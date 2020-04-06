Corona Bear Revisited

The drop will most definitely be the sharpest V drop we have all ever seen. The recovery shape is very much TBD (I'll explain).

Introduction

In my prior articles (Corona Scenarios & Corona Bear) I went from considering the likelihood of the virus getting to community spread in the US to potential economic and bear market scenarios once it was clear that it was here. Over the subsequent few weeks I've been updating my understanding a bit on the virus, treatments being tested and vaccine research but focusing especially on the economic impact and market opportunities. In thinking through this part, I'm focused much more on the recovery and what it ought to look like than the extremely steep decline we are starting to see the numbers on. While this second part is far from complete, I think I have enough insights that might be useful to my readers to start to share some of them. Before moving onto sections on virus progress update and economy/markets, I'd like to start with a visit to a mortuary.

A Mortuary of Questionable Ideas

When something occurs that is completely outside of not only your normal experience, but even outside the last 100 years of history you've studied and are familiar with, it is common to remain somewhat fixated on your usual modes of reasoning. Then, as you go along, it is also tempting to throw out everything you've learned and assume that everything is different. Neither approach is correct and we need to adapt by throwing out what is useless (things particular to pandemics and viruses like this and how they affect humans don't map over easily from classic recessions) but not what is more or less timeless (human nature, the distribution of psychological profiles across types of investors). The timeless part might manifest itself slightly differently, but prior panics and disasters do provide some historical evidence upon which to build reasonable conjectures about potential human responses.

I want to start out with really terrible ideas, many of which can already be considered idiotic with the benefit of hindsight. I won't say anything about the early ones, but then discuss the ones that are still worth questioning or debating (note the progression of denial from each step to the next, however).

1. This is just a China (EU, supply chain) issue.

2. It is just a bad case of the flu, are we going to shut down the economy for something that has only killed 500 (1000, 1500) people?

2. Oh, China and South Korea turned around before getting to 100,000 cases. That will happen here too.

3. We'll have an outbreak here but avoid a recession.

4. The Spanish flu killed millions of people and 675,00 in the US but the stock market was up a year later.

This one is actually worth discussing a little bit. The Spanish flu was not Spanish - historical research suggests it might have been from Kansas (History of Spanish Flu). The allies were fighting a world war and kept it largely secret. The Spanish government was the first to publicize and attempt to control it. No one else really tried to control it. The stock market did not start out as over-valued as ours did in early 2020. Most importantly, the economy was mostly agrarian with some manufacturing, and very little services relative to now. Shutting down a heavily services-dependent economy can be expected to have very different effects on the economy and hence markets than not shutting down at all an economy that is mostly agrarian and manufacturing based. More on this in the markets and economy section.

5. Okay, the stock market corrected 30% and then formed a bottom. We're going to have a V-shaped one quarter decline with immediate Q3 recovery given that the government just passed $2 trillion of stimulus and the Fed announced "unlimited QE." This was the steepest drop ever, nothing is the same as before, so we won't have any "bear market rallies" like in every other bear market. All is clear.

I don't think bear market rallies have anything to do with what is causing the bear market - the cause can be a war, famine, plague, financial crises, banking failures, whatever. The interplay between declines and rallies is a function of human psychology. Very roughly speaking, you can divide investors into groups, e.g.: chumps (the ones who buy right before the bear begins), impatient optimists (the ones who buy at the first bottom, in this case the 30% drop level on the S&P, some of which saw the bear coming and raised cash and are itching to re-deploy it), realists (all of whom raised cash before the bear started, who deploy some of their cash at the first bottom but also leave some for subsequent drops), and grumpy skeptics (who probably raised cash 6-12 months before the bear started, cussing out the chumps for a good year before starting to express some glee, who are determined to buy stocks when they are cheap, and not one dang moment before!).

As long as we have different types of investors, we'll follow familiar patterns to past bear markets. The duration and steepness of drops may vary based on government action, levels of market valuation prior to the bear beginning, how psychology drives economic recovery, and so on. More on the stimulus, QE and recovery to come.

