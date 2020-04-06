XLE Weekly: Initial Relief Rally Halts At 31.76s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 22.88s as support. This week’s primary expectation did play out, albeit marginally, as the pullback from late last week completed at 27.09s in Monday’s auction. Balance then developed, 27.09s-30s, through mid-week before a buy-side breakout attempt developed through last week’s key resistance to 31.76s where buyers trapped amidst structural sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence before retracement unfolded to 29s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 29.83s.

29 March – 03 April 2020:

This week’s auction saw initial price discovery lower in Monday’s trade as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 27.09s, where sellers trapped amidst buy excess, halting the pullback. Price discovery higher then ensued through Monday’s trade into Tuesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 30s. Rotation lower developed to 28.47s before buying interest emerged, 29.14s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued in Wednesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 27.23s. Sellers trapped there into Wednesday’s close. Buying interest emerged early in Thursday’s trade, as buy-side continuation developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 31.76s, as last week’s key resistance was tested. Selling interest emerged amidst structural sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence. Rotation lower developed to 28.91s as balance developed, 28.91s-31.31s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 29.83s.

This week’s auction saw a minor pullback early week before price discovery higher developed amidst a failed breakout attempt to 31.76s above prior key resistance, 31s. A pullback then developed to 28.30s into the week’s end. Within the larger context, the market has formed a structural support in the wake of the recent historic selloff.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week remains upon response to key resistance, 31s-32s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this resistance will target key demand clusters below, 28s-27.09s/24.35s-22.88s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from key resistance will target key supply clusters above, 33.50s-36.82s/42s-44s, respectively. The highest probability path for next week is sell-side barring 32.22s failing as resistance. The larger context now shifts neutral as XLE trades toward fifteen year lows.

Looking under the hood of XLE, we see that its performance is really a tale of two stocks, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). They account for approximately 24% and 23% of the entire ETF, respectively. Further, their performance is responsible for -709bps and -1118bps, respectively, of the XLE’s current one-year performance. As go Exxon and Chevron, so goes the XLE.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index, has stalled near the bearish extreme zone following a substantial rise following February-March’s historic collapse. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, see a similar posture. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral posture as the market seeks (and has currently found) structural support, 22.88s, near late 2003 support. This support, however, is likely a momentum low formed before a final price low.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.