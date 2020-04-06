Set Your Sights On Target

(Source: Company website)

Investment Thesis

For investors seeking a high-single digit return, Target (TGT) seems like a very good choice. Given the company’s mix of product and the fact it sells groceries and consumables, it has not been beaten up to the extent of other Consumer Discretionary stocks. Investing in Target could produce a high-single digit or low-double digit (in normal economic conditions) return. The earnings multiple is reasonable and the company is growing. Investors can buy the stock for a bit above earnings power value and capture most of the growth for free.

Target’s Transition

In a world of fierce competition, Target seems to have figured out the formula. In 2014, the company hired Brian Cornell as CEO. Since then, he sold the pharmacy business for $4 billion to CVS, shuttered the Canadian operations, and was successful at getting the board of directors to buy into his $8 billion investment over 3 years to revamp the stores. Target also bought Shipt, a delivery service, and implemented "buy online, pick up in store." They will even bring your order out to your car. Via their app, they even know when you will arrive, so they can be waiting for you. Target saves 90% by using its stores as fulfillment centers versus using warehouses.

Target shoppers vs. competition

Today’s store is not the same store your parents shopped in. The remodeled stores and new locations resemble Macy’s (M) or Kohl's (KSS) more than they do Walmart (WMT). According to Payments.com, only 12% of Target’s customers are made up from shoppers that are 65 years and up. Roughly 60% of Target shoppers are between 18 and 44 years old, compared to less than half of Walmart’s customers. Females also represent over 60% of the shopper base, versus 50% at Walmart. Why is this important? Turns out females control roughly 70% of household spending.

Segments

Target reports in five segments, two of which - apparel and home furnishings - have some competitive advantages. Its apparel offering is very reasonably priced and is taking market share from companies like Kohl's. In 2019, one-third of Target’s sales were from its private brands or exclusive partnerships.

Target is enjoying an exclusive collaboration with HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines of the show Fixer Upper. I’ve been by the Magnolia store in Waco, TX, and was amazed at how many people travel far and wide to come there to buy their products, grab a cookie at the bakery, or eat at their restaurant. According to Cara Sylvester, Target senior VP, Home, “It’s been a wildly successful addition to Target’s strong owned brand portfolio, and we’re constantly refreshing the assortment and adding new categories, like bedding and furniture, to bring guests - and loyal Chip and Joanna fans - back for more. Along the way, we’ve learned that our guests are especially inspired by shopping in store, where they can touch and feel the products and envision the pieces in their own homes.”

With respect to the other segments, I do not believe Target has a competitive advantage. The food and beverage business is a commodity. Ulta (ULTA) is the company with a competitive advantage in Beauty, and hardlines such as electronics are very competitive.

Target has many worthy competitors in each segment. Given the monopolistic competition of retail (many players), it seems the company cannot win on price. However, it can win on customer service and the feel shoppers get when in the stores. According to research at Thinknum, Target customers are higher earners than Walmart customers by 8.6%, earning approximately $79,000. Target has more than double the number of stores in California, 297 vs. 142, per company annual filings.

Target shoppers enjoy check-out lanes like most department stores and grocery stores, versus the Walmart concept of self-checkout.

Revenue at Target is well-divided into the five categories, with Beauty being the leader. According to the company’s annual report, Beauty includes: beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

International

Target wisely exited its Canadian operations and does not have stores outside of the United States as companies such as Walmart and Amazon struggle with profitability in their International operations. Coca-Cola (KO) earns more than 100% of its profits from the United States. While many companies get greedy and expand to increase revenue without regard to margins and earnings, Target focuses on the market it understands.

REDcard - Loyalty Program

Target offers a “red” debit card as well as credit card. When using the REDcard, shoppers save 5% as well as receive free shipping at Target.com. According to the company’s annual report, “We also seek to drive customer loyalty and trip frequency through our Target Circle program, where members earn 1 percent rewards on nearly all non-REDcard purchases and other benefits.” The penetration rate is the percent of Target’s sales made using a “RED” card. The table demonstrates that one of Brian Cornell’s first successes was with the REDcard.