6. Once US case numbers and deaths start to show a decrease in the rate of increase (so we can tell we are nearing "peak death"), we'll know this thing is under control and the stock market will start to recover.

I don't think it has much to do with deaths (it might if we were talking about 2 million versus 5 million deaths or thinking about the solvency of life insurance companies). It has to do with businesses going under and how quickly the unemployment rate can recover on the other side of this as new businesses form and old businesses hire.

7. Once it is summer this thing will just disappear.

This idea went against the evidence from Asia even when my prior article was written. Florida is pretty warm and humid already but has one of the highest growth rates right now. And take a look at Brazil which has been in summer. Really folks, if the data is right out there for you to look at, and you can't form inferences based on it, do you really think you should be doing anything other than buying an index fund month in, month out?

Virus Update

Contrary to, the US case count did not turn over in a pattern like South Korea and China and kept rising, rapidly exceeding Spain and then Italy. US exceptionalism is explained by the lack of testing equipment early on, combined with the following chart from late March showing which states had shut down:

Source: NY Times Article

Not only did the US lack test kits, but it lacked a tightly controlled central government like South Korea and China. Each state was its own country and under emergency health laws, each governor a local king. The kings did different things, partly depending on which tribe they hailed from.

Even more recently, as of early April, we have the following graph based on anonymized cell phone data from last week:

Source: Travel Article - Corona World

Note the differences between NY, NJ, CT and the rest of the country. The amount by which folks have reduced their travel is likely directly (and inversely) related to the density of reported cases near them. This is both natural (in terms of human nature) and unfortunate (in terms of the future).

Some former colleagues of mine have created a state by state comparison tool which compares recent trend growth measured in daily growth terms with prior daily compound growth trends to show where measures to control spread are having the most effect (note that because the number being reported is positive test results, and different states have different testing regimes in place, the only real way to estimate true cases is to use the death rate from 2-3 weeks ago and scale that up by an assumed mortality rate, e.g., 100x if you think it is 1%; once every state has enough deaths, this is probably how it will be done). For interested readers, it is here: Covid Trend Report

The point of all the above is that US case counts and deaths are not behaving like in South Korea and China for entirely predictable reasons, and moreover, even on a per capita basis, there is a chance they could end up worse than in Italy or Spain (which had some of the least competent central governments in the EU and weaker health care systems). Indeed, on 4/2/2020, the Washington Post published an article with the following state by state graph from the main model the administration is using to guide its response:

Source: Washington Post - National Forecast Revised Upwards

The article revised up the total number of deaths and stretched out how long it will take to extinguish outbreaks in other states. The weakest link in all these models (I would not pay too much attention to the levels on the Y-axis, and focus more on the time axis) is that you have to assume something about the degree of compliance. The next weakest link is that even with 100% compliance, it is not really known how much each component of the rules people are being asked to adhere to will contribute to the desired Ro reduction. Still, policy makers need to make policy, and this usually requires models.

At this point you might rightly want to ask: how the * do you know anything about all these models and why should we believe anything you say? So at this point I'll take a little detour to explain a little bit about my background: I got my PhD in the late 90s from a top 10 school in mathematical biology. My dissertation was NOT in epidemiology or disease spread (it was in stochastic-spatial predator-prey systems), but it was close enough to epidemiology that I can pick up papers in the field and still read them. After that, it being the late 90s with a great bubble going on, I headed straight to Wall Street to make money. The point being that I have 22 years in the financial markets, but an academic training in mathematical biology. When it comes to writing articles about the impact of a viral pandemic on the economy and markets, I think it is a decent background to try to figure out what is going on, to the extent that anyone can make much of anything in this bewildering environment.

Economic Impact

Source: Bloomberg

Initial unemployment claims for the last two weeks have been 3.3 million and then 6.6 million. That's more jobs lost than during the entire financial crisis in two weeks. We haven't seen all the unemployment from the first wave, much less second-order job losses from the negative feedback loop of reduced demand for businesses that haven't yet been ordered to close. I expect more of those losses to occur in durable goods manufacturing, transport, wholesale, and retail corporate management over the next 3 months. While it is impossible to forecast an exact path, one buy side colleague shared four scenarios they are working with as boundary cases looking out to the end of 2022.

