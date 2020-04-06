Occidental Petroleum Is Surprisingly Expensive Relative To Its Reserves

Even so, both the company's stock and its bonds could be good buys if you think oil prices will recover.

On an enterprise value to reserve basis, the company is not much cheaper than several much safer oil companies.

Despite that, the company's enterprise value is still surprisingly high compared to the value of its oil and gas reserves.

In my recent article “Drilling for Oil in the Stock Market,” I compared the enterprise values of the oil “supermajors” to the value of their reserves - the oil and natural gas they own underground.

A company’s enterprise value is the value of all the money invested in the company by both shareholders and lenders. It equals the company’s market capitalization, which is what all its stock is worth, plus the face value of its debt minus the company’s cash (also known as its “net debt”).

Enterprise value is a good metric to compare to an oil company’s reserves because ultimately, both lenders and shareholders have a claim on the company’s assets, including those reserves. This is particularly important if the company is at risk of bankruptcy. If a company’s assets exceed its debt, shareholders will have something left over in bankruptcy even after debtholders’ claims have been satisfied. Thus, the enterprise value should be greater than the face value of net debt. If the company’s asset value exceeds both its net debt and the current market capitalization - in other words, the enterprise value - the stock might actually be cheap. This is because if the company were sold at the value of those assets, not only would debtholders be fully paid off, but shareholders would get more than the current price of their shares.

In comparing the supermajors’ enterprise values to their reserve values, I wasn’t implying they might go bankrupt. Rather, I wanted to see how an acquirer might appraise them. After all, an acquirer wants to get more in assets than they spend in paying off both a company’s lenders and shareholders. In that context, I thought this was a useful way of looking at the supermajors, especially since I hadn’t seen anyone else doing the same thing.

However, there is a major oil company which is in financial difficulty - Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Occidental is heavily indebted due to its August acquisition of Anadarko, and the recent collapse in oil prices has caused its stock price to fall by over 70% since the start of 2020:

Source: TIKR

Because of these problems, activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a 10% stake in the company. In turn, the company agreed to “[give] Mr. Icahn two seats on its board and approval of a third, independent director.” It is also “[bringing] back its former chief executive Stephen Chazen as its new chairman,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

In the context of these events, it seems worthwhile to see what Occidental Petroleum might be worth based on the value of its reserves. If its reserves are worth much more than its enterprise value, the company’s stock might be a bargain. Alternatively, if the company’s enterprise value is much higher than its reserve value, then the stock might still be expensive, especially if you think the company will get into serious trouble due to the ongoing oil collapse.

Valuing Occidental’s Reserves

In my most recent article, “A Valuation Of BP Based On Its 4 Sources Of Value,” I described how to value an oil and gas company using its proved oil and gas reserves.

There are two types of proved reserves. One is proved developed reserves, which, according to the Society for Petroleum Engineers, are “expected to be recovered from existing wells.” The other is proved undeveloped reserves, which will only be recovered from new wells or additional work on existing wells. Proved developed reserves are worth a third of their market price, while proved undeveloped reserves are worth about a sixth of their market price.

Occidental Petroleum breaks out its proved developed and undeveloped reserves of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in its annual Securities and Exchange Commission filing:

Oil Reserves (Millions of Barrels): Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019 10-K

Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Millions of Barrels):

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019 10-K

Natural Gas Reserves (Billions of Cubic Feet):

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019 10-K

Combining all three sets of reserves results in these values:

Occidental Petroleum Reserves Proved Developed Proved Undeveloped Crude Oil (millions of barrels) 1,508 462 Natural Gas Liquids (millions of barrels) 547 193 Natural Gas (billions of cubic feet) 5,205 1,495

Having calculated the company’s oil and gas reserves, we can now value them.

Most of Occidental’s reserves are in North America. Thus, the market prices we will use to value them are the WTI crude price, the main North American price for oil, and the North American Henry Hub spot natural gas price.

