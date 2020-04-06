Base Metals And Industrial Commodities- First Quarter 2020 Review

The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q1 was LME lead, which fell 11.23%. LME copper, COMEX copper futures, aluminum, tin, nickel, and zinc all posted more significant percentage losses.

Meanwhile, the price of iron ore moved almost 10% lower in Q1, and the Baltic Dry Index plunged almost 50% in Q1 after dropping over 40% in Q4 2019.

Industrial commodity prices experienced a perfect bearish storm as economic activity around the world ground to a halt as the Coronavirus spread across the globe. When OPEC and Russia abandoned production quotas on March 6, the price of crude oil dropped to the lowest levels in almost two decades. Falling energy prices cause production costs to decline, allowing producers to sell at far lower levels. At the same time, wild currency volatility and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes weighed on the sector. Moreover, a deflationary spiral that began in China and spread across the world over the past three months created the most bearish conditions in the stock market and all other asset classes since the 1930s.

2020 started with optimism over trade as the US and China signed a “phase one” deal that de-escalated the trade war that had hung over industrial commodities and other markets throughout 2019. At the same time, the December 12 election in the UK paved the way for a Brexit with a deal with the EU that removed another level of uncertainty from markets. Many commodities, including base metals, hit their highs for the quarter during the early days of 2020. As the Coronavirus spread began to impact the Chinese economy, prices fell. China is the demand side of the equation for base metals, industrial commodities, and most raw materials. When the virus spread beyond China’s borders in February, prices slumped, at the end of the month and into March, the slump turned into price carnage.

Central banks around the world slashed interest rates. Monetary and fiscal stimulus programs rose to unprecedented levels throughout March. Short-term interest rates in the US fell to zero percent, and both the US Fed and ECB fired bazookas of liquidity at markets. Typically, falling interest rates are supportive of base metals and commodities prices as they lower the cost of carrying inventories. However, Q1 2020 was anything but an ordinary time in markets. The quarter ended with the number of cases of Coronaviruses and fatalities rising. Central Banks and government policies have aimed at stabilizing economies worldwide, while scientists scramble to find effective treatments and a vaccine. Healthcare systems across the globe reached the brink as professionals cared for the sick, and leaders looked to slow the spread of infections. Scientific progress is slow compared to the spread of COVID-19 and the reaction in markets. The deflationary spiral has been a symptom of the global pandemic, which is the worst since the 1918 Spanish flu that claimed fifty to one-hundred million victims. As we head into the second quarter of 2020, the world remains on edge, and markets faced the world financial crisis since the Great Depression in the 1930s. The environment was highly bearish for the prices of base metals and all industrial commodities.

The Invesco DB Base Metals product (DBB) reflects the price action in copper, zinc, and aluminum on the London Metals Exchange. The base metals tend to move together when it comes to macroeconomic issues and risk-off environments. In Q2, the global economic contraction will be the leading factor facing markets as the world looks to contain the spread of the virus. The economic legacy of Q1 2020 is likely to be a dark financial cloud hanging over the markets for years to come causing wide price variance.

Copper

In 2019, the red metal was 6.43% higher in the futures market in the US and 3.38% higher on the three-month forward market at the LME in London. Copper is the leader of the base metals sector, and it led it lower in Q1 with a loss of 20.34% on COMEX and 22.17% on the London Metals Exchange.

After failing to reach the $3 per pound level in April 2019, copper fell below the late 2018 low to $2.4675 during the week of September 3, 2019, when it put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart. The low came after the US and Chinese trade war escalated in August. In Q4 2019, progress on trade that led to a “phase one” trade agreement pushed the price back to the $2.80 per pound level on the nearby futures contract. In early Q1, copper traded to a peak of $2.8930 when the global pandemic began to take hold of markets and worsened throughout the quarter.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper had made lower highs and lower lows since June 2018 until Q1 when it broke to the downside and moved towards the $2 level on the continuous futures contract. Copper was in oversold territory on the weekly chart at the end of Q1 as the price fell below medium-term technical support at $2.4675 in March.

It is critical to remember that risk-off conditions sent the price of copper from $4.2160 to $1.2475 in 2008, which is a red flag for the price of the red metal. A significant indicator of the short-term price direction of the base metal tends to be the level of LME stocks.

Source: Kitco/LME

At the end of Q1 2020, inventories stood at 222,225 tons, an increase of 76,525 tons or 52.52% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The rising stockpiles weigh on the price of the red metal as they are a sign of demand destruction in China and around the world.

Source: Kitco/COMEX

Meanwhile, stocks on COMEX were at the 37,951 tons at the end of Q4 and fell to 31,651 tons at the end of Q1 2020, a decline of 6,300 tons or 16.6%. On the two exchanges, stockpiles experienced a significant rise in Q1.