Source: Author

The blue scenario is the best case: unemployment rises to the same level as the 2008-9 recession and recovers in a single year. This is the "yes we can put Humpty Dumpty back together again scenario" and requires everything to work together perfectly: the stimulus saves every business that was viable before this crisis, firms that have taken loans go on to pay them right back on time, and consumers go right back to doing exactly what they were doing before this crisis. All you have to do to value equities under this scenario is drop a few bad quarters of earnings from your DCF.

The worst-case scenario is basically like the Great Depression, but with a government that understands monetary and fiscal policy. Like I said in my previous article, don't believe anyone that tells you that they know what scenario we're going to go down; if anyone is writing with any degree of confidence about a particular forecast, my recommendation is to stop reading them from now on.

An attempt to estimate what the unemployment rate is right now just came out in the NY Times on April 3 (by a professor of Economics and Public Policy at the University of Michigan). The full article is linked here: Unemployment Rate is Probably Already 13%.

The article shows the following graph:

Source: NY Times Article

This provides at least some validation around the four scenarios above for unemployment. The next step is to translate each unemployment scenario into earnings streams for the S&P 500. It is also useful for any individual equity holdings you plan to hold to make sure that the company can survive one of the really bad paths. Even if your favorite investment has amazing prospects in 2022-30 based on other facets of reality, it won't really help you as an equity investor if it has to restructure before 2022 (maybe take a look at its bonds, since that is a better way to eventually become an owner on the cheap?).

One simple filter that we are using is to assume a 50% drop in revenue in the near term (12 months at least) and make sure our holdings can survive this, combined with a fairly slow return to 100% - we want every one of our holdings to be able to handle interest payments on their debt and, for non-investment grade firms (more on this in the next section), any debt rollovers in the next 2 years, out of cash flow. The name of the game is long quality, avoid or short junk.

QE and Fiscal Stimulus

I've seen a lot of chatter that the Fed is in "unlimited QE" mode. This is absolutely false. They have committed to unlimited QE for US Treasury bonds and agency (Fannie (OTC:FDDXD), Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) and GNMA) securities, which are considered "risk-free" in the sense that they are full-faith and credit or backed by "agencies of the US" (this comes straight from the Federal Reserve Act of 1913).

Any liquidity they are provided outside of these two areas consists of a first loss piece funded by the US Treasury ("already created, real money") consisting of $454 billion, which can be leveraged up to 10 to 1 using fake/temporary money, to provide $4.5 trillion of funding in the following forms: 1. Repo (this means lending against securities, including corporate bonds that are BBB or better) 2. Highly rated CP (this means short-term paper issued by highly rated firms to fund daily and weekly cash flow needs, basically a corporate version of money market type securities) 3. The outright purchase of corporate bonds that are BBB or better rated 4. Asset-Backed Securities or ABS - this includes credit card, auto and non-agency mortgage backed securitizations, but also could include esoteric categories. 5. Munis: state and local governments, which fund the base level of unemployment payments, get a good chunk of their revenue from sales and income taxes and both are going to take significant hits due to the high unemployment rates.

It is important to understand why Treasury has to take the first loss piece. US law (in full here: Federal Reserve Act) currently says that the Fed is not supposed to take credit risk. This means when they lend via repo, it is typically against US Treasuries. To extend this out to corporate bonds requires someone else to take the credit risk. This is where the $454 billion buffer provided by the US Treasury comes in. The idea is that in the worst case, at most 10% credit losses would occur across all the forms of lending, and the Fed would still get all its money back.

Second, it is important to note that the lending is not unlimited in duration, either. This facility is primarily intended to prevent entities that are otherwise cash flow positive and profitable from going bust in the short run simply because they are not able to roll over existing debt (e.g., when a $2 billion bond issue matures, typically a new issue of $2 billion is used to roll it over), as occurred during the great depression.