In my previous article valuing BP’s (NYSE:BP) reserves, I used a fixed ratio of 50% of the oil price for the price of natural gas liquids. I used this ratio because analysis from RBN Energy indicated this was a reasonable long-term NGL market price. However, in this article, we will use the actual prices Occidental has received for NGLs and oil to determine the ratio between NGL and oil prices:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Natural Gas Liquids (Realized Price Per Barrel) $37.01 $15.96 $14.82 $21.63 $26.25 $17.06 $22.12 Oil (Realized Price Per Barrel) $90.13 $47.10 $38.73 $48.93 $60.64 $56.09 $56.94 NGL Price as % of Oil Price 41.1% 33.9% 38.3% 44.2% 43.3% 30.4% 38.5%

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019 and 2016 10-Ks

On average, the company has received 38.5% of its oil price when selling an equivalent amount of natural gas liquids. Using that ratio, we can create the following table of prices to value the company’s reserves:

4/3/20 Market Prices 12/31/19 Market Prices Oil Market Price (WTI Crude Per Barrel) $28.34 $61.14 Natural Gas Liquids Market Price (38.5% of the Oil Market Price Per Barrel) $10.92 $24.46 Natural Gas Market Price (Henry Hub Per Thousand Cubic Feet) $1.66 $2.09

Source for Prices: U.S. Energy Information Administration (Petroleum and Other Liquids, Natural Gas), Business Insider Natural Gas, OilPrice.com

Using these prices, we derive the following valuation of the company’s reserves:

Proved Developed Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 1,508 Proved Undeveloped Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 462 Proved Developed Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 547 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 193 Proved Developed Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 5,205 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 1,495 4/03/20 Market Prices 12/31/19 Market Prices Oil Market Price (WTI Crude Per Barrel) $28.34 $61.14 Natural Gas Liquids Market Price (38.5% of the Oil Market Price Per Barrel) $10.92 $23.55 Natural Gas Market Price (Henry Hub Per Thousand Cubic Feet) $1.66 $2.09 Total Reserve Value (Millions) $22,023 $44,640 Enterprise Value (Millions) $50,048 Reserve Value as % of Enterprise Value 44.1% 89.2% Enterprise Value to Reserve Value Ratio 2.27 1.12

Valuing Occidental’s reserves using prices from the start of the year is a good way to see what those reserves might be worth if oil prices recover quickly. Under that valuation, Occidental’s enterprise value is about 1.12 times its reserve value, since 1 divided by 89.2% is 1.12.

Similarly, using current prices to value those reserves is a good way to see what they might be worth if prices stay low for a long time. In that scenario, the company’s enterprise value is closer to 2.27 times its reserve value (1 divided by 44.0%).

In absolute terms, this valuation is cheap. If you think oil prices will go back up soon, you can invest in Occidental Petroleum for little more than the value of its currently owned underground reserves. This means you get the rest of its operations, such as its gas processing and chemicals businesses, for almost nothing.

Even if you think oil and gas prices will stay low for a long time, meaning the reserves should be valued using current prices, you are still paying only a little over twice the value of those reserves. As this graphic from a 2019 Bloomberg News article shows, many oil companies including Anadarko, whose assets make up much of Occidental’s value today, traded at an EV/reserves ratio greater than that in July 2019.

Source: “An Oil Behemoth Is Worth Less Than Its Energy Reserves In the Ground” Bloomberg News July 8, 2019

The current situation isn’t precisely comparable to the one in July 2019, since a company’s reserves are based in part on the price of oil and gas. If that price falls, the quantity of those reserves also falls, since less of the oil and gas is economical to recover. In that context, if current prices persist, then that 2.27 ratio will go up as the company’s reserves go down. That said, as an approximate valuation, Occidental Petroleum is trading at an EV/reserves ratio of less than 3, which is normal for an integrated oil company.

Comparing Occidental to Other Oil and Gas Companies

On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum is hardly a normal company right now. The Wall Street Journal article I linked to above says Occidental “likely will limp along through low oil prices despite being highly leveraged,” rather than having to declare bankruptcy. The fact that the Journal had to emphasize this shows how difficult the company’s situation is.

In that context, it is worth comparing Occidental’s EV/reserves ratio to that of some other integrated oil companies:

Enterprise Value to Reserve Value (EV/Reserves) Ratio 4/03/20 Market Prices 12/31/19 Market Prices BP (BP) 2.63 1.36 Chevron (CVX) 3.01 1.56 Total S.A.* (TOT) 2.17 1.14 Exxon Mobil** (XOM) 2.40 1.24 Average 2.55 1.33 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 2.27 1.12 Occidental Discount to Average 11.0% 15.8% * Total reports NGLs make up “less than 8.5% of the group’s proved developed and undeveloped oil reserves,” so for the sake of conservatism, I have assumed 8.5% of the company’s oil reserves are NGLs. **Exxon Mobil does not break out its NGL reserves from its overall liquids reserves when reporting developed and undeveloped reserves, but they do break out NGL reserves when reporting all proved reserves. I have assumed Exxon Mobil’s proportion of NGL reserves as a fraction of all proved liquid reserves applies to both developed and undeveloped reserves. Note: Bitumen-derived synthetic oil reserves for all companies have been ignored due to the high oil prices generally needed for them to be profitable.

