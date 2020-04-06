WESCO International: The Recovery Will Take A Step Back

Although the management was expecting the revenue and margin to stabilize in 2020, the current slump in the economic activities can derail WCC’s short-term targets.

The Recovery Gets Delayed

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the trade and manufacturing activity has come to a near standstill. I expect the majority of the economic indicators to fall sharply in the next couple of quarters. However, even during this period of low growth, WESCO International (WCC) can see relatively steady housing and utility sector sales. I expect the LED light bulb business to provide significant growth push, once the current uncertainties are over. WCC’s gross margin contracted in the past few quarters, and the time lag between cost increase and price hike will weigh on the margin in the short term. I expect returns from the stock price to remain under pressure.

The company’s bid to acquire Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) can improve the valuation substantially. However, the Anixter merger will push its leverage well above the peers’ average in the medium term. The company might want to enhance free cash flows to avoid strain on the balance sheet until its balance sheet improves again. Over the medium term, I think returns from the stock price can grow when the demand-level uncertainty recedes.

Benefits Of The Proposed Acquisition

Recently, WCC has revised up its proposal to acquire Anixter International. The compelling benefits of the merger include increased geographic footprint and a broader portfolio of supply chain services. Besides significant synergies, the merger will help thwart the effect of cyclicality in times of recession since both companies generate robust cash flows. With enhanced cash flows and EPS, the accretive margin will be another advantage in the transaction. Read more on the acquisition and other value drivers in my previous article on the company.

Given the emerging societal norms post the coronavirus conundrum, the supplier companies need to push the boundaries of digital marketing to survive. I think the combined business will invest more in the digitized value chain in B2B distribution. So, lower-cost expanded margin and increased marketing efforts – these are the benefits the company expects to derive from the business combination. Before we look into the growth prospect and the challenges in the end markets, we will check out the broad economic indicators that drive WCC’s growth.

Industry Activity Returned In Early 2020

The ISM Manufacturing Prices Index fell to 50.1 in February 2020, down from 50.9 in January, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve Statistical Release. New order contraction, higher unemployment rate, and slow production primarily caused the decline. Since then, the pandemic started in the U.S. and caused policy changes. On March 26, the U.S. government passed a $2 trillion relief package. Although the long-term efficacy of the program is uncertain, it can boost private consumption in the short term. The latest jobless claims data released by the U.S. Labor Department shows filing for unemployment benefits spiked to a record high for the week ending March 28. The key indicators will likely weaken if consumption gets affected by higher unemployment.

Construction Activity Rose In Early 2020

The new privately-owned housing units increased by 8.4% in February 2020 compared to the 2019 average. However, in light of the activity deceleration following the pandemic, many analysts have revised down the outlook. According to Edzarenski.com, the value of housing would decline by 6% in 2020, while the new non-residential buildings start would be down by 2.5% if the recession scenario does play out. The residential and non-residential construction is one of the primary growth drivers for HDS, and a recession, even if short-lived, can have a lasting effect on its performance.

Tying Up The End Markets

Understandably, WCC’s growth is directly dependent on the end markets’ growth. So, I will look into the end market drivers to gauge the outlook. The utility sector is one of its key drivers, which accounts for 16% of the company’s sales. The utility sector sees opportunities in grid hardening and reliability projects, higher industrial output, construction market growth, and increased demand for renewable energy. Therefore, the company expects to benefit from utility, public power, and utility contractor activities in 2020. One of the potential catalysts is the lighting business. It seeks opportunities in large core electrical distributors business. During Q4 2019, it received a $25 million multiyear contract to provide lighting products and material. The LED industry, the company estimates, to have a $300 billion market size worldwide.

The company’s other strategic focus is the Commercial, Institutional, and Government (or CIG) segment. Here, robust growth is expected in value-added services for data center construction, LED lighting renovation and retrofit applications, and fiber-to-the-x deployments. In Canada, there is a demand for broadband build-outs and network and security solutions.

However, investors may also note that despite various drivers, the utility and CIG markets did not outperform the past average for WESCO. Revenues from the Industrials Sales segment were up by 1% Q4. Gross margin in Industrial sales, which typically stays above the company average, performed poorly in Q4. Sales in the construction end market were down by 1% in Q4 compared to Q3. The barriers to growth were the project delays with industrial contractors due to skilled labor constraints. Plus, the uncertainty related to the macroeconomic environment and international trade concerns weighed over sales growth.