In prioritizing lending and keeping the economy functioning, the Fed will tend to emphasize 1,2 and 5. 3 and 4 ought to function more as a signal to banks and other providers of private capital that the Fed will not let investment grade corporate bond spreads and high rated ABS tranche spreads get out of hand. As long as private markets function within reasonable spread levels, the private sector will continue to fund ABS and corporate bonds.

The most important consequences for an investor are: there is no bail-out for high-yield borrowers of any sort, and any firm that is currently BBB or BBB- that suffers significant drops in revenues is likely to be downgraded by the rating agencies before June. Expect any firm being downgraded to immediately see a significant stock price drop as any liquidity concerns will become solvency concerns.

If you think the Fed will eventually engage in truly unlimited QE (including equity purchases), meaning Congress would modify the Federal Reserve Act Section 14.2.(B) sufficiently, I recommend reading Why This Is Unlike The Great Depression. It provides one potential beneficiary of such a move (e.g., gold, silver) in a very engaging article that takes a slightly longer-term view than this article. But we are not there yet.

Market Update & Outlook

The chart below (Source: Bloomberg) looks at the S&P 500 index against

some of the stocks I mentioned last time (HLT, WYNN, TSLA, UBER) plus one other - Carnival (CCL). After the brief bear market rally which petered out earlier this week and through Friday, the S&P was down 27% from peak while UBER and TSLA were down 46-48%. Both are chronically money-losing firms at various stages of reaching long-term profitability whose plans might be significantly delayed by this recession. Neither is investment grade. Meanwhile the hotel sector, as exemplified by HLT, is down 51%, casinos (WYNN) down 65% and CCL, the cruise line, is down 81%. When it appeared that a bear market rally was about to form, I covered my HLT, UBER and WYNN shorts and also unwound my index hedges right at -30% (I had set that as a mental target).

The same day, I also added some initial positions in a few firms that met my initial screen (basically A or better rated, cash flows either resilient to this recession or EBIT/total interest coverage over 15, high FCF yield but solid long-term growth expectations). For example, ADM is resilient based on its food focus, as are Amgen (AMGN) and Bristol-Myers (BMY) because they focus on non-discretionary goods; all were better than fairly priced for a solid recession.

Similarly, the inelasticity of demand for products from Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is right up there with food and it is also cheap. Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), on the other hand, will surely see a significant drop in advertising revenue near term but its moat is hard to match. Some rave about Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), but many school districts are using a competing Google product that goes along nicely with their Classroom product and hooks kids to their ecosystem while young (people also say Google's security is better than Zoom's, and this is a big concern for school districts and governments). I personally use Zoom for work and love it as a product, but its stock price is not at all cheap - I believe it already prices in about as much success as the company can possibly have over the next several years.

After a few days of the bear market rally, and lots of reflection about the progression of this pandemic, and the size/length of the recovery, I decided to re-enter my index shorts and a couple of my individual shorts on March 31. First of all, I definitely think it is a classic bear market rally, with end of quarter re-balancing followed by Mo-Mo algos and day traders piling on explaining it in its entirety. Secondly, a 30% drop from a frothy market does not seem commensurate with the depth of the recession we are facing, especially recovery challenges. I felt like the first 20% was just for overvaluation and even a fairly valued market needed to fall another 30% for a normal recession. So we seem to be owed something closer to a 50% sale than a 27% sale for the risks we are facing going long right now.

Indeed, I believe the next leg down will come from more and more real economic data coming out, but especially from corporate bankruptcies and earnings releases/guidance. I think we could see the "slow bleed" next phase of the bear market last for a fair bit. No need to rush with your analysis as you choose what to buy - TINA and FOMO are dead and now it is really "buyer beware."

Assuming the pandemic growth numbers begin to slow in the US, I would expect another bear market rally as the end of the exponential growth phase is in sight and there is some hope - perhaps in another 3 weeks or so. However, I am doubtful that this necessarily marks the end of our troubles. It really depends on the total percentage of the population that has immunity by the time those numbers turn.