Even though Occidental Petroleum is in a much weaker financial position than these other companies, it is only modestly cheaper. Part of this is because we have calculated Occidental’s enterprise value using the face value of its debt. Even if its stock went to zero, its net debt has a face value of 38.41 billion dollars, which results in an EV/reserves ratio of about 1.74 assuming you value the reserves at current market prices.

In reality, some of the company’s bonds due in 2049 are trading at 40% below face value: Source: Market Insider Quote for Occidental Petroleum Bonds Maturing in 2049

Using the market value of the company’s debts rather than their face value would result in a lower EV/reserves ratio more befitting the company’s difficult situation.

However, if you calculate enterprise value using the market value of those debts, then the stock should be worth nothing. This is because bonds are senior to common stock in a company’s capital structure. If some of Occidental’s bonds are worth 60% of their face value, then holders of those bonds will only get back 60% of their money in bankruptcy. In such a scenario, shareholders would get nothing.

In contrast, shareholders are saying Occidental’s stock still has a value of 11.63 billion dollars (the company’s current market cap). This implies that in bankruptcy, not only would bondholders get back 100% of their bonds’ face value, but there would be 11.63 billion dollars of value left for shareholders. This implies a minimum EV/reserves ratio of 2.27 (again at current market prices for oil and gas), which is only slightly lower than the ratio for the other, healthier companies.

Conclusions

I titled this article “Occidental Petroleum is Surprisingly Expensive Relative to its Reserves” because when I first began investigating the company, I expected its EV/reserves ratio to be much lower than that of the other oil companies listed above. After all, it is strange that the company’s stock price is high enough for its EV/reserves valuation to be about the same as Exxon Mobil’s, even though Exxon Mobil is much stronger financially. I believe there are several reasons for this disconnect:

Stock investors and bond investors are often not the same people. Most stock investors don’t invest in individual bonds. This means, even if they think the stock has value, they still can’t buy underpriced bonds that also correspondingly have value. Similarly, many bond investors are professionals who only invest in bonds. They therefore have no way to express pessimism about the company’s stock, by, say, short selling it. This allows the company’s stock to be priced highly enough for its EV/reserves ratio to be like that of other, financially stronger oil companies, even while the company’s bonds are trading at a discount that implies serious financial distress. The company’s stock - and thus its enterprise value - may be unexpectedly high because shareholders who bought at higher prices don’t want to sell at today’s prices. This may reflect the cognitive bias of anchoring, if they think the company’s stock is worth less than its current price but they still refuse to sell. If oil prices return to where they were at the start of the year and the company’s stock rises accordingly, then investors who buy at today’s prices could triple their money. This possibility of outsized returns is a reason why the company’s common stock could still have significant value even if bonds trade at less than face value. Even at a 40% discount, investors who buy the 2049 bond can gain at most 67% in principal appreciation. This is a very good profit, but it is much smaller than the 300% or more a stock investor can dream of when they buy at today’s prices. In that context, the stock has an optionality value (high potential returns, but also a high risk of total loss) that the bond lacks. This “lottery ticket value” is also something that shares of the other, more financially secure integrated oil companies don’t have. After all, even if their stock prices return to where they were at the start of the year, someone buying at today’s prices would at best double their money.

Regardless of the reason, Occidental Petroleum is trading at a surprisingly expensive enterprise value compared to its reserve value. Even though the company is in a much more serious situation than the oil supermajors, it is trading at roughly the same EV/reserves ratio that they are trading at.

Despite that, if you feel strongly that oil prices will rebound soon and that the company will avoid bankruptcy until then, then buying shares might be a good bet. If you think that the company’s reserves will retain most of their value (say, if oil prices go back up, but more slowly), but you are less sure that the company will avoid bankruptcy, then the bonds might make sense as a purchase. I personally, though, would rather invest in a less risky company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I only own one share of BP.



The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.