(AVB) 9 years in a row SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9 years in a row

(SLG) 9 years in a row Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 9 years in a row

(TRNO) 9 years in a row Ventas Inc. (VTR) 9 years in a row

(VTR) 9 years in a row Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 9 years in a row

In summary, in a perfect world, I would like to see a 90-day freeze, acknowledging that COVID-19 has completely disrupted the “great American income machine” forcing many tenants not to pay rent, that has triggered their landlords to default on their lenders and/or shareholders.

Without rental income, many REITs will be forced to suspend dividends, forcing many of them to hit the restart button on their impressive dividend records. The CARES Act should help certain REIT sectors survive, while other sectors are being decimated (i.e. hotels).

While it’s important to recognize that “during normal times” a dividend payment is the ultimate sign of corporate strength, these are not ordinary times and that’s why we are carefully analyzing REITs from the ground up. The “Rule of 72” is not applicable now, and our strategy for navigating the sector is to be mindful of “supply and demand” and pay close attention to the underlying value of the real estate.

REIT shares can be purchased today at very wide discounts, and we are becoming much more tactical in the long-term value creation that can be created by holding shares in companies that are made up of the high-quality real estate.

We recognize that there will likely be short-term income interruption, and possibly dividend suspensions; however, long-term the opportunity set looks favorable, and we believe there will be extraordinary value creation by holding shares in some of the most valuable real estate stocks in the world.

We believe that dividend suspensions will mirror the suspension in U.S. commerce. Generally, they will be prudent, and the goal of REIT management should be to maximize returns. That is different from maintaining dividends in a period of commerce suspension.

In the words of Benjamin Graham,

Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end we could count great compensations.

But to quote the legendary investor Ben Graham (author of The Intelligent Investor) without reference to the greatest lesson during these unprecedented times would be disingenuous. While I can't utilize the "rule of 72" toolkit over the next 90 days, I can practice "intelligent investing" or as Graham defined it, the margin of safety that constitutes a “favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

