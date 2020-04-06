Capstone Turbine: Weak Preliminary Q4 Results But Still In Compliance With Debt Covenants

With a near-term bankruptcy filing becoming increasingly likely, investors should continue to avoid the shares or sell existing positions.

Company unlikely to achieve stated adjusted EBITDA targets going forward, resulting in a likely breach of the consolidated adjusted EBITDA covenant kicking in at the end of the September quarter.

Company reports very weak preliminary Q4 sales numbers as double whammy of new oil price war and COVID-19 pandemic hits.

Note:

I have covered Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Friday afternoon, ailing microturbine manufacturer Capstone Turbine reported very weak preliminary Q4/FY2020 results with revenues down 35% quarter-over-quarter and almost 50% year-over-year.

Two weeks ago, the company already warned investors on the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacting its financial condition and results of operations.

Picture: C800 Signature Series Microturbine - Source: Company Website

In addition, the recent turmoil in the oil and gas markets has further added to the company's woes as customers have started to push out product deliveries under existing contracts.

Particularly one statement caught my eye at that time:

Capstone may also be unable to comply with the financial and other material covenants under its debt and other material agreements, and may not be able to negotiate waivers or amendments to such material agreements in order to maintain ongoing compliance.

Remember, the company has been subject to a $12 million minimum liquidity covenant governing $30 million in expensive senior secured debt owed to a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs (GS) which effectively reduced available liquidity at the end of Q3/FY2020 to just $4.7 million.

But fortunately, the note purchase agreement with Goldman Sachs stipulated a $3 million reduction in the minimum liquidity covenant as of February 4, 2020 thus providing some much needed short-term relief.

As a result, the company's available liquidity has increased to $6.1 million at the end of the quarter as estimated free cash flow of negative $4.2 million was partially offset by $2.6 million in financing proceeds, likely from additional sales of common stock into the open market.

During the quarter, the company slowed down inventory purchases by more than 35% sequentially thus avoiding approximately $4.6 million in cash outflows.

While management has not provided a preliminary EBITDA estimate, the press release clearly states that "the decrease in product and aftermarket revenue is expected to negatively impact the net loss and Adjusted EBITDA results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020."

Keep in mind that the company is also subject to an adjusted EBITDA covenant with regards to the above discussed Goldman Sachs debt which will be applied for the first time in the September quarter:

Company shall not permit Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as at the end of any Fiscal Quarter, beginning with the Fiscal Quarter ending September 30, 2020, for the four Fiscal Quarter period then ended to be less than the correlative amount indicated below (with corresponding calendar quarters also included as reference):

Source: Goldman Sachs Note Purchase Agreement, Page 72

In layman's terms: To remain in compliance, consolidated EBITDA losses for Q3 and Q4/FY2020 as well as Q1 and Q2/FY2021 should remain at or below $11.18 million when the covenant kicks in about six months from now.

The company reported Q3/FY2020 adjusted EBITDA of -$2.65 million but given the very weak preliminary Q4/FY2020 top-line number, I would conservatively estimate the reported adjusted Q4 EBITDA loss to be between $5.5 and $6.5 million.

At the mid-point of the estimated range, aggregate adjusted EBITDA loss for Q3 and Q4/FY2020 would already calculate to -$8.65 million, leaving only a little over $2.5 million in permitted aggregate adjusted EBITDA losses for Q1 and Q2/FY2021.

Given this issue, it is not a surprise that management remains

" (...) committed to its stated objective of reaching Adjusted EBITDA positive in the upcoming June quarter. In support of that goal, Company executives volunteered salary cuts and developed an aggressive furlough and cost control program, which will reduce operating expenses an estimated 25% in the short-term to support an Adjusted EBITDA positive quarter with strengthening aftermarket margins and the assumption of rebounding product shipments in June.

Quite frankly, there's very little pointing to the company's business operations being back to normal in June as assumed in management's adjusted EBITDA target for Q1/FY2021, particularly not as the weakness in the important oil and gas segment is likely to persist beyond the COVID-19 pandemic as the new oil price war has caused customers to cut capex accross the board.

Suffice to say, I do not expect the company's adjusted EBITDA for the June quarter to come in anywhere close to break-even as the projected 25% reduction in operating expenses is unlikely to offset ongoing weak sales performance.

Bottom Line

Capstone Turbine reported very weak preliminary Q4/FY2020 numbers as the COVID-19 pandemic and turmoil in the important oil and gas segment is taking its toll on the company's sales performance.

That said, available liquidity increased sequentially thanks to a $3 million reduction in the minimum liquidity covenant governing the Goldman Sachs notes and the company raising additional financing proceeds of $2.6 million. Going forward, expect Capstone Turbine to sell additional shares into the open market to avoid tripping the minimum liquidity covenant.

Unfortunately, at this point the company appears unlikely to be in compliance with the consolidated adjusted EBITDA covenant which is going to apply for the first time in the September quarter.

Given the company's poor financial condition and bleak business prospects, I would expect the lender to be reluctant to amend terms or provide a waiver. Even if the company reaches an agreement, the price will likely be very substantial dilution for existing equityholders.

With a near-term bankruptcy filing becoming increasingly likely, investors should continue to avoid the shares or sell existing positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.