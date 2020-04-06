XLF Weekly: Pullback To 19.36s Following Last Week's Rally

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring 21.82s hold as resistance. This primary expectation did play out as buyers trapped early week near key resistance before a pullback ensued, driving price lower to 19.36s into Wednesday’s auction. Buying interest emerged there, developing balance, 19.36s-20.20s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 19.64s.

29 March – 03 April 2020:

This week’s auction saw a minor uptick early in Monday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 21.53s, at/near key resistance. Buyers trapped there amidst a net negative delta into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower ensued to 20.64s where selling interest emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late sellers held the auction as a gap lower open developed in Wednesday’s trade before price discovery lower continued to 19.37s into Wednesday’s close. A minor probe lower developed in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 19.36s. Buying interest emerged, halting the pullback, as balance developed, 19.36s-20.20s, before selling interest emerged, 20.01s, into Thursday’s close. Rotation lower developed to 19.36s before buying interest emerged ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 19.64s.

This week’s auction saw key resistance hold early week before a pullback ensued to 19.36s. A corrective phase ensued following last week’s rally phase.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key support, 19.36s. Buy-side failure at this area will target the key demand clusters below, 18.34s-17.49s/16.60s-15.85s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will result in price discovery higher to key supply above, 20.60s-21.82s/22.50s-23.65s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower, following the initial rally phase, provided 19.36s fails as support. With the failure of 29.75s as support, the larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now sell-side. All that said, conditions remain fluid due to the developing COVID-19 issue and associated governmental responses or lack thereof.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that Berkshire and JP Morgan represent approximately 27% of the XLF. They have contributed -169bps and -223bps of the recent decline, respectively. These companies are the largest weighted holdings in XLF, and their response will remain key as the market trades into multi-year support.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index saw a remarkable rise in bullish breadth following the development of the current structural low, 17.50s. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen similar behavior (common in financial crises as assets generally correlate positively). Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as some time is likely needed for lower prices to find acceptance before structural support can develop. It is also worth noting that historically, the largest rallies tend to be within the context of bear markets.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