US interest short-term interest rates declined to the levels seen in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis during Q1 at zero percent. Fiscal and monetary policy stimulus rose to unprecedented levels in March, but the flood of liquidity to stabilize markets is a symptom of the global pandemic and its impact on the worldwide economy. Copper is likely to continue to reflect the risk-off conditions and halt in business activity around the globe.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016, which is now the level of critical support as we head into Q2. Technical resistance is at the mid-January high of $2.8860 per pound.

Nearby copper futures on COMEX settled at $2.2280 on March 31, and three-month forwards on the LME were at $4811.50 per ton.

Aluminum

The price of three-month LME aluminum forwards moved 0.92% lower over in 2019. In Q1, aluminum forwards fell 16.68%.

While trade was the critical issue for the aluminum market in 2018 and 2019, like all other markets, the halt of the global economy on the back of the worldwide pandemic weighed on the price of the nonferrous metal leading to an almost 16% decline in Q1 2020.

Aluminum inventories on the London Metals Exchange fell from 1,475,025 metric tons at the end of Q4 2019 to 1,148,750 tons at the end of Q1 2020, a decline of 326,275 tons or 22.12% after a rise of over 59% in Q4.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the one-year chart highlights, aluminum stocks flooded into LME warehouses starting in late November 2019 but fell during Q1 2020, reaching a low in late March.

Shares of Alcoa (AA) fell dramatically with weakness in the price of aluminum and risk-off conditions on the back of the global pandemic. AA shares closed 2019 at $21.51 per share and fell to $6.16 at the end of Q1, a decline of 71.36% over the past three months. AA underperformed the price action in aluminum and the stock market in Q1 as the shares reflect the deflationary spiral in the world.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel forwards moved 31.79% higher in 2019 as the market prepared for Indonesia’s export ban that started on January 1, 2020. In Q1, the price of nickel forwards on the LME posted a 19.73% decline as risk-off conditions trumped all other fundamental and technical factors.

Indonesia is a leading nickel producer. The market had expected a mineral export ban to begin in 2022. However, the government accelerated the ban, which started on January 1, 2020. The price of nickel exploded higher on the back of the export ban in Indonesia in 2019. The trend towards electric automobiles continues to underpin the nickel market. Nickel was the best-performing base metal in 2019 and the only metal to post a double-digit percentage gain for the year. Coronavirus in Q1 caused the price of nickel to implode, and that trend could continue over the coming months.

On the LME, nickel inventories rose from 150,690 at the end of Q4 2019 to 229,812 tons at the end of Q1 2020, 79,122 tons, or 52.5% higher than at the end of 2019. Nickel stocks were 27.53% lower in 2019. In 2018, LME stocks fell by over 150,000 metric tons, but the trend of falling inventories ended in Q1 2020. The Indonesian export ban and rising demand from electric vehicle batteries provide some support for the price of nickel, but the worldwide pandemic was the overriding factor for the price path of the metal in Q1.

Exchange stocks of nickel tend to be a higher grade suitable for battery production, while nickel for steelmaking requires a lower grade. These days, only around 5% of annual nickel production goes into batteries while 1% is needed for EV power plants, but that percentage is likely to fall, particularly with the significant decline in the price of crude oil and petroleum-based fuels in Q1.

Three-month nickel forwards closed Q1 at $11,298 per ton, at the bottom end of the trading range in 2020. Demand from electric cars is supportive of the price of the nonferrous metal, but the global pandemic will continue to be the most significant issue facing all markets.

Lead

The price of lead fell 4.02% in 2019. In Q1, lead forwards were the best performing metal on the LME, which is not saying much. Three-month LME lead forwards was 11.23% lower and closed on March 31, 2020, at $1,718.50 per ton.

Lead is a thinly traded metal, and it is always a possibility that there are both price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. Lead stocks on the LME were at the 66,325 level at the end of Q4 2019 and moved to 71,125 tons at the end of Q1, 4,800 tons, or 7.24% higher over the first three months of 2020. The stocks had declined by 38.29% in 2019.

Demand for batteries around the world is supportive of the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer and consumer of lead and the biggest player in the market, which lends the price of the metal to price manipulation. The Chinese anti-pollution policies have increased the demand for electric automobiles, which is supportive of the price of lead. There is some degree of correlation between the price of oil and lead as higher oil prices increase the demand for electric vehicles and falling oil prices do the opposite. Crude oil tanked in Q1, which weighed on lead, but the virus and risk-off conditions were the overwhelming factors pushing the price of the base metal lower. Economic contraction around the globe could continue to weigh on the price of lead in Q2 and beyond. On a longer-term basis, lead is a promising metal because of its consumption in batteries, a global market that continues to grow. However, the downside potential is substantial as we will into the second quarter of 2020.

