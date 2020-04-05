Bond Market Week In Review For 3/30-4/2

Investment thesis: On the plus side, the Fed's moves to backstop the credit market are starting to work; yields are coming down. However, there is still a lot of fear in the market, as witnessed in the still-strong bid for Treasuries. And the other bond markets are meandering. Right now, cash is still king.

There's some good news to report: the Federal Reserve's programs to ease credit market stress are working. Let's start with the St. Louis Fed's Financial Stress Index: This was update Friday morning. It was below 0 for most of the last five years. Although the index spiked due to a giant cash crunch in the economy, the index dropped a bit on Friday. Despite the large recent spike, the index is still below levels reached during the Great Recession.

We're also seeing corporate yields drop a bit. After shooting up a few weeks ago, AAA and BBB yields have dropped. AAA yields (in blue) are back to near the lows of the last five years. BBB yields have a ways to go before hitting five-year lows. But they have some down pretty sharply over the last week. Remember, big moves in either direction are very atypical for the bond market; it typically moves at a glacial pace. CCC yields are still elevated. However, they, too, have moved a bit lower recently. And this is still below levels from the Great Recession.

And the corporate yield curve is also dropping: The entire short-end of the curve has come in, as has ... ... the long-end of the corporate yield curve.

There is still some stress in the commercial paper markets: Non-financial paper rates are still elevated, as are ... ... financial paper rates.

However, both markets have stabilized thanks to the Fed providing a massive backstop to the entire market.

The overall picture in the above charts is only for a week, so don't read too much into it. However, in some cases (see the AAA performance), the declines are large. And in others (junk bonds; CCC) they could have been a lot worse. The Fed's actions have clearly had the intended effect of soothing bond traders.

Let's move to this week's performance tables and charts: There's still a modest bid in the Treasury market as the entire complex is higher. However, the belly of the curve outperformed the longer end by a touch. The two-week charts still show that the Treasury market ETFs are near two-month highs. Also note they're so far having a more difficult time making new highs. Most of the other bond ETFs were lower this week. Floaters were the top performer, followed by the intermediate corporate bond ETF. Notice that junk bonds were the worst performers, followed by emerging markets sovereign debt. Despite a backstop from the Fed, munis were also off, probably due to their upcoming poor budget performance.

On the plus side, all of the charts have rebounded from recent sell-offs. But none of them point to continued moves higher. And, with the uncertainty in the economy right now, even the bond market isn't the best bet.

