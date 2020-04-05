Danaher: Closing Of Cytiva Is A Positive

The deal was officially closed on 31 March 2020, with GE Biopharma segment named as Cytiva and as an independent standalone company within Danaher's life sciences segment.

Introduction

In my last article on Danaher (DHR) about 3 months ago, I discussed how the GE Biopharma deal would turn out to be a positive move for Danaher and its shareholders. The GE Biopharma is a strong performing business segment with high recurring revenue, high margin, strong revenue growth and access to key markets and that GE is only selling the segment to pay off its huge corporate debt. Since then, Danaher’s share price has dropped by around 15% due to the stock market crash and the acquisition has finally closed after a protracted journey. In this article, I will cover in greater depth on the GE Biopharma business and how it complements Danaher’s existing portfolio.

Recap of The Deal

The deal was first announced on 25 Feb 2019 that Danaher would be acquiring GE’s Biopharma business for a cash purchase price of approximately $21.4B, with net purchase price after anticipated tax benefits at $20.0B. The announcement was received positively by the market with both GE and Danaher’s share prices going up on the day. This was due to a win-win situation where GE found a great opportunity for them to reduce their debt position. For Danaher, this deal further strengthens their Life Sciences segment, with GE Biopharma’s best-in-class bioprocessing technologies and solutions providing an excellent complement to their current biologics’ workflow solutions.

After a long-protracted journey to obtain regulatory approval, which included Danaher selling parts of its portfolio to Sartorius AG, the deal was finally completed on 31 March. The Biopharma segment will be named as Cytiva and be a standalone operating company within Danaher’s life sciences segment.

Danaher Overview

With the divestiture of its dental unit, Envista (NVST), Danaher now retains 3 main operating segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental & applied science. This article will focus on the life sciences segment as this is where Cytiva will be part of.

Under its life sciences segment, the company offers a broad range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The life sciences segment market its products under the Beckman Coulter, IDT, Leica Microsystems, Molecular Devices, Pall, Phenomenex, and Sciex brands and consists of the following business:

Filtration —a broad line of filtration and purification technologies, single-use bioreactors and associated accessories, and hardware to biopharmaceutical companies for use in the development and commercialization of biologically derived drugs, which are filtration and purification intensive. The business also serves the filtration needs of the food and beverage markets, by helping to ensure the quality and safety of their products.

Mass Spectrometry—The business’ mass spectrometer systems and related products are used in numerous applications such as drug discovery and clinical development of therapeutics as well as in basic research, clinical testing, food, and beverage quality testing and environmental testing. The business also provides high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, including microplate readers, automated cellular screening products and associated reagents and imaging software.

Cellular Analysis, Lab Automation and Centrifugation—The business offers workflow instruments and consumables that help researchers analyze genomic, protein and cellular information. Key product areas include sample preparation equipment such as centrifugation and capillary electrophoresis instrumentation and consumables; liquid handling automation instruments and associated consumables; flow cytometry instrumentation and associated antibodies and reagents; and particle characterization instrumentation.

Microscopy— The Company’s microscopy products include laser scanning (confocal) microscopes, compound microscopes and related equipment, surgical and other stereo microscopes and specimen preparation products for electron microscopy.

Genomics Consumables—The genomics consumables business is a leading provider of custom nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry, primarily through the manufacture of custom DNA and RNA oligonucleotides and gene fragments utilizing a proprietary manufacturing ecosystem. The business also manufactures products used in diagnostic tests for many forms of cancer, as well as inherited and infectious diseases.

Cytiva Overview

Cytiva’s legacy business consists of 3 main business areas:

Bioprocess which provides product and solutions to increase capability for cell and protein investigation, drug discovery, and large-scale manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Cell & Gene Therapy that provides tools, technologies, and processes to enable researchers and pharma companies to bring innovative cell and gene therapies such as CAR-Ts into widespread clinical use. Genomics & Cellular Research which provides tools and technologies used by academia, biotech and pharma companies to accelerate research.

