Planet Fitness: This Dip Does Not Look Like A Value Opportunity

Planet Fitness is likely to see declining member count post COVID-19; Increased campaigns to promote virtual fitness maybe counterproductive.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) has established itself as a fitness center for a first-time gym user. With growing member count and increasing number of franchised centers, this company was on a growth spree prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Through this article, I would like to comment about some fundamental elements that may have changed as a result of the outbreak. And due to these factors, I do not think the drop presents an opportunity at this time.

The Situation

Planet Fitness has temporarily closed its gyms in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source

Depending on how long the gyms are closed, Planet Fitness is providing flexibility to members on the annual fee.

Electronic funds transfer for the closure period is suspended for members, and the company says that for members with prepaid membership fees, arrangements would be made to extend the membership by the number of closed days.

Gym memberships and unemployment rates

Gym memberships are a consumer discretionary item. They inversely correlate with the unemployment rate. We had record low unemployment rates in 2019, just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Data Source: BLS and Statistica

This trend is about to change in the short term due to the unemployment as a result of the outbreak.

Extended Social Distancing Requirement

In order to flatten the curve in the COVID-19 outbreak and prevent a large number of individuals from falling sick at the same time and cause overwhelming stress on America’s healthcare system, social distancing guidelines are being extended to the month of April. However, several health experts believe that this requirement is likely to continue for longer.

Planet Fitness operates gyms across the country and is obviously a non-essential business. Hence, the longer the gyms remain closed, the longer they don’t make money.

Tough Time for Franchise Operators

With no money coming in at this time and with suspended membership payments, Planet Fitness won’t be making any money through franchise fees.

Revenue through franchise represents ~77% of the total revenue mix (including equipment sales - replacement equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned stores and also higher equipment sales to new franchisee-owned stores).

Source: Company form 10K

Most of the franchise fees are structured as a percentage of revenue. The next steps assume no charges to franchise owners for national and local ads (if this is not true, then it further adds to the problems faced by franchise owners).

Without franchising fees during the stay-at-home situation, franchisees have to continue paying rent, utilities, insurance and other expenses without any incoming revenue. Further, many franchise owners would have debt obligations for which they must continue paying interest. In my opinion, the COVID-19 situation puts franchisees in a tough spot and some operators may not survive for long.

Franchisees own or directly lease from a third-party each Planet Fitness franchise location. We have not historically owned or entered into leases for Planet Fitness franchise stores and historically have generally not guaranteed franchisees’ lease agreements, although we have done so in a few certain instances.

Source: Company form 10K

In my opinion, the franchise operator situation is worse for Planet Fitness since, unlike restaurants, it is completely closed for business.

Existing member retention is going to be a challenge

I admire the company’s strategy to revolutionize the fitness industry which was marred by high initiation fees, annual commitments and early termination fees. The company’s judgement free model was targeted towards fitness enthusiasts who were not part of any gym due to the affordability and lack of flexibility in the membership plans.

However, in my opinion, the COVID-19 outbreak and the social distancing requirement have brought problems that fundamentally affect the fitness industry. With all the gyms closed, Planet Fitness has begun offering virtual workout sessions to keep its members and non-members engaged. These free classes are in line with similar offerings from several other fitness studios.

Source: Planet Fitness Website

It is important to remember that due to the nature of their business model, a large majority of Planet Fitness' members are not athletes or fitness professionals.

Source

In my opinion, it is very likely that several members could be satisfied with their home workouts and lose interest in returning to the gym, once the COVID-19 problem is behind us.

Working out routinely is a discipline that is constructed out of habit. The broken habit of driving to the gym and working out is, in my opinion, going to be the biggest challenge for Planet Fitness as well as other operators of fitness centers.

Due to this, I am anticipating an initial decline in active member count when the fitness centers resume normal operations.

Workout From Home

While the company waits to reopen its gyms, the company’s online store is likely to generate revenue through sale of accessories and equipment to enable people to work out from home. I noticed these accessories being showcased during the virtual workout session.

Source: Workout From Home

The online store may bring some revenue during the time when all the gyms are closed. But I do not anticipate this segment to sell a lot since there are several online retail giants providing many more options in a variety of price ranges for each accessory.

Additional Points

Planet Fitness operated 2,001 stores under its brand as of December 31, 2019. The number of stores grew close to 15% YoY. Also, its member base grew 15% YoY.

Source: Company form 10K

Even after the steep drop in its stock price, Planet Fitness trades at a steep valuation of 5 times sales.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is noteworthy to mention that the company insiders have been buying shares during the drop and it is encouraging for long-term investors.

Source: Insider Monitor

Conclusion

The COVID-19 outbreak brings some fundamental issues for Planet Fitness that are closely connected with its business strategy. Heavy promotion of virtual training maybe further fueling the problem of retaining existing members. Despite the ~60% drop, the stock continues to trade at a steep valuation. I do not think this dip presents a value opportunity in Planet Fitness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.