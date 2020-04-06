Eurocommercial Properties: The Dividend Aristocrat's 28% Yield Is Priced For A Cut, But Remains Slightly Covered, For Now

Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) is a Dutch REIT operating in the European real estate market. The company owns and manages malls in France, Italy, and Sweden, as well as one tier-1 mall in Belgium. The company initially sparked my interest earlier this year when it was yielding a fat double-digit dividend, which had remained fully covered. Seeking Alpha's fellow author, "The Investment Doctor," has consistently covered the stock over the past few years, producing some excellent articles. Particularly the very informative latest one, back from Sep. 2019, showcases why the stock was slightly undervalued at the time.

Source: Google Finance

However, shares are now trading at an all-time low, as a result of market uncertainty amid COVID-19. In fact, malls should particularly be impacted, since governments have shut them down, enforcing social distancing rules. At the time of writing, the stock, which is also a dividend aristocrat, yields north of 28%. While such yield should scream that the market is pricing shares for a cut, the annual rental income should barely cover the dividend. The question arises as to whether shares are too cheap, offering a great entry opportunity, or if, in fact, the market has correctly priced the stock towards losing its dividend aristocrat status.

Financials and dividend

The company has reported results for the six months recently ended. But first, let me go back to the annual report, from June, because results are displayed on an yearly basis. As you can see, FFO, which is called here as "direct investment result," has been consistently growing YoY. The dividend has, in turn, followed a similar trajectory, always being covered by FFO.

Moreover, dividend growth has been prudent, which has allowed the company to improve its overall payout ratio. Earlier in the decade, as the statement exhibits, the dividend would be barely covered, as the company distributed the majority of its funds from operations. Over the past couple of years, however, the margin between the two has slightly grown, even though not entirely ample.

Source: Annual Report

In the latest six-month results, published a couple of months ago, the situation has been pretty stable. Funds from operations have slightly grown YoY from €1.18 to €1.19 per depositary receipt. Assuming that in the second half of the year things operated as usual, the company should again generate around €2.4 for the year ended, comfortably allowing its annual dividend increase, possibly declaring a ~€2.2 distribution.

Source: Six-month results

However, as we all know, things have been far from ordinary. The unprecedented effects of COVID-19 have massively affected the markets. Real estate, which has always been considered a safer and more reliable sector, now faces obstacles, as tenants struggle to pay their rents. Eurocommercial stands to suffer additional challenges as malls are forced to close, unlike residential properties, which could end up being more durable during this pandemic.

The impact

The company operates its malls in France, Italy, Sweden, and Belgium. While the situation has affected every European capital in some way, it has also been very different from country to country. For example, Sweden, which makes up for 22% of Eurocommercial's portfolio, has been an exemption in Europe, with its cafes, restaurants, cinemas, and gyms still operating. Restrictions have been minimal, with reasonably light government recommendations that include handwashing and personal hygiene.

On the other hand, Italy, which amounts to 39% of the company's portfolio, has been undergoing arguably its darkest period in modern history with hundreds of deaths on a daily basis. It sure is not the greatest time to visit a mall for casual shopping, in this part of Europe. What makes things worse is that the majority of its properties are located in the northern part of the country, as the image illustrates, where the virus has had its more severe impact, so far. Source: Investor Relations

In fact, Eurocommercial published a press release, updating investors on the situation. In it, the company announced that it is carefully reviewing requests for rent deferrals for the Q2 of 2020. Moreover, while the company has normally been collecting its rent quarterly, it will temporarily switch to monthly, to split payments into more affordable and manageable sums of money. Finally, while the company admits these circumstances should affect its cash flow, the contractual rent or lease obligations from its tenants are not waived.

On a positive note, even if rent deferrals do take place, it should not be a catastrophic event for the company. By definition, under a rent deferral, the landlord can defer a portion of the tenants' rent but would require them to repay the rent deferred at a later time, either in a lump sum or by increasing subsequent payments. So let's consider two potential short-term scenarios.

1) Eurocommercial Q2's rent is gone

Suppose that the situation remains dire and to allow tenants to stay in business, maintain good relations, or even be forced by the government (that's pure speculation) to do so, the company is completely deprived of its Q2 income. Moreover, suppose expenses keep rolling in as well. The company has already reported FFO of €1.19/share for the first half of the year. By completely evaporating half of the second-half report's FFO, the company should still close the year with an FFO of ~€1.8/share. Because of the recurring nature of rent payments, if this scenario materializes, FFO should not be far from this simple estimation. Under an unchanged amount of shares outstanding, the company should generate a final investment result of ~€97.5M (~75% of last year's), while to slightly increase its dividend to €2.2/share would need ~€109M, being ~€10M short of cash. At the same time, the company does have €32M sitting in the bank. Therefore, even in the extreme scenario where Eurocommercial loses an entire quarter of rental payments, the company could still barely cover its dividend and maintain its dividend aristocrat status.

Now you may think that the company also needs to pay back its debts. However, as the image illustrates, the next maturity is due for 2021. That leaves enough room to take a €10M short-term hit to cover the dividend, assuming the company could satisfy the upcoming maturities in the first place. Source: Six-month results

2) Rental payments are successfully deferred

In that scenario, Eurocommercial could face minimal impact. The company pays its dividend around November, which means that even if it receives Q2 rental payment a bit later, the dividend date is still far enough to have collected the full amount of money. That is, of course, a very optimistic scenario that assumes zero losses along the way, and that is unlikely to happen.

Conclusion

Whether the final result is as severe as losing a quarter's worth of FFO, or if in fact payments are successfully repaid at a later date, Eurocommercial's dividend should be somewhat covered. However, considering the daily decline in its share price over the past month, it looks as if the market has a different opinion, pricing the stock for a certain cut, if not worse. The final impact remains unknown along with the underlying trajectory of COVID-19. The progress of the virus over the next few weeks should give investors a better view of what to expect. In any case, Eurocommercial has been well-managed over the years, with continuous rental income growth. Even if the impact of the virus ends up being harsh, the current 28.3% may be worth the risk of initiating a position or scooping up some additional shares. However, should the virus keep malls closed for a larger time frame than expected, Eurocommercial could face massive risks on its rental income collection, proving the market right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.