Darden Restaurants: Robust Balance Sheet Doesn't Justify A Steep Premium

Yet, that alone doesn’t justify the excessive premium in its valuation compelling us to revise down the multiple, which, along with our NTM EBITDA projections, suggests an overvalued stock.

Investment Thesis

The Coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the restaurant industry, and the dine-in operations are fast becoming obsolete as the patrons stay indoors amid the widespread lockdown measures. With a fledgling off-premise business, the impact is even more severe for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), while the QSR operators with robust delivery networks fare reasonably well. Even if the downturn drags on, the company, backed by its balance sheet strength, is well-positioned to sustain its operations. However, in our view, that alone cannot justify the steep premium it now commands to its own peers and those of the QSR operators.

As the pandemic spreads across the U.S., the lockdown measures are likely to continue further. With capex restrictions limiting an immediate ramp-up in delivery operations, the impact on Darden’s top-line will only get worse. A possible recession ahead will discourage discretionary consumer spending, further delaying a sales recovery. With our NTM EBITDA forecast in combination with a modest EV/EBITDA multiple indicating an overvalued stock, Darden is a ‘Hold’ for us until the management charts its recovery path forward.

Outbreak Impacts Casual Dining Sector

As the Coronavirus outbreak keeps more than 90% of the U.S. population under some form of stay-at-home orders, the near-term prospects of the restaurant industry look hazy at best and gloomy at worst. Since the CDC warned of a domestic COVID-19 outbreak in late February, the Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index (DJUSRU) has dropped ~27%. The full-service restaurants with no considerable off-premise business have been hit particularly hard as the diners prefer the curbside pickup or delivery to avoid the infection. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), which fulfills more than half of its orders through its own delivery network, has dropped only ~11% during the period, while Darden and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), whose leading brands generate ~15% of sales through the off-premise business, have fallen ~58% and ~70%, respectively. Their poor showing is comparable to those of the cruise liners such as Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL). With their ships dubbed as ‘floating Petri dishes’ during the pandemic, the stocks have dropped ~74% and ~70%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is yet to reach the peak level of COVID-19 infections, and more and more states are ordering their citizens to stay at home. Given the highly volatile domestic sales environment where the majority of its 1.8K-strong outlet network is located, the near-term sales forecasts for the company is prone to error. Out of caution, it has pulled its full-year financial guidance for fiscal 2021 (FY21), as all the dining rooms nationwide remain closed except for delivery and curbside pickup. However, as disclosed in the company’s latest earnings release, the comparable sales performance for the three-week period ending March 15 hints the magnitude of the forthcoming sales impact.

For the period, the comps have dropped ~6% YoY (year-over-year) with the final week seeing the sharpest decline of ~21% YoY. The same-store sales of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, which together generate ~72% of total sales and ~75% of total profits, have fallen ~19% YoY and ~16%, YoY respectively, while that for the fine-dining segment, which makes up ~8% and ~10% of total sales and profits, respectively, has declined ~28% YoY. In comparison, the U.S. company-owned same-store sales for Domino’s has gone up by ~5% YoY during the four-week period through March 22 with a ~1% YoY rise for its entire U.S. store fleet including the franchised operations.

Fearing a cash crunch, Darden has already reinforced its liquidity position by drawing the full amount of ~$750M worth revolving credit facility. Having suspended the quarterly dividends and share repurchases, it also plans to minimize capital expenditure and implement aggressive cost-cutting. However, Fitch has downgraded Darden’s Issuer Default Rating of its long-term debt from BBB to BBB-, citing a significant business disruption and a long-term impact on consumer spending in the wake of the outbreak.

Rising Pandemic Clouds Sales Outlook

Even before the pandemic, the full-service restaurant sector was facing slowing sales amid the growing popularity and the convenience of the Quick Service sector. The impact on Darden, a long-term critic of third-party delivery, was even starker with the total LTM (last-twelve-month) revenue growth declining from ~5% YoY in FY19 to ~4% YoY as of Q3 FY20. The slowing foot traffic to Olive Garden, the leading revenue and profit generator, was largely to blame.