Bioprocess refers to the process are biopharmaceuticals are being manufactured and there are 3 main components in the manufacturing process: upstream bioprocessing, downstream bioprocessing, and filtration. Cytiva’s main revenue generator comes from its bioprocess business, which is about $2.8b in revenue, where it has a strong upstream portfolio with its cell culture media and single-use bioreactor offering. It also has a leadership position in downstream bioprocessing, driven by its chromatography resins and hardware portfolio. Its protein A resin is widely adopted in almost all the leading monoclonal antibodies globally. Cytiva’s product was used in more than 75% of all biopharmaceuticals approved by the FDA in2019.

The business also provides end-to-end bioprocess solutions via its Enterprise Solution where its KUBio prefabricated manufacturing facility and configurable FlexFactory bioprocessing platform to reduce the time taken for companies to build a new facility from scratch. This has allowed them to penetrate the increasingly lucrative Chinese market, which is growing at an unprecedented pace. Notable clients include Lonza, BeiGene (BGNE) and Pfizer (PFE). While being strong in both upstream and downstream bioprocessing, Cytiva has almost no presence in the filtration space. Danaher has traditionally been operating in the filtration space with the acquisition of Pall which should complement Cytiva’s portfolio in the bioprocess space very nicely.

The cell and gene therapy space has grown exponentially with the landmark approvals of several innovative therapies to cure previously incurable diseases. Cytiva have also managed to capitalize on the growth, particularly in cell therapies where the business offer end-to-end solution to automate the manufacturing of cell therapies, which is a critical part of successful cell therapies. Both Novartis (NVS) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) have adopted Cytiva’s solution to manufacture their approved CAR-Ts. Cytiva has also expanded its Enterprise Solution to the cell therapy space as well. Similarly, Danaher’s Pall complements nicely in the gene therapy space, where Cytiva’s offering is less complete.

Lastly, Cytiva’s genomics and cellular research should be complementary to the rest of Danaher’s life sciences platform where they serve biology researches. An example is how it is enabling the rapid diagnostics of the COVID-19.

Prospects

At the time of announcement of the deal, GE Biopharma was expected to deliver 6-7% core revenue growth. In its Q4 earnings call, Danaher acknowledged that the business had actually outperformed expectations in 2019. While the company still does not have enough visibility to raise 2020’s guidance, the strong performance clearly outlined the underlying strength of the business.

Furthermore, the biopharmaceuticals and cell and gene therapy markets, which are key markets that Cytiva sells to, are both expected to grow in the coming years. As mentioned earlier, Cytiva complements Danaher’s existing life sciences segment very nicely and the acquisition should help create more synergy to the end markets.

Cytiva’s key competitors including Thermo Fisher (TMO), Sartorius, MilliporeSigma and Danaher’s Pall all reported very strong results and outlook recently. This clearly shows that the end market is strong with a favorable tailwind.

Lastly, the deal was completed at approximately 17x of EBITDA, which compares favorably to other deals conducted by competitors. For instance, Danaher’s acquisition of Pall was completed at 22x of EBITDA and Thermo Fisher’s acquisition of Qiagen is expected to be at around 19x of EBITDA.

Conclusion

Danaher has always been a well-run company that has consistently delivered outstanding long-term shareholders returns. With the Danaher Business System as their playbook, the company has an excellent track record in improving the operations and performance of companies they acquired. Cytiva offers an avenue for Danaher to double down on life sciences, with its high recurring revenue and margin meaning that it is already outperforming the other operating companies within Danaher.

Cytiva also adds a complementary portfolio which adds synergy and gives Danaher access to key markets. On a macro level, the biopharmaceuticals and cell and gene therapy are expected to grow, and its key competitors have also reported strong results and outlook recently. While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply chain disruptions globally, there should not be a demand issue moving forward given that Danaher’s offerings are used to make innovative and life-saving therapies across several modalities. In summary, I believe that the acquisition of Cytiva is a big positive for Danaher. Coupled with the company’s track record in outperforming the market, I would rate Danaher a buy.

As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider their risk appetites and time horizon before taking up any position. This is especially so, given the recent market turmoil resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