Price Impact

In 2019, WCC experienced reduced cases of supplier price increases compared to the previous year. However, the percentage change in price rise was greater in 2019. Led by the tariff hike following the U.S.-China trade war, the price rise slowed to mid-single-digits on average in Q4 compared to high-single-digits for 2019. Although the company did pass along the higher costs to its customers, a time lag exists between the cost hike to the price rise in the supply chain. So, we may see the effects of the Q4 cost hike in higher Q1 billing.

Gross Margin Underperforms

The importance of WCC’s cost reduction initiatives reflects in the gross margin resilience. The gross margin was unchanged at 18.6% in Q4 2019 compared to a quarter ago. The increasing organic growth in the U.S., the double-digit growth in datacom, utility, and CIG end markets helped keep margin steady.

The pressure on the margin, however, arrived through an adverse business mix, and the time lag required to pass through the higher level of the supplier price increases, as I discussed earlier in the article.

FY2020 and Q1 2020 Guidance

In FY2020, WCC’s management expects revenue growth to vary between 0% and 4% compared to FY2019. The operating margin is likely to stay in the range of 4.1% to 4.4% in FY2020. The utility end market can rise by low-single-digits, while the CIG end market is expected to increase by flat to up single-digits in 2020. Overall, the management expects the demand decline that started in the 2H 2019 to continue in 2020. The uncertainty in demand can overthrow any projection out of gear, which prompted the management to consider a wide range of possibilities.

In Q1 2020, WCC’s management anticipates sales growth of 2% to 5%. The operating margins can vary between 3.4% and 3.6%, which means it can contract considerably compared to Q4 2019 (4%). Although revenues can increase in Q1, the looming demand concerns can weigh on its performance in Q2.

Indebtedness Can Be Worrying

In FY2019, WCC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was 24% lower compared to a year ago. Despite steady revenues year over year, an increase in inventories led to the CFO deterioration in FY2019. The company’s free cash flow (or FCF) deteriorated in FY 2019 compared to a year ago, not only because of lower CFO but also due to an increase in capex.

Its liquidity totaled $823 million as of December 31. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.58x) is lower than its competitors’ average (0.79x). Its peers include DXP Enterprises (DXPE), Fastenal Company (FAST), and HD Supply Holdings (HDS). In the next two years, it has more than $900 million in debt repayment without further refinancing.

Investors should also keep in view that the company’s debt-to-EBITDA will increase significantly (5.0x) following the Anixter merger. The company aims to reduce it again within a targeted range (2x-3.5x) in the next couple of years. According to the revised terms of the agreement, it now expects to issue new long-term debt securities amounting to $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion. It also expects bank credit facility commitments of $2.2 billion following the merger. I think the company can face difficulty in managing its debt repayment, capex, and the shares repurchase programs given the cash flow constraints in the current economic downturn.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

WCC’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline less sharply than the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HDS, DXPE, and FAST) average of 9.7x. It is currently trading at a discount to its average (10.2x) since FY2015. So, the stock is undervalued compared to peers at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

Three sell-side analysts rated WCC a “buy” in March (includes “very bullish”), while 13 of the analysts rated it a “hold.” Only one of the analysts rated a “sell” (includes “very bearish.”) The consensus target price is $35.2, which at its current price, yields ~15% returns.

What’s The Take On WCC?

The coronavirus outbreak and its after-effects will be a watershed event in the U.S. and the world’s economic outlook. While the trade and manufacturing activity was looking to make a comeback in the U.S. in early 2020, it will all change and remain weak in the next couple of quarters. As the trade and manufacturing activity comes to a standstill, fear and uncertainty will rule in the near term.

However, even during this period of low growth, WCC can see relatively steady demand from the housing and utility sector, particularly from large core electrical distributors. I think the LED light bulb business will continue to benefit from the residential market opportunities. Also, waiting on the horizon is the company’s bid to acquire Anixter International. A successful transaction will create an industrial supplier behemoth, and as such, will be a game-changer for WCC.

I think margin expansion and low leverage levels will determine the winners in this circumstance. WCC’s gross margin contracted in the past few quarters. The Anixter merger will push its leverage well above the peers’ average in the medium term. Although I do not see any red flag concerning the financial risks, I expect returns from the stock price to remain under pressure in the short term.