Zinc

The price of zinc moved 6.53% lower in 2019. In Q1, the price of zinc declined by 17.93%. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $1,879.50 per ton on March 31, 2020. After achieving a multiyear high in February 2018, the price of zinc moved steadily lower on the back of increasing stockpiles, and weak Chinese demand. Supplies of zinc concentrates have been rising because of high prices last year. New production from China and Peru weighed on the price of zinc, and lower demand because of escalating trade tensions had sent prices significantly lower. The zinc market had been tight because of depleted mine supply, but higher prices brought new production to the market, and the $2500 per ton level, which has become a significant pivot point for the metal gave way. In Q1, the global pandemic sent the price below $2000 per ton, which was a level of technical and psychological support. LME stocks moved higher in Q1. LME inventories rose from 51,225 at the end of Q4 to 73,125 tons on March 31, an increase of 42.75%. Zinc inventories had declined significantly over the past two years, but they rose during the first quarter of 2020. The fundamentals for zinc shifted with new production at higher prices, and we witnessed a shift in the production and pricing cycles in the zinc market. Coronavirus hit all of the base metals in Q1, and the zinc market was no exception.

Tin

Tin is the most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. In 2019, the price of tin moved 13.26% lower. In Q1, tin added to the losses with a decline of 14.78%. Tin was the worst-performing base metal on the LME, and the only one to post a double-digit percentage loss in 2019. In Q1, tin was the second-best performer, but the price still declined by almost 15%.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. Indonesian output is on the decline, but in other areas of the world, it has risen. In Q1, tin dropped below the $15,000 level. Stocks on the LME moved lower in Q1; they were at the 6,245-ton level, down 865 tons as of March 31. Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $14,360 per ton on the final day of March.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q2 2020

Base metals and industrial commodities are heading into the second quarter of 2020 under an umbrella of the worst economic conditions since the 1930s. The longer the virus remains out of control and spreads around the planet like wildfire, the higher the financial cost.

Keep a critical eye on LME stock movements as the trend in inventories can provide some clues about the path of least resistance of prices. Throughout the years, we witnessed many examples where stocks pushed prices around. However, always view inventories with a grain of salt as they can create a mirage when it comes to the path of least resistance of prices.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals were in deficit, and some had surplus inventories when the pandemic emerged.

In 2019, the price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, jumped 32.27% higher on the back of supply shortages from Brazil. In Q1, nearby iron ore futures fell 9.66%. Nearby iron ore futures finished Q1 at $82.69 per ton. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in the production of steel. U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) stock was trading at $6.31 per share compared to $11.41 at the end Q4; the stock almost halved in value in Q1. X shares had lagged the stock market in 2019 and continued to underperform the leading indices during the price carnage in late February and March 2020.

The Baltic Dry Index was 14.24% lower in 2019. In Q1, the BDI fell 49.72%. Even though the BDI experienced seasonal weakness during the winter months, the deflationary spiral and halt of economic activity weighed on the BDI and freight rates at the end of Q1. The index that represents the freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is often a sign of demand for commodities. The BDI closed Q1 at the 548 level. The level of the BDI reflects the conditions created by the global pandemic.

The global pandemic has changed the world from a short-term perspective, but the impact will last long after scientists discover effective treatments and a vaccine. The bottom line for base metals and other commodities is that we will feel the effect for years to come. While the deflationary spiral is bearish for prices, unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary policy stimulus could cause inflationary pressures. At the same time, as the contraction leads to lower levels of output of all of the base metals, inventories will decline, and prices should find bottoms. We could be in for very volatile price action for the foreseeable future. As we head into Q2, the downward spiral in prices continued.

Source: Barchart

DBB is the ETF product that tracks the base metals sector. DBB moved from $14.94 at the end of Q4 2019 to $12.35 at the end of Q1 2020. DBB fell by 17.34%. The product did an excellent job reflecting the losses in the copper, aluminum, and zinc markets in Q1. DBB does not list lead, nickel, or tin LME forwards in its top holdings, and the prospectus says, “The index Commodities consists of aluminum, zinc, and copper-Grade A.”

DBB has net assets of $101.42 million, trades an average of 109,490 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The net assets and average trading volume fell from the level at the end of Q4 2019.

Expect lots of price volatility in the base metals and industrial commodity sector of the commodity market over the coming quarter and beyond. While economic contraction is bearish for prices, and we are likely to see lower levels, inflationary policies to combat the financial symptoms of the pandemic and a significant decline in production could give way to lots of two-way price volatility. Keep those stops tight and take profits when they are on the table. Markets rarely move in a straight line, which creates an environment where trading opportunities to increase. The current market conditions favor trading rather than any medium or long-term positions.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