Even before the closure of all dining rooms, the sales had plunged ~60% YoY by the third week of March with an equal proportion of outlets closed. In the case of Texas, where there was no statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order initially, the sales have only dropped ~29%, indicating the likely sales cadence once the normalcy returns. However, amid cutbacks to capex, the company will struggle to promptly ramp up the delivery operations. With the outbreak showing no signs of abating, the longer it takes for the shelter-in-place orders to ease, slower will be the sales recovery as the economy is likely to descend into a recession by then.

In a most likely scenario of ~70% YoY sales drop in the current quarter, followed by 30%, ~15%, and ~8% YoY sales declines in the remaining quarters, respectively, we project the total NTM (next-twelve-month) revenue to reach ~$6.1B with a decline of ~31% compared to the prior period. Meanwhile, the best and worst-case scenarios assume NTM sales to reach ~$6.6B and ~$5.6B with a decline of ~25% YoY and ~37% YoY, respectively.

Off-premise Business Narrows EBITDA

Even before the crisis, Darden’s EBITDA margins were stagnating on an LTM basis. Now that the restaurants are closed, and only a skeleton staff serve the To-Go operations, the likely surge in employee benefits will offset any attempts at cost savings to preserve margins. In addition to a permanent paid sick leave policy, the company has already announced an emergency pay program for the hourly employees affected by the business disruption.

The management forecasts negative EBITDA in an unlikely scenario of takeout-only operations. In all three scenarios, we, however, projects negative EBITDA for the current quarter, as the delivery and takeout far outweigh the dine-in operations. We further believe EBITDA to gradually turn positive - though narrower than before - as the lockdown measures ease and dine-in services start with social distancing in place. Therefore, we project NTM EBITDA to range from ~$455M to ~$543M with a decline of ~57% YoY and ~49% YoY at a margin of ~8% compared to the LTM margin of ~14%.

Robust Balance Sheet To Sustain Operations

Darden’s gearing level has risen in fiscal 2020 with Net debt/ EBITDA ratio rising to 2.6x in Q3 FY20 from sub 1.0x levels in FY16 - FY19 period. The concerns over liquidity mount as the company projects a cash burn of ~$40M to ~$50M per week in a fully-closed scenario with the cash burn for the current quarter estimated to reach ~$560M - ~$700M.

With cash and equivalents standing at ~$322M as of Q3 FY20, and given the sudden and sharp sales decline, the company has shored up the liquidity level to ~$1B. Our estimates, assuming no sales, suggest the adequacy of the current cash balance to sustain the operations for nearly two full quarters. Even if the sales downturn drags on, the company with no debt maturities until 2022, is well capable of raising new debt at favorable terms due to its investment-grade credit rating.

Excessive Premium in Valuation

In terms of NTM EV/EBITDA ratio, Darden currently trades at ~24.5x with a premium of ~78.6% to the average multiple over the past year. Despite being in a similar sales predicament, Bloomin’s current NTM EV/EBITDA stands at ~14.7x, a discount of ~40% to Darden’s, reflecting its weaker financial position. With a premium of ~8.4%, Darden’s valuation even outperforms Domino’s, a company well-positioned to withstand the current epidemic-driven sales downturn given its own expansive delivery network and the decent financial position. Therefore, we believe Darden’s robust balance sheet doesn’t justify the excessive premium in the multiple and warrant a downward revision to reflect the uncertain sales environment.

Assuming an NTM EV/EBITDA multiple of ~18.7x, our EBITDA estimates suggest that Darden is overvalued by ~4.7% - ~34.5% with the most likely scenario indicating an overvaluation of ~19.6%. Meanwhile, the Coronavirus pandemic is yet to reach the peak level, and the stay-at-home orders are unlikely to ease in the near-term, fueling widespread concerns over a long drawn out recession. With its sales impact remaining unclear, Darden is, therefore, not a ‘Buy’ for us until the pandemic subsides, and the management lays out a recovery plan hopefully with the next earnings release.

Conclusion

The Coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the restaurant industry, with the full-service operators hit even harder. Despite having a poor off-premise business, Darden is valued at a premium to QSR operators who are well-positioned to ride out the storm. With the balance sheet strength alone unable to justify the excessive premium, a modest EV/EBITDA multiple with our NTM EBITDA forecasts indicates an overvalued stock. Meanwhile, the epidemic is rising, and the lockdown measures are unlikely to ease anytime soon, leading to fears over an upcoming recession and depressed consumer spending. Therefore, in our view, Darden is a ‘Hold’ until the management clears up its recovery path.