One of the questions with respect to Amazon (AMZN) is, do customers get Prime because they plan to buy more, or do they buy more because they have Prime? Perhaps the same questions apply here with Target and its REDcard. Revenue growth and REDcard penetration do not seem to be correlated. My gut feeling is, those who shop frequently at Target sign up for the REDcard just to get the discount, but I don’t see it driving sales higher.

The company's operating margins are highly correlated with REDcard penetration. Beginning in 2013, operating margins had begun sliding. Retail margins of 6% are still very good, however. Walmart has operating margins of less than 4.5%. The mix of goods sold largely influences this - Walmart has roughly 56% of revenue coming from grocery, and Target has only 19%.

Operating margins vary widely depending upon the mix of product sold. Grocery is a low-margin business, as evident with Kroger. (KR) Electronics is also a low-margin business, as evident with Best Buy (BBY). Consider the former competitors in the industry - Circuit City, HH Gregg, and Ultimate Electronics are all out of business. Apparel company Kohl's has slightly higher margins than Target by 0.2%.

Growth

Since 2006, Target’s average growth rate is 3% and its compounded average growth rate is 2.9%. Most retailers today are struggling with growth. Macy’s had grown less than 1% over that time, Best Buy 2.5%, and The Gap (GPS) 0.2%. T.J. Maxx (TJX), which has both home goods and apparel stores, has grown by 7% since 2006 - quite remarkable.

Barriers to Entry

It would be difficult to say many retailers have strong barriers to entry. That is true of perhaps only those which sell very exclusive products to a select group of people.

Target enjoys some customer preference. There are shoppers who prefer not to shop at certain stores, and may therefore have a preference for Target. The company's 43 owned brands and 11 exclusive brands may offer some customer captivity to those who have developed an affinity for the products.

Overall, Target offers a more upscale experience than its competitors which offer the same mix of product.

Many retailers have seen an increase in same-store sales over the past few years, save for Kohl's last year. Kohl's CEO, Michelle Gass, cited the company suffered a decline in women’s apparel, while at the same time Target cited it saw an increase in women’s apparel. Target’s performance versus competitors has been strong, and it's perhaps evident the store remodels and investments Brian Cornell and his team have been making are paying off.

Valuation

Here, I will conduct two valuations for Target: an asset value and an earnings power value. These are the methods taught at Columbia Business School’s value investing program and a part of the Graham Dodd value investing continuum. See Bruce Greenwald’s Value Investing: From Graham to Buffett and Beyond for more information about this type of valuation.

Asset Value

The asset value should be looked at as how much it would cost to reproduce the assets, both physical and intangible. Looked at another way, how much it would cost a new entrant to enter the market. Target owns most of its stores, has a widely recognized brand, and a large workforce - all of which make it challenging to value.

Real estate is found on the balance sheet under GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practices) at historical cost. Target owns thousands of stores, has owned many of them for a long time, and the real estate may be worth far more than the company's balance sheet value.

To determine the value of the real estate, I have taken the owned square footage Target has - roughly 214 million square feet - and multiplied by $100 a square foot. Prices will vary by location, yet this seems to be a conservative value, based on current commercial real estate values. Target has 297 stores in California which are likely worth closer to $350 per square foot, therefore my estimates are likely conservative. Data I’ve found on costs to build a distribution center suggest about $100 a square foot.

I’ve also reduced the value of fixtures and equipment to half of the balance sheet value to be conservative. Given Target has recently upgraded many of its stores, it is likely I am being too conservative.

The Target brand is also a valuable asset. Forbes suggests the brand is worth $7.3 billion, while BrandZ suggests $7.5 billion. For this analysis, I will use $7.4 billion.

The company’s workforce is also very valuable. To replace the thousands of people who work every day to unload the trucks, stock the shelves, help customers, etc. would be very costly. To value the workforce, consider the number of employees multiplied by their salary multiplied by the cost a headhunter or recruiter would charge to hire the employees. The table below shows the calculations.

Other small adjustments I made include increasing the value of the land Target owns by 20% and discounting fixtures, vehicles, etc. by 50%. As we are dealing with replacement cost, depreciation does not apply. I have deducted the balance sheet value of the intangible assets and replaced it with my own adjusted value consisting of the replacement cost of PP&E, brand, and workforce.

