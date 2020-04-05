Park National's Margin To Remain Stable Due To Balance Sheet Positioning

Due to Park National Corporation’s (PRK) current balance sheet positioning, the net interest margin will be mostly stable this year following the sharp interest rate plunge in March 2020. A simulation run by the management shows that a 200bps cut in interest rates can increase net interest income by 0.5% over twelve months. Partly based on the results of this simulation, I’m expecting the margin to remain mostly unchanged throughout 2020. The margin stability and low loan growth will likely drive earnings this year. Moreover, non-interest expenses will likely decline, which will further boost earnings in 2020. I’m expecting non-interest expenses to decrease due to the non-recurrence of some one-time items booked in 2019. Consequently, I’m expecting PRK’s earnings to increase by 3% year-over-year in 2020 to $6.45 per share. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, PRK appears to be a good investment for a holding period of around nine months. However, PRK’s stock price will likely remain down in the next few months due to risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Stable Margin, Loan Growth to Support Net Interest Income this Year

Fixed-rate loans with maturities of more than one year make up around 32% of PRK’s commercial portfolio (including commercial real estate). These fixed-rate loans will support the average yield and, consequently, net interest margin (NIM) following the federal funds rate cut. Moreover, around 70% of PRK’s time deposits and 22% of PRK’s long-term debt will mature this year, which will further support the NIM in 2020. A simulation run by the management shows that net interest income can increase by 0.5% if interest rates decline by 200bps, as mentioned in the latest 10-K filing. Based on this guidance and my expectations of balance sheet growth, I’m expecting PRK’s NIM to increase by only 2bps in 2020 over 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

I’m expecting loans to continue to grow this year, which will further support net interest income. However, I’m expecting loan growth to slow down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a resultant drop in business activity. Due to COVID-19, I’m expecting a loan growth of only 0.2% in each of the first two quarters of 2020, followed by a recovery to a 0.5% growth rate in the third quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting net loans to grow by 1.4% year-over-year, as shown in the table below.

Dip in Non-Interest Expenses to Further Support Earnings

PRK booked merger expenses of around $11.2 million last year due to its acquisition of Carolina Alliance Bank. I’m expecting no merger and acquisition activity this year; therefore, I’m expecting PRK’s non-interest expenses to decline in 2020 compared to 2019 due to an absence of merger expenses. Moreover, PRK spent $2.4 million in rebranding last year, which I’m not expecting to recur in 2020. On the other hand, the FDIC assessment expense will likely normalize this year, which will drive non-interest expenses in 2020. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to decline by 1.0% year-over-year in 2020. After adjusting for merger expenses, non-interest expenses are likely to increase by 3.4% year-over-year this year.

Expecting Earnings to Increase to $6.45 per Share

The slight increase in NIM, loan growth, and dip in non-interest expenses will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, non-interest income will likely decline this year due to the stock market, which will constrain earnings growth. PRK booked gains on equity securities of $5.1 million in 2019, which will most probably not happen again this year due to the stock market crash. Moreover, I’m expecting provisions charges for loan losses to increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I’m expecting PRK’s non-interest income to dip by 1.6% year-over-year in 2020. Considering the changes in the income statement line items mentioned above, I’m expecting PRK’s earnings to increase by 2.6% year-over-year in 2020 to $6.45 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

I’m expecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy to begin tapering off in the third quarter of 2020. If the COVID-19 pandemic lasts longer then my expectations, then the actual results posted might miss the earnings estimates. The loan growth can slow down even further, and provisioning charges for loan losses can rise further if the effects of COVID-19 get prolonged. Due to the COVID-19 related risks, I believe PRK’s stock price will remain down in the next few months.

I’m expecting PRK to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current rate of $1.02 per share throughout 2020. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 5.9%. The threat of a dividend cut is low because the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 66%, which is in line with the company’s five-year average. Additionally, PRK is well-capitalized, which reduces pressure from regulations to cut dividends. PRK’s tier I risk-based ratio was reported at 11.05% at the end of 2019, as opposed to the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%.

Adopting a Neutral Rating

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible-book ratio (P/TB) to value PRK. The stock traded at a P/TB multiple of 1.98 in 2019. Multiplying this P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $49.7 gives a target price of $98.4 for December 2020. As shown in the shaded column below, the target price implies a 35.5% upside from PRK's April 3 closing price. The table also shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The high price upside suggests that PRK is a good investment for a holding period of nine months. However, the risks discussed above are likely to keep PRK’s stock price down in the next four to five months. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock for the near-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.