Lessons From Luckin Coffee's Recent 80% Crash

Luckin Coffee (LK) has crashed by more than 82% in one day, after the news of the company’s fabricating transactions to inflate sales by as much as $310 million. The company has released SEC filing to describe what the special committee has found out. COO Jian Liu fabricated transactions of around RMB 2.2 billion ($310 million) from second quarter 2019 to fourth quarter 2019. Certain costs and expenses were also inflated significantly during this period. It is certainly not good news for Luckin Coffee’s shareholders and we think there are several investment lessons to be learnt from this.

Looking back, the timing for this company was perfect. In the third quarter 2019, Luckin Coffee reported a whopping 558% year-over-year sales growth, 210% growth in store count and delivering store level operating profit. After an outstanding Q3 2019 results, its share price skyrocketed from $19 to $50 in two months. At the beginning of 2020, when the share price is more than $40 per share, the company raised $778 million, including $378 million in new shares at $42 per share and $400 million in convertible bond.

Luckin Coffee’s investors have lost a lot of money due to the recent crash. However, the most important thing is how we can avoid similar situations in the future. We would like to share with you some lessons from this.

Year-end audit number from big 4 auditors is more trustworthy

Normally, the auditor releases official year-end audit report for the company once per year. Quarterly reports are often unaudited and prepared by the company. In the recent prospectus to raise money, there was an audited report from E&Y, but it was for 2018 only. Thus, the 2018 number is of course more trustworthy than the company’s unaudited report for nine months in 2019.

Look carefully into insiders' ownership

In the prospectus, we should not only read the insider ownership structure, but also the fine print below it.

It is always great to see insiders, including founders/chairmen/CEOs and management members own significant stakes in the company, so their benefits will be aligned with shareholders. Charles Zhengyao Lu, the company chairman, owns around 38% and Jenny Zhiya Qian, CEO, has 24% stake of class B shares in the company.

However, if we read the fine print below the ownership section, we will see that the insiders have pledged most of the shares as collateral to secure the borrowing. The total shares pledged by big shareholders and insiders are as many as 488.43 million shares, accounting for more than 38% of the total B shares of the company. Once the share price takes a hit, then the pressure to sell the collateral is increasing, pushing share price down further.

Be aware of negative operating cash flow

Previously, Luckin Coffee announced significant sales growth, a mind-blowing figure which sounded too good to be true. We have not discussed about the sales quality yet. Some companies, in different industries, drive sales by giving customers generous credit terms. Thus, the sales might increase significantly but so does account receivables, resulting in no cash inflow to the company. The most important thing in any business is cash-generating ability. The more expansion Luckin Coffee makes, the more cash it has to raise to invest in growth. However, the operating cash flow is still deep in the red.

We never know when Luckin Coffee’s operating cash flow can turn positive. More investments will be needed for its new unmanned retail initiative. We estimated that Luckin Coffee needs much more growth, which is unsustainable, and better operating efficiency in order to achieve positive operating cash flow.

Absurd high valuation

Everything comes back to the basic financial fundamentals. Regarding sales valuation, at $42 per share IPO, Luckin Coffee is valued at more than $10 billion, an absurd valuation. Following the company’s announcement, its 9-month revenue is nearly $410 million. If we assume the high sales revenue is correct, its 2019 revenue could be $600 million. Even with a high $600 million in sales revenue, a $10 billion valuation represents around 17x sales valuation. At the peak, Luckin Coffee is valued at as high as 20x sales.

Starbucks (SBUX), a global coffee giant which Luckin Coffee is trying to compete with in China, had the highest sales valuation ever at nearly 10x in the dot-com bubble in 2000. Currently, Starbucks is valued at only 2.85x sales. With the recent $310 million adjustment from fabricated revenue, we estimate Luckin Coffee’s 2019 sales are only in the range of $120-150 million. Thus, with a 2.85x multiple compatible to Starbucks, Luckin Coffee can be valued at only $427 million, around 30% from this current trading price, at nearly $1.70 per share.

Takeaway

We do not know whether the Special Committee of the company will unveil more findings about the company. With the current sales adjustment and comparable valuation, we estimate Luckin Coffee is worth nearly $1.70 per share maximum. In the future, if we see the fast growth unaudited, with insiders borrowing using most of their shares as collateral, and extremely high valuation, we should be extremely careful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.