If that number is 10-20%, this means that fully 80-90% of the population will remain afraid of catching the virus absent good treatment that significantly reduces severity/mortality, or absent a vaccine. So I believe that the hotel, casino and especially cruise industries need to be able to survive 18-24 months without anything close to a full recovery (when sheep feed in an area of the forest where a leopard hunts, they will often return to the same spot where the leopard took a sheep just yesterday - presumably humans are different?). If it weren't for this fact, Carnival looks extremely attractive - its debt is manageable and it is trading at a P/B=0.25 and a trailing-12 PE of 3. This means that you could pay off its debt, sell all its ships (presumably at pre-Corona cruise ship prices) and pocket a 300% return. Presumably, this is what the people that recently lent Carnival a bunch of money at 12% were thinking - if things work out, they make 12% on their debt, and if Carnival goes under, they own those ships for half price or so, including what they lent them. Win Win.

Conclusion

While a lot of public figures have said that there is no trade-off between stopping this pandemic and the economy, I don't think this is going to quite be true once it is under control. In fact, I think it is almost time to have a balanced national conversation about these trade-offs; if this does not occur, I fear the ultimate resolution of this debate could involve civil disobedience and lawlessness, as until now the "bleeding hearts" have led the charge, with "conservatives" until recently choosing denial rather than actually doing the cost-benefit analysis to make their case and coming up with effective ideas on how to re-open the economy while minimizing the risks of resurgence of cases.

How quickly and intelligently we try to return to normal has a lot to do with which of those unemployment scenarios we realize. I believe that at best, the market has only priced in the most optimistic Humpty Dumpty scenario, and worst case, it is as punch drunk as it was on February 18 when folks thought that the virus wasn't coming to our shores and hasn't even properly priced in the recession we are about to have, much less the uncertainty around the recovery.

To believe in the Humpty Dumpty recovery is to believe that folks whose jobs it was to keep the virus out of the US or tamp it down early, but did not, will suddenly be able to magnify their competency by the orders of magnitude required to gather the talent together to ensure such a sharp recovery. While the first required mostly public health/epidemic control skill sets, the second requires the coordination of the public health skill set with economics, surveillance and finance, in perfect coordination, like a finely tuned orchestra. Instead, we will have 50 kings competing with a sartorially challenged emperor. Cacophony is a much more likely result.

In the larger scheme of things, the underlying wealth of the economy in terms of farms, factories, software, infrastructure and training of the workforce cannot be diminished by a 1-2 year event. But that is book/intrinsic value. Market value most certainly can, because it is based upon current institutional forms of organization of those resources and the debts that go with it. Over-leveraged firms will need to transition from being owned by their current equity holders to their debt holders, which is a time-consuming process. Making all the debt holders the new owners of all those firms will not change the intrinsic value of the US economy, but it sure as hell will redistribute wealth among players, with the lawyers as usual getting their cut.

I hope that the Federal Reserve keeps these distinctions in mind, and realizes that its mandate is to preserve the intrinsic value of the economy, not the market value that current equity owners of firms have. If they forget this distinction, I worry that their actions will, over the longer horizon, end up diminishing the intrinsic worth of the US economy itself, as many countries from Argentina to Zimbabwe to Weimar Germany have learned over the long run, with the Dutch and British empires being less dramatic examples.

There are very few public investment figures (especially those frequently on the media) that I listen to much. For example, I pay attention to everything Buffett says (though I think he bought DAL way too early - I'd wait to see the progression of immunity a bit longer, same reason as CCL) and I enjoy Jeremy Grantham quite a bit (though he's been very dour for a long time). Recently I've begun to read Ray Dalio. If we go down the unlimited QE path, I think we will be much further along the cycle that he describes in The Really Big Picture than I had thought prior to this pandemic. At times like this, it is good to step back a bit and see how the really long run looks, and how tiny events like recessions and even a depression now and then are in the great arch of human history.

Until next time - stay well, remember to exercise and have Zoom Happy Hours with friends and family.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, MO, ADM, BMY, AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short SPY, UBER & TSLA.