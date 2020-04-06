Financial Stress, Consumer Confidence And Long-Term Outlook

Recovery in a two-year time frame is a realistic possibility, provided that consumer, investor and business confidence can be restored and fiscal and monetary stimulus doesn't ignite serious inflation.

Buying under conditions of extreme stress has been profitable in the past, although early-bird optimism as a crisis unfolds can lead to painful losses.

A Scary Chart

The St. Louis Fed recently revised its Financial Stress Index to Version 2. The factors considered have been enlarged to include measures of liquidity. When viewed through this lens, the current situation is on par with the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 and much more severe than 9/11/2001. Understandably, the Fed flooded the market with liquidity - a response which I believe was appropriate, playing it from where it lay.

Buying at High Stress Points has been Profitable

This verifies the old adage that buying after a waterfall decline can be profitable. Likewise for buying when there is blood in the streets. The exceptions arise in 2007 and 2008, when aggressive buyers were punished by the severity of the downturn that ultimately ended in March 2009.

The sweet spot for financial stress is a range between -1 and 0, which provides average annual returns of 10.5% including dividends, and is profitable 88.6% of the time. The trouble starts when stress rises to the range between 1 and 2, as returns are frequently negative and average a loss of -10.6%. From 2 to 4, results are mixed, with an average loss of -2.6%. Finally, from 4 to 9, those who had the courage to put money on the line were amply rewarded.

Before applying this line of thinking to the present situation, I have reservations due to the protracted and uncertain trajectory of the pandemic itself, as well as the long-term economic effects with government saviors picking the winner and losers. It could develop along the lines of 2007-2009, which featured a dance of the seven veils before the true quality of MBS and CDOs was fully revealed.

In the present situation, I initially reacted by averaging down when the S&P hit minus 25%, then got nervous and closed the new positions at a small profit on the rebound. The next section explains why I got nervous.

Slow-Motion Train Wreck

This is a cautionary observation: when a financial disaster takes months or years to unfold, courage is not rewarded until the end is in sight.

Consumer Sentiment and Inflation

The market highs early this year were driven by positive consumer sentiment and low interest rates. I've had some success with a formula that uses these two variables to predict market level. With that as a thought tool, recovery requires that consumers retain their optimism in the face of an onslaught of bad news, or rapidly regain it as the pandemic winds down and businesses reopen. If stimulative fiscal and monetary policies create high inflation, equity price recovery will not occur.

Developing a Scenario

P/E ratios referencing either TTM or future earnings aren't much use right now, for the simple fact that we don't know what the coming year will bring. We can be confident it won't be like 2019. Under the circumstances, I advocate developing target earnings and multiples two years into the future.

For earnings, I use E10 - that is, the "E" in Shiller's CAPE. It's an inflation-adjusted average of the past ten years earnings for the S&P 500, intended to include the results of a full cycle. However, there was no recession during the past ten years. With that in mind, I reduce E10, currently in the $107 area, by 10%, to $96. I'm thinking of one year with no meaningful profits.

As far as the worst case down goes, CAPE hit a low of 14.6 during the 2008-2009 crisis. So: $96 X 15 = 1,440 for the S&P 500 index. For an equally improbable full recovery, I see $96 X 35 = 3,360. The midpoint is 2,400. I'm planning on the basis that the S&P 500 will hit a low at 1,800 before rising to a target range of 2,700-3,000, within two years. It's based on supportive policy from the Fed and Congress, appropriately administered.

What I'm Doing

Late last year, I correctly predicted trouble and had three years' worth of living expenses in cash when it started. Unforeseen health or other contingencies could reduce that. I am unwilling to attempt to pick winners and losers when the government has every intention of doing that for me. I'm not a trader, and matching my mental agility against AI and algorithms would be a losing proposition.

I took my full RMD in January, when values were high. My wife was taking hers in four quarterly installments, and plans to take advantage of the new law and skip the remaining withdrawals. Current tax law permits me to sell modest amounts of stock from my non-retirement account without incurring capital gains taxes. I'm swapping very long-term S&P 500 index holdings for similar, but not identical, ETFs in the interest of achieving a higher cost basis. I'm concerned that current government largesse will need to be paid for, and a higher cost basis will reduce capital gains in case Uncle Sam comes knocking.

If and when I see an all-clear or an investable bottom, I plan to become a buyer. In 2009 and for several years afterward, I had good results applying leverage with deep in-the-money LEAPS - options that expire one or more years in the future. As a retiree, I plan to limit the size of these positions to amounts I can afford to lose.

Final Thoughts

The US financial system is inherently unstable. Fractional reserve banking supporting a massive web of leveraged investment and speculation will periodically suffer severe crises. Extremely low interest rates create opportunity and motive for asset/liability mismatching and excessive leverage. Corrective action, in the wake of the current crisis, will encounter massive resistance from those who profit from the status quo. The financial services sector will suffer unpredictable perturbations. It would be an encouraging sign if regulators and/or legislators could develop tools to control leverage throughout the entire system.

The future course of inflation and interest rates is unknowable, although common sense suggests that inflation will rear its lovely head in due course, with devastating implications for bondholders.

Under these circumstances, I consider diversified holdings of publicly traded US equities as the safest and most level part of the playing field. Cash should be held in amounts sufficient to avoid becoming a forced seller at market bottoms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm a retail investor and not a financial adviser. I post my thoughts and actions in order to elicit comments and criticism from readers. I believe it makes me a better investor, and hope it is helpful to others in developing their own opinions.