The table below displays my asset value for Target. The assets are worth about $56 a share. If you believe Target has no barriers to entry, you would stop there with your valuation work and only buy the stock if a big discount (margin of safety) were available.

Source: Target Annual report, Author’s calculations

Earnings Power Value

If barriers to entry exist, one continues on with earnings power value.

For the weighted average cost of capital (discount rate), I simply used 8% cost of equity given the low interest rate environment and Target’s weighted cost of debt. It is very straightforward - just below 7%, and in line with what FactSet suggests as a WACC as well.

WACC

The earnings power value is the value of the company assuming no growth. I also made adjustments, such as using a 5-year historical average of operating margins and its most current effective tax rate.

I began with last year’s revenue, and used an average operating margin and the current tax rate to calculate NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). To calculate earnings power, I simply divided NOPAT by the discount rate. To obtain the market value, I subtracted net debt. The one adjustment I made here was to leave 10% of cash for operating and deduct the rest from debt.

One will notice the earnings power value is higher than the asset value. This suggests Target is a franchise business and has barriers to entry. The strategic analysis suggests the barriers to entry exist due to customer preference.

The current market capitalization of Target today is $46.57 billion, which is 9% higher than the earnings power value I have calculated of $42.13 billion. A value investor would like to buy a stock at or near the earnings power value (no growth). If so, the investor would get the growth for free.

The graph below displays Target’s asset value, earnings power value, and current price. A strong earnings power value suggests good management and a franchise business. If no barriers to entry exist, competitors will enter the market and there is risk to the stock falling to its asset value. What we see here is the premium an investor is paying for growth - about 16%. Ideally, we would buy for earnings power value and get the growth for free. Buffett has long said he would rather pay a reasonable price for a wonderful business than a wonderful price for a poor business.

Expected Return for Target

A franchise business such as Target can be valued in terms of return. The expected return for the company is comprised of its distribution yield, organic growth, and economic growth.

The distribution yield is equivalent to all distributions, including dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction, and interest paid divided by enterprise value (market value of stock + net debt).

My calculation of 6.5% represents the most current cash flow statement information, yet the 10-year average distribution yield is 8.2%.

There are a couple of methods of calculating organic growth. Using an average of 10-year average for growth of revenue, operating earnings (EBIT), and PP&E, organic growth is about 1%.

The second method of calculating organic growth utilizes ROIC (return on invested capital). Ideally, one would like to know how much the company can earn by investing an additional dollar of capital. What many investors fail to realize is if the company is earning less than its cost of capital, then the more it grows, the more value is destroyed. Growth investors may get into trouble without this realization.

The current organic growth is roughly the same as the 10-year average: 1.5%.

Adding the distribution yield with organic growth suggests a return between 8% and 9%. Generally, I would add same-store sales to this figure and make a subjective economic decision about total economic growth. It is fair to say the 3.4% same-store sales growth will be wiped out this year, and perhaps more. A United States 10-year Treasury bond is paying around 1%. From an opportunity cost point of view, Target looks like a better investment if you are a long-term patient investor.

Consider the Market Multiple

The final piece an investor should keep in mind is the market multiple. In the graph below, I examine the company's EV/EBIT multiple. Buying at a high multiple generally suppresses returns. Target’s market multiple over the 15 years shown here is 12.25. The stock is currently trading at a market multiple of 13.5. It doesn’t look like there is room for significant multiple contraction or expansion. Multiple contraction will depress your returns, while expansion will increase your returns from those calculated above.

Final Thoughts

It is easy to become biased with consumer discretionary companies. Your favorite place to shop, get coffee, or have lunch does not equate into a great investment opportunity.

Should you invest in Target? It depends on the return you are seeking, the time horizon, and your appetite for short-term volatility.

Target has some barriers to entry, exhibits growth, and has a great management team. The company is executing well on its strategic initiatives. The estimated future returns of 8-9.8% seem attractive for a company with a long-term and consistent track record. The market multiple is within its historical range, not significantly higher or lower